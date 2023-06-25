Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Local Smokey

review star

No reviews yet

404 Williams St

Knoxville, TN 37917

Food

Burgers

Ultimate Smokey Burger

$12.99

Juicy Hand-formed 1/2 lb. patty hot off the grill, layered with choice of cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and pickle. Topped with our famous Smokey Sauce.

Smokey Smash Burger

$12.49

Two 1/4 patties smashed hot on the grill, smothered in our special cheese blend. Topped with grilled onion, Lettuce, Tomato and pickle. Topped with our famous Smokey Sauce.

1/4 Pound Ultimate Burger

$8.99

Hotdogs

Ultimate Smokey HOTDOG

$13.99

ONE 1/2 lb. 100% Angus Beef hotdog grilled, smothered in our special cheese blend. Topped with grilled onions, chili, BBQ sauce and relish. Topped with our famous Smokey Sauce.

Downtown Smokey HOTDOG

$7.99

Traditional 100% Angus beef hotdog grilled, smothered in our special cheese blend. Topped with grilled onions, chili and relish. Topped with our famous Smokey Sauce.

Wings

Traditonal Wings

Traditional Bone in wings Served by the Pound

Boneless Wings

Bonless wings Served by the count

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Flat Bread

Flat Bread

$5.00

7x7 Flat Bread made to your choice

Pizza

14" Thin Crust

$9.99

Apps

Fried Mac & Cheese Wedges

$8.49

Hand Breaded Mac & Cheese, fried golden brown and served with our zesty house made sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

Fried Pickles Spears

$8.99

Dill Pickles lightly coated with a dill flavored breading. Served with Ranch

Fries

$2.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.29

Crispy, Golden Fried Mozzarella Cheese oozing with flavor . Served with Marinara

Salads

Housemade Salad

$7.99

Fresh House salad with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes,Cheese and Croutons, tossed in your dressing of choice..

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh House salad with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes,Cheese and Croutons, tossed in your dressing of choice..

Drinks

Coffee

$2.79

Red Bull

$5.00

Unlimited SODA/TEA

$2.79

Water

Game Rental

Pool Table

Pool Table Rental

Sauces

EXTRA SAUCE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on down and check out most upcoming bar in Knoxville and near the UT Campus for food, beer, drinks, shots, pool, darts, games, sports and LIVE music. Did we mention fun? Find out for yourself and come see us at The Local Smokey.

Location

404 Williams St, Knoxville, TN 37917

Directions

