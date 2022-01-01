Casa Don Gallo imageView gallery

Casa Don Gallo

1,742 Reviews

$$

7741 S Northshore dr #108

Knoxville, TN 37919

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Arroz Con Pollo
Quesadilla Cheese

A La Carte

Burrito

$8.50

Chile Relleno

$7.00

Chimi a la Carta Beef

$8.50

Chimi a la Carta Chicken

$8.50

Enchilada

$3.25

Quesadilla Cheese

$4.00

Quesadilla Chorizo

$7.50

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Quesadilla Ground Beef

$6.50

Quesadilla Shredded Chicken

$5.50

Quesadilla Shrimp

$10.00

Quesadilla Steak

$9.00

Taco Carnitas

$3.50

Taco Chorizo

$3.50

Taco Beef Hard

$2.50

Taco Beef Soft

$2.50

Taco Carne Asada

$3.75

Taco Chicken Hard

$2.75

Taco Chicken Soft

$2.75

Taco Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Taco Shrimp

$4.00

Tamal

$6.50

Quesadilla Shredded Beef

$6.50

Antojitos

Avocado Salsa

$10.00

Bean Dip

$7.50

Beef Queso

$9.00

Ceviche

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Choriqueso

$9.00

Gringa

$11.00

Guacamole

$6.00+

Malinche

$11.00

Q Fundido Chorizo + Poblano

$10.00

Q Fundido Shrimp + Onions

$11.00

Queso Dip

$5.00+

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.00

Salsa Molcajete

$7.50

Chiles Toreados

$3.75

Tequenos

$7.00

Casa Specialties

Arriero

$22.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Carnitas

$14.00

Carnitas Verdes

$14.00

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Chile Colorado

$14.00

Cuban Torta

$12.00

Don Goyo

$24.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$14.00

Pizza Mexicana

$14.00

Quesadilla Fajita G Chicken

$14.00

Quesadilla Fajita G Mix

$13.00

Quesadilla Fajita G Steak

$13.00

Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp

$14.50

Tamales Rancheros

$11.00

Yucateco

$14.00

Yucateco Pork Belly

$14.00

Huevos Michoacanos

$14.00

Chile Verde

$14.00

Chicken

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.00

Arroz con Steak

$13.00

Arroz Huatulco Chicken

$14.50

Pollo Coyoacan

$14.00

Pollo Favorito

$12.00

Pollo San Marcos

$14.00

Pollo Supremo

$13.00

ACP Family Pack

$55.00

Chimis & Burritos

Burrito Cozumel

$14.00

Burrito Don Gallo

$11.00

Burrito Gigante

$13.00

Burrito Gigante Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Burrito Gigante Steak

$14.50

Burrito Sonora

$14.00

Burrito Verde

$13.00

Chimi Acapulco

$13.50

Chimi Shrimp

$13.00

Chimi Steak

$13.00

Chimichanga

$10.50

Chimi Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Chimi shredded Beef

$10.50

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Churros Mexicanos

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Fried Ice Cream

$4.50

Drinks

Mex Coca-Cola

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos Mandirin

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarin

$3.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Cancun

$14.00

Enchiladas Guadalajara

$13.00

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.00

Fajitas

Fajita Double

$28.00

Fajita Don Gallo Double

$35.00

Fajita Los Cabos Double

$32.00

Fajita

$14.00

Fajita Don Gallo

$20.00

Fajita Los Cabos

$16.00

Kid's

Kids Arroz Con Pollo

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Choco Milk

$1.00

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Orange Juice

$1.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Soft Taco

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Pizza Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Mexican Mix

Mex Mix 1

$10.50

Mex Mix 2

$10.50

Mex Mix 3

$10.50

Mex Mix 4

$10.50

Mex Mix 5

$10.50

Nachos

Nachos Fajitas

$13.50

Nachos Supremos

$12.00

Nachos Casa

$11.00

Nachos Cheese

$6.99

Salads

Chicken Avocado Salad

$12.00

Ensalada Pacifico

$12.00

Juana Clara Bowl

$9.25

Juana Clara Bowl Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

Taco Salad Fajita

$12.00

Juana Clara Bowl Shrimp

$14.00

Guaca Salad

$7.99

Seafood

Arroz Huatulco

$14.50

Camarones Mezcal

$14.50

Chile Costeños

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Camarones Rancheros

$14.50

Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.50

Banderita

$4.50

Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Cheese Sauce Side

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Salsa Large

$7.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Cilantro

$1.00

French Fries

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Green Pepper

$1.75

Grilled Onions

$1.75

Grilled Shrimp (12)

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$8.00

Grilled Steak

$8.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$2.50

Jalapeño Fresh

$1.00

Jalapeño Pickled

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Plantains

$3.00

Raw Veggies

$4.50

Rice

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Shredded Chicken

$4.00

Shredded Lettuce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Tomatillo Salsa

$1.00

Tomatillo Verde Salsa

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.25

Tortillas Corn

$1.25

Whole Beans

$3.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Zuchinni

$2.00

Side Ground Beef

$4.00

Taco Corner

2 Tacos

$10.25

3 Tacos

$13.00

Toppings

Avocado Slices

$2.50

Beans

$3.00

Cheese Dip Side

$2.50

Chorizo

$3.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Grilled Green Pepper

$1.75

Grilled Onions

$1.75

Guacamole Side

$2.50

Jalapeño Fresh

$1.00

Jalapeño Pickled

$1.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Onions

$1.00

Pico de gallo

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Shredded Lettuce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.25

Tomatillo Salsa

$1.00

Tomatillo Verde Salsa

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.50

Vegetarian

Enchiladas San Miguel

$12.50

Veggie Chimi

$12.00

Veggie Fajita

$13.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Family Pack 5 People

Arroz Con Pollo Dinner

$55.00

Enchilada/Beef Dinner

$45.00

Enchilada/Chicken Dinner

$45.00

Fajita/Chicken Dinner

$60.00

Fajita /Steak Dinner

$65.00

Fajita /Mix Dinner

$60.00

Beer

Pacifico D

$6.00

Modelo Especial D

$5.00

XX Amber D

$5.00

Michelob Ultra D

$4.25

Michelada

$8.00

Red Ale

$5.50

Miller Lite

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Blue Moon

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

XX Lager

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Casa Margaritas

Aloe Rita

$11.00+

Blackberry

$10.00+

Flavored Margarita

$9.50+

Golden

$12.00+

Jalapeńo

$12.00+

La Pinta

$12.00+

Margarita De La Casa

$8.50+

Skinny

$10.00+

Uptown

$13.50+

Diplom Ady

$10.00+

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Cranberry Juice

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Dr Pepper

$2.85

Fanta

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Jarrito

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.85

Mex Coca-Cola

$3.00

Milk

$2.85

Orange Juice

$2.85

Pineapple Juice

$2.85

Soda Water

$1.25

Sprite

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Mezcales

Illegal Reposado

$14.00

Illegal Añejo

$16.00

Montelobos

$12.00

Creyente

$11.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

Gallery
Casa Don Gallo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pop's Donuts - 7699 S Northshore Drive
orange starNo Reviews
7699 S Northshore Drive Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Rooster's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7585 S. Northshore Dr. Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Richy Kreme Knoxville - 7699 S Northshore Dr
orange starNo Reviews
7699 S Northshore Dr Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
K Brew - Ebenezer/Drive Thru - Ebenezer/Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - The Gallery - Kingston Pike
orange star4.4 • 526
7240 KINGSTON PIKE Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Tandur Indian Kitchen - Knoxville Catering
orange star4.7 • 829
6502 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Clancy's Tavern and Whiskey House
orange star4.5 • 1,338
602 S Gay St Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston