Richy Kreme Knoxville 7699 S Northshore Dr

review star

No reviews yet

7699 S Northshore Dr

Knoxville, TN 37919

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Dozens

Glazed Dozen

$12.49

1 Dozen Original Glazed Donuts

Mixed Dozen

$16.99

Mixture of 1 dozen filled and iced donuts. Does not include top shelf donuts or apple fritters.

Top Shelf Dozen

$18.99

Mixture of 1 dozen donuts can include apple fritters and top shelf donuts.

1 Dozen Donut Holes

$2.99

12 of our delicious donut holes.

Cronut Dozen

$33.00

+1 Cronut

$1.15

Cronut Holes

$3.99

Pre Order Kolache

$25.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.59

16oz Bottled Water

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.49

12oz Can of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Mountain Dew

Cruze Farm Milk

$3.50

Loacl milk from Cruze Farm. Chocolate, Coffee, or Whole.

Juice

$1.29

6.75oz Juice Box. Apple, Fruit Bunch, or Very Berry

Kool Aid Jammers

$1.29

Assorted Kool Aid Jammers

Mahalo Drip Coffee 12oz

$3.00

12oz Drip Coffee. Roasted Locally by Mahalo Coffee Roasters

Yoohoo Canned

$2.29

12oz Can Yoohoo beverage.

Frog Juice Kombucha

$5.00

Gallon Coffee

$19.99

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.99

Single Donuts

Glazed Donut

$1.29

One of our signature glazed yeast donuts.

Cake Donut

$1.59

Individual Cake Donut.

Jelly or Kreme Filled Donut

$1.59

Individual Jelly or Kreme filled donut.

Candy Topped Donut

$1.99

Individual donut topped with assorted candies.

Daily Donut

$1.99

Daily Special Donut

Honey Bun

$2.29

Fried honey bun

Apple Fritter

$2.29

Apple Fritter

Iced Donut

$1.59

Maple Bacon Donut

$2.29

Cronut

$3.29

Specialty Items

Cinnamon Roll

$3.49

Kolache

$2.49

Smoked Sausage rolled in donut dough.

Paczki

$2.99

Beignet Half Dozen

$3.79

Myrtles Cookie

$6.00

Dough Dog

$3.29

Gluten Free Donut

$3.50

Donut Theory Dozen

$35.00

Big Kolache

$4.99

Cronut Stick

$0.99

Premium Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Turnovers

$4.49

Merchandise

T shirt

$22.99

Die Cut Sticker

$2.75

Headband

$18.99

Richy Kreme or Myrtle's Bakehouse Headband

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Tennessee's oldest donut shop, founded in 1948. We serve delicious donuts made daily, by hand, with love.

Location

7699 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

