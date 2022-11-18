Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Soul Food

Sweet P's Barbeque and Downtown Dive

review star

No reviews yet

410 W Jackson Ave

Knoxville, TN 37902

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Plate
Wings (6)
Chopped Pork LB

Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Wings (6)

$11.50

Six huge smoked wings, flash fried & tossed in spicy garlic BBQ Sauce or tossed in soul rub for a dry wing.

Original Fried Pickles

$8.00

fried pickle spears with Ranch.

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried spicy beer-battered pickle spears with our soul sauce

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.50

Served warm or ask for it cold. Served with fresh cut potato chips seasoned with our soul rub.

Basket of Fries

$5.69

Pork Rinds

$3.50

Meats (Deep Copy)

Chopped Pork Serving

$7.50

Boston butts smoked low and slow with a mix of white oak & hickory on our custom pit smokers. Selecting more than one sauce will result in additional charges.

Pulled Chicken Serving

$7.50

Hand-pulled lean pieces of our smoke ‘n’ soul chicken served on a potato bun. Selecting more than one sauce will result in additional charges.

Brisket Serving

$12.00

Smoked slices of our tender beef brisket served on a potato bun. Selecting more than one sauce will result in additional charges.

Chopped Pork LB

$16.00

Boston butts smoked low and slow with a mix of white oak & hickory on our custom pit smokers.

Pulled Chicken LB

$16.00

Hand-pulled lean pieces of our smoke ‘n’ soul chicken.

Smoke N’ Soul Chicken Quarter

$7.50

Bone-in rubbed & smoked chicken quarters. Choose breast & wing or thigh & leg.

Beef Brisket LB

$24.00Out of stock

Smoked slices of our tender beef brisket.

Qtr Rack Ribs

$7.00

Dry rubbed St. Louis cut pork spare ribs from our custom smokers. 3 bone average. Selecting more than one sauce will result in additional charges.

Half Rack Ribs

$14.00

Dry rubbed St. Louis cut pork spare ribs from our custom smokers. 6 bone average.

Full Rack Ribs

$26.00

Dry rubbed St. Louis cut pork spare ribs from our custom smokers. 12 bone average.

Half Chicken

$14.00

Plates, Burritos & Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

BBQ Plate

$15.00

Our famous smoked pork or chicken BBQ served with 2 sides.

Brisket Plate

$19.00

Our tender beef brisket smoked, sliced and served with 2 sides

Qtr. Rack Rib Plate

$13.00

Delicious dry rubbed St. Louis cut pork spare ribs served with 2 sides.

Half Rack Plate

$19.00

Delicious dry rubbed St. Louis cut pork spare ribs served with 2 sides.

Sampler Plate

$30.00

BBQ pork or chicken sandwich, ¼ rack of ribs, beef brisket and 3 sides.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Our take on a classic club. Served with our house smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked cheddar and a house made tarragon mayo.

BBQ Burrito

$10.50

Stuffed with BBQ pork or chicken, pintos, slaw, cheddar, & choice of BBQ sauce. A smaller version of the famous El Gigante Burrito as seen on “Man v. Food.”

Full Rack Plate

$26.00

Delicious dry rubbed St. Louis cut pork spare ribs served with 2 sides.

Salads (Deep Copy)

Great Green Salad

$9.00

A bed of organic leaf lettuce, tomato & blues salad, drizzled in vinaigrette. Top it with one of our smoked meats for an additional charge

Side Tomato & Blues Salad

$5.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette. This salad is a pre-made chopped salad. No subtractions or additions.

Half Pint Tomato & Blues Salad

$8.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette.

Pint Tomato & Blues Salad

$15.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette. This salad is a pre-made chopped salad. No subtractions or additions.

SIDES

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal “a can’t miss item.”

Side Sauteed Greens & Things

$4.00

A soul food staple with a modern twist. Collard greens sauteed with carrots, black eyed peas, celery and bacon.

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Sweet and tangy; a perfect compliment to anything on the menu.

Side Pinto Beans

$4.00

Pinto beans slow cooked with, onion, garlic, and spices.

Side Banana Pudding

$4.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices

Side Tater Salad

$4.00

Smashed potato salad with onion, green pepper, and eggs

Side Tomato & Blues Salad

$5.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette. This salad is a pre-made chopped salad. No subtractions or additions.

Side Lima Beans

$4.00

A classic ford hook lima with corn and a small amount of pimentos.

Side Fries

$4.00

Half Pint Mac & Cheese

$6.00

A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal

Half Pint Sauteed Greens & Things

$6.00

A soul food staple with a modern twist. Collard greens sauteed with carrots, black eyed peas, celery and bacon.

Half Pint Cole Slaw

$6.00

Sweet and tangy; a perfect compliment to anything on the menu.

Half Pint Pinto Beans

$6.00

Pinto beans slow cooked with, onion, garlic, and spices.

Half Pint Banana Pudding

$6.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers

Half Pint Green Beans

$7.20

Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices

Half Pint Tater Salad

$6.00

Smashed potato salad with onion, green pepper, and eggs.

Half Pint Tomato & Blues Salad

$8.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette. This salad is a pre-made chopped salad. No subtractions or additions.

Half Pint Lima Beans

$6.00

classic fordhook lima with corn and a little bit of pimento

Pint Mac & Cheese

$12.00

A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal “a can’t miss item.”

Pint Sauteed Greens & Things

$12.00

A soul food staple with a modern twist. Collard greens sauteed with carrots, black eyed peas, celery and bacon.

Pint Cole Slaw

$12.00

Sweet and tangy; a perfect compliment to anything on the menu.

Pint Pinto Beans

$12.00

Pinto beans slow cooked with, onion, garlic, and spices.

Pint Banana Pudding

$12.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.

Pint Green Beans

$12.00

Fresh steamed green beans with onion and garlic and spices.

Pint Tater Salad

$12.00

Smashed potato salad with onion, green pepper, and eggs. A family recipe that never disappoints.

Pint Tomato & Blues Salad

$15.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette. This salad is a pre-made chopped salad. No subtractions or additions.

Pint Lima Beans

$12.00

A classic fordhook lima with corn and a tiny bit of pimentos

Sauces & More (Deep Copy)

Bun

$0.60

Slaw Topper

$1.25

Cornbread

$0.60

Extra Thin Sauce

$0.95

Extra Thick Sauce

$0.95

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.95

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.95

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.95

Extra Ranch

$0.95Out of stock

Extra Soul Rub

$0.95

Half Pint Thick Sauce

$3.50

Half Pint Thin Sauce

$3.50

Half Pint Hot Sauce

$3.50

Half Pint Soul Rub

$5.00

Half Pint Ranch

$3.50Out of stock

Pint Thick Sauce

$7.50

Pint Thin Sauce

$7.50

Pint Hot Sauce

$7.50

Pint Soul Rub

$10.00

Daily Specials (Deep Copy)

Nachos

$9.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Red Beans & Rice Pint

$11.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Andouille Sausage Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Knoxville Family Pack

$65.00Out of stock

2 lbs of pork or chicken 2 pints of sides 1.5 pints of banana pudding gallon of tea sauce and buns

Desserts (Deep Copy)

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

A house made chocolate chip cookie infused with bacon.

Side Banana Pudding

$4.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.

Half Pint Banana Pudding

$6.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers

Pint Banana Pudding

$12.00

A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.

Slice Chocolate Chess Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$600.00Out of stock

NA Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Virgil's Diet Black Cherry

$2.75

Frog Juice Fruity Booty

$6.00

Beer

Ace Pineapple Can

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$5.00

Bearded Iris Homestyle

$8.00

Bell's Oberon Tallboy

$6.00Out of stock

Bell's Tropical Oberon

$6.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Brewdog Light Speed IPA

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch

$2.50

Cigar City Jai Alai Tallboy

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Lakefront New Grist GF Pilsner

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo 16 oz

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack SMALL

$2.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.00

New Belgium Juice Force

$6.00

Pacifico Bottle

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Sierra Hazy Little Thing Can

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Can

$5.00

Sierra Wild Little Thing Can

$5.00

Steigl Radler

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$5.00

Terrapin Luau

$6.00

TN Brew Cul2vate Blackberry Kolsch

$6.00

Urban Artifact Teak

$5.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb 16oz

$5.00

Xul Its a School Night

$6.00

Xul Paper Crowns IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Xul Rhymes Like Dimes

$8.00

Yee-Haw Dunkel Can

$5.00

Low Gravity Wine

Party Punch Sangria

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
The Downtown Dive was born out of our love for classic American dive bars and barbeque joints. Located in Downtown Knoxville the Dive caters to people who want to enjoy the same great food in the Scruffy City’s ever growing art district. With a great selection of craft beers and an eclectic wine list you can sit outside and enjoy what we think is Knoxville’s best beer garden.

410 W Jackson Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902

