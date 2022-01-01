Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve tacos

Breakfast Tacos (Veg) image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

37 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos (Veg)$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
More about Ruby Sunshine
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley

10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (908 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Battered Shrimp$14.00
Beer battered shrimp, shredded cabbage, mango-pinneapple salsa, pico de gallo and our special chipotle sauce
More about Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
Last Days of Autumn Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Last Days of Autumn Brewing

808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Taco$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, corn, blue cheese crumbles and ranch dressing
Korean Pork Taco$9.00
Three flour tortillas filled with a sweet & spicy smoked pork and a crunchy Asian sesame slaw
Green Chicken Chili Taco$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken tossed In a mild green salsa verde, romaine lettuce, corn, and queso fresco
More about Last Days of Autumn Brewing
Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas SPECIALTY Taco$3.75
Pick 3 Street Tacos$9.00
Southwest Specialty Taco$3.75
More about Pizza Hoss
Classic Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

OliBea

211 S Central, knoxviile

Avg 4.6 (1244 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Tacos$10.00
house made chorizo (pork or tofu), egg, potatoes
More about OliBea
Token image

 

Token

213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Kit for Two$19.95
Taco kit with choice of carnitas pork or seasoned ground beef, tortillas, cheese, pico, onion, sour cream and more. Served with tortilla chips, salsa, and white queso.
More about Token
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Carnitas$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
Taco Carne Asada$3.75
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
Taco Pastor$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
More about Zalate
Chivo Taqueria image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chivo Taqueria

314 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Ground Beef Tacos$6.00
More about Chivo Taqueria
Chicken Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tacos$9.95
Tandur roasted chicken tacos served with a side of Okra fries
Shrimp Tacos$10.95
Extra Taco$3.00
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Fish Taco$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Fish Tacos$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Soft Taco$6.99
3 Tacos$13.00
Taco Salad Fajita$12.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
Don Gallo - Choto image

 

Don Gallo - Choto

1600 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ALC-Taco
Tacos Clasicos$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas, one pork (carnitas), one grilled chicken, and one Angus beef sirloin steak filled with cheese, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side
Tacos Steak$15.00
Angus Beef sirloin steak, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side
More about Don Gallo - Choto
BG pic

 

Babalu - Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Taco$5.00
Smelcer Farms beef, cilantro, onion, chipotle aioli, queso fresco
Citrus Jerk Chicken Taco$5.00
Smoked jerk chicken, cilantro, queso fresco, onion, jerk sauce
Shrimp Taco$6.00
Panko fried shrimp, red cabbage, guacamole, soy honey aioli
More about Babalu - Knoxville
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.00
Lunch Shrimp Taco$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Lunch Shrimp Taco$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Fish Tacos$12.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown
Harvest - Land Sea Vine image

 

Harvest - Bearden

5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Tacos$14.00
grilled shrimp, baja sauce, romaine, pico de gallo, pineapple, fries
More about Harvest - Bearden

