All-Ways Catering

9111A Executive Park Dr

Knoxville, TN 37923

Order Again

Breakfast A La Carte

2 Eggs

$2.50

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Bacon

$3.50+

Berries

$3.50+

Biscuit

$1.00

Biscuit w/Gravy

$3.50

English Muffin

$1.00

Granola

$2.50

Grits

$2.50+

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Pancakes (3)

$5.00

Sausage

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Yogurt Cup

$2.50

Gravy Cup

$2.50

Sandwiches

Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Ham/Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage/Egg Sandwich

$8.00

BYO Sandwich

$8.50

House Specialties

Scrambler

$8.00+

Breakfast Pizza

$8.50

BYO Omelette

$7.00+

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.00

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

French Toast

$7.50

Chef's Waffle

$9.50

Jalapeno Corn Waffle w/Sausage Gravy, 2 Sunny Side Up Eggs, Smoked Gouda, Green Onions and Maple Syrup.

Special Plates

$8.50+

Breakfast Nachos

$8.50

Meatloaf/Eggs

$10.00

STEPHEN COX

$12.00

Breakfast Poblano

$8.00

Small Plates

Pimento Cheese Dip w/Toast

$6.50

Avocado Salad w/Chips

$7.00

Curry Bowl

$9.00

Salads

Cobb

$9.50

Seasonal Spinach

$8.00

Caesar

$7.00

Wedge

$9.00

Thai Sesame

$8.50

Entrées

Balsamic Beef Tips

$14.50

Garlic Dill Chicken

$11.50

Soy Ginger Pork Chop

$10.00

Dijon Salmon

$14.50

Maryland Crab Cakes

$13.00

Meatloaf

$12.50

Shrimp Tacos

$12.50

Side Platter (3)

$8.50

Side Platter (4)

$11.00

Stuffed Poblano

$11.50

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Fried Bologna

$7.00

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$9.00+

BLT

$7.50+

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

A la carte Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$3.50

Bleu Mash

$3.50

Cauliflower

$3.50

Creamed Corn

$3.50

Dijon Slaw

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Mac & Chz

$3.50

Onion Strings

$3.50

Pesto Orzo

$3.50Out of stock

Quinoa

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Soup BOWL

$5.50

Soup Cup

$3.50

Berries

$3.50+

Hashbrowns (Deep Copy)

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Tea Sweet

$2.00

Tea Unsweet

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Italian Sodas

$2.00

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$2.50

Juice/Milk

Apple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

2% Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Smoothies

BYO Smoothie

$4.50

Berry

$4.00

Tropical

$4.00

Green

$4.00

Coffee Bar

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffeee

$2.00

Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50

Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Steamers

$2.50

Iced Chai Latte

$3.00

Cold Brew

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Kids Meals

Kids PBJ

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mini Corndogs

$5.00

Kid Chx

$5.00

Desserts

Amaretto Mousse

$2.50

Banana Bread

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Cheesecake Cup

$1.50

Crackies

$2.00

Crisp

$1.50

Rice Krispie Treat

$1.00

Waffle Shortcake

$2.50

Tiramisu

$4.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9111A Executive Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37923

Directions

