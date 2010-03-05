Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
940 Reviews
$$
7804 Montvue Center Way
Knoxville, TN 37919
Popular Items
Famous Fries
Bacon Cheeseburger Fries
Topped with ground Black Angus Beef, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, and juicy grape tomatoes. Served with our housemade Garlic Aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Topped with shredded grilled chicken, shredded white cheddar, and bleu cheese crumbles, and drizzled with our Original sauce. Served with our housemade Bleu Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
Topped with shredded grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded white cheddar, and fresh chives. Drizzled with homemade Ranch and served with our housemade Bacon Ranch.
Kahuna Pig Fries
Our Kahuna fries topped with our hickory-smoked pulled pork, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar and fresh chives served with our garlic sour cream
Loaded Potato Fries
Topped with crispy bacon, shredded mild and white cheddar, crispy bacon, and fresh chives. Served with our housemade Garlic Sour Cream.
Starters (West Town)
Avocado Guasasaca Dip
Fresh avocados blended with green peppers, jalapenos, onion fresh cilantro, and our Original sauce. Served with our homemade select cut BKW chips.
BKW Cauli Wings
A half pound of fresh cut cauliflower florets lightly floured and fried to a tender crispness. Seasoned with either our Original or Fire rub and served with your choice of sauce.
BKW Chips
Select cut potato chips seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and served with our unique Spicy Ranch sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
BKW grilled chicken pulled and blended with our Original sauce. Served with fresh celery, carrots, and pita bread.
Deep Fried Mash Potatoes
Fresh mashed potatoes blended with bacon and cheddar cheese and fried to perfection. Served with our Spicy Mango sauce
Pig Skins
Baked and flash fried potato skins topped with our hickory-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, shredded white cheddar cheese and fresh chives served with our Honey BBQ Ranch sauce
Stuffed Jalapeños
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with our cheddar cream cheese blend, topped with bacon and served with our Jalapeno Ranch sauce
Wreath BOC
Sliders
BKW Sliders
Our Kahuna chicken deep-fried until golden brown, topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, covered with our Original sauce and homemade ranch dressing.
Boursin Sliders
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with our homemade BKW boursin cheese, baby arugula, and sautéed tomatoes.
Grill Chicken Sliders
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade ranch dressing, and a hint of our Smokin’ Fire sauce.
Pit Smoked Pork Sliders
Hickory-smoked pulled pork with a touch of our spicy kale slaw served on a ciabatta roll
Salads
Big Kahuna Wing Salad
A fresh mix of green lettuces, topped with our boneless wings, juicy tomatoes, carrots, crunchy celery, and homemade croutons. Drizzled with our Spicy Ranch sauce and served with our homemade ranch dressing
BKW Grilled Salad
A mix of fresh green lettuces, homemade croutons, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers and crispy bacon topped with our char-grilled chicken
Chicken Kale Salad
Fresh chopped kale with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crispy bacon tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a scoop of our mild Cajun chicken salad
Garden Herb Salad
A mix of fresh romaine, green leaf, and arugula blended with cauliflower, chipped red onion, juicy tomatoes, carrots, fresh bell pepper, cucumbers and crispy bacon. Tossed in our garlic-herbed vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken, chopped walnuts and homemade croutons.
House Salad Entree
A fresh mix of romaine, green leaf, and baby lettuces, homemade croutons, juicy tomatoes, red onion rings and crunchy cucumbers
Kale Salad Entree
A fresh mix of chopped kale, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, diced red onion, and crisp bacon. It’s tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with choice
Kid Menu
Gourmet Burgers
Barbecue Slaw Burg
An original staple, this tasty Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger is seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and red onion
Buffalo Wing Burger
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and our homemade Original sauce with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and housemade bleu cheese.
Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Burger
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger topped with our homemade cheddar cream cheese blend, applewood bacon, crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and fresh jalapeño slices
Southern Caviar Burger
Seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with House made Pimento, shredded yellow and white cheddar, apple-wood bacon, arugula, juicy tomatoes, and our garlic aioli.
The Big Kahuna Burger
An original staple, this tasty Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger is seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and red onion
The Big Kahuna Cheese Burger
An original staple, this tasty Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger is seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes, red onion and topped with your choice of cheese.
Wings
5 Wings
10 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
10 Wings
10 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
15 Wings
10 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
25 Wings
25 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
30 Wings
30 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
50 Wings
50 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
6 Boneless
6 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
12 Boneless
12 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
18 Boneless
18 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
24 Boneless
24 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces.
30 Boneless
30 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of 3 dipping sauces.
BKW 1 LB
1 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
BKW 1 1/2 LB
1 1/2 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 1 dipping sauces
BKW 2 LB
2 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 1 dipping sauces
BKW 2 1/2 LB
2 1/2 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
BKW 3 LB
3 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
BKW 3 1/2 LB
3 1/2 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
BKW 4 LB
4 LB of our award-winning Full Size wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of 3 dipping sauces
5 Traditional Wings & 5 Boneless Wings
5 of our award-winning wings along with 5 boneless bites of tender fried chicken, that are made Fresh To Order, lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning, and served with your choice of dipping sauce ,
Sandwiches
Avocodo Chicken Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken with crisp lettuce, crunchy bacon, juicy tomatoes, homemade avocado Guasacaca, and shredded white cheddar wrapped in a garlic tortilla.
Barbecue Fired Pulled Pork
A full serving of hickory-smoked pulled pork nicely seasoned with our BBQ Rub and a dash of our Fire blend. Served with our spicy kale slaw
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll
Classic Tender Plate - Grilled
Classic Tender Plate - Fried
Garlic-Ranch Wrap
Classic golden brown chicken breast seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, crispy lettuce, juicy tomatoes, fresh cheddar cheese, and our Spicy Ranch sauce. Wrapped to perfecti
Grilled Kahuna Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub, with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade ranch, and shredded cheddar wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Jalapeno Chicken Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade jalapeño ranch and shredded cheddar wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Kahuna Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried till golden brown, seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion roll.
Sides
Desserts
Strawberry Short Cake
Light and fluffy shortcake topped with our strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
The Ganache Brownie
Scratch made double stacked with chocolate ganache and covered with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, and fresh walnuts.
Shortcake Ala-mode
Root Beer Float
Extras
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Customers can expect Big Kahuna Wings to be THE standard for dry-rub wings and uniquely seasoned, fresh to order food, and to deliver a uniquely comfortable dining experience focused on bringing quality food and family and friends together just like at home
