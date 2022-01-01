Pop's Donuts imageView gallery

Pop's Donuts 7699 S Northshore Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7699 S Northshore Drive

Knoxville, TN 37919

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Specialty Dozen
Specialty Half Dozen
Classic Dozen

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00+

Honeybee Cold Brew Ice Coffee

$3.50

Honeybee Cold Brew Ice Latte

$3.50

Honeybee Coffee Gallon

$25.00

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Soft Drinks

$1.99

Smart Water

$3.50

Peace Tea

$2.50

Monster

$4.00

Sparkling ICE

$2.50

Friday

Friday Fritter & Coffee

$3.76

Friday Fritter

$1.99

Donuts

Classic Single

Specialty Single

Classic Dozen

$15.99

Specialty Dozen

$18.99

Specialty Half Dozen

$11.99

Finga - Glazed

$0.60

Finga - Cinnamon Sugar

$0.60Out of stock

Fingas - Half Dozen Glazed

$2.99

Fingas - Half Dozen Cinnamon Sugar

$2.99

Fingas - Dozen Glazed

$4.99

Fingas - Dozen Cinnamon Sugar

$4.99

Pop's Drops (3 for $1)

$1.25Out of stock

Donut Holes - Dozen Cinnamon Sugar

$2.99

Donut Holes - Dozen Glazed

$2.99Out of stock

Glazed Dozen

$10.99

Fritter Dozen

$32.99

Maple Bacon Dozen

$32.99
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7699 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

Gallery
Pop's Donuts image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Rooster's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7585 S. Northshore Dr. Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Richy Kreme Knoxville - 7699 S Northshore Dr
orange starNo Reviews
7699 S Northshore Dr Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
K Brew - Ebenezer/Drive Thru - Ebenezer/Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - The Gallery - Kingston Pike
orange star4.4 • 526
7240 KINGSTON PIKE Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Tandur Indian Kitchen - Knoxville Catering
orange star4.7 • 829
6502 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston