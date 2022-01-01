Knoxville American restaurants you'll love

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Knoxville

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Basic Cheese$8.00
18" Basic Cheese$16.00
14" Basic Cheese$12.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Triple Dipped$10.95
Salsa fresca, gooey queso cheese, and black bean hummus with house-fried tortillas. V
Pulled Pork Tacos$8.95
Slow roasted pork, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, jalapenos in three soft tortillas
Veg Head Bowl$12.00
Roasted broccoli & sweet potatoes, carrots grape tomatoes, red peppers, petite greens, quinoa blend, sriracha aioli, poppyseed vinaigrette, and toasted sesame seeds. GF V
More about Redbud Kitchen
Token image

 

Token

213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$6.95
Soft pretzel bites with sea salt and a side of queso and mustard for dipping.
Game Over To-Go$9.95
XL extra pour take-home version of this popular cocktail: Vodka + rum + tequila + gin + triple sec with lemon and fruit punch.
May the 4th - BLUE MILK$9.95
Celebrate Star Wars Day with our limited time offering of the galaxy’s most popular drink: BLUE MILK!
May the 4th be with you!
More about Token
Roosters Bar and Grill image

 

Roosters Bar and Grill

7585 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bings$6.25
Reviving an OLD Knoxville Tradition! Bite-size pieces of breaded cheddar and pepper jack cheese fried golden brown.
Fried Pickles$5.99
- Breaded pickle slices, fried up gold and crisp. Served with our signature horsey sauce.
Fried Okra Basket$3.99
A Southern tradition. Served with our spicy Rooster ranch sauce.
More about Roosters Bar and Grill
Southern Grit image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Piece Fried Chicken$13.00
White meat: 1 Breast/1 Wing OR
Dark meat: 1 Thigh/1 Leg. Comes with 2 sides.
Classic Meatloaf$15.00
2 pieces of our homemade, all beef meatloaf, with au jus gravy & 2 sides.
Southern Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, corn, tomato, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken. Your choice of dressing.
More about Southern Grit
Merchants of Knoxville image

 

Merchants of Knoxville

137 S Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brunch Burrito$10.00
Pulled Pork Burrito$10.00
Chips & Queso$6.00
More about Merchants of Knoxville
JC Holdway Restaurant image

 

JC Holdway Restaurant

501 Union Ave., Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Shrimp$14.00
1/2 Dozen Grilled Shrimp served with Mojo Sauce & Lemon
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Smoked Onion Marmalade [gf]
Smoked Chicken Wings$8.00
Three Smoked Chicken Wings Tossed In Alabama White Sauce
More about JC Holdway Restaurant
All-Ways Catering image

 

All-Ways Catering

9111A Executive Park Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about All-Ways Catering
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(8) Jumbo Hot Wings$12.00
Mo's Meatloaf$14.00
Extra Dresssing$0.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wicked Chicken

141 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (470 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 Piece Dark$14.95
Add a Tender$2.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about Wicked Chicken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Knoxville

Tacos

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Nachos

Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Burritos

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.4 (12 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Townsend

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston