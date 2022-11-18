American
Barbeque
Soul Food
Sweet P's Barbeque and Downtown Dive
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info
The Downtown Dive was born out of our love for classic American dive bars and barbeque joints. Located in Downtown Knoxville the Dive caters to people who want to enjoy the same great food in the Scruffy City’s ever growing art district. With a great selection of craft beers and an eclectic wine list you can sit outside and enjoy what we think is Knoxville’s best beer garden.
Location
410 W Jackson Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902
Gallery
