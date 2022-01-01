Tacos in Knoxville
Ruby Sunshine
37 Market Square, Knoxville
|Breakfast Tacos (Veg)
|$12.00
3 grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of black beans and rice and a lime wedge. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville
|Tacos Battered Shrimp
|$14.00
Beer battered shrimp, shredded cabbage, mango-pinneapple salsa, pico de gallo and our special chipotle sauce
Last Days of Autumn Brewing
808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, corn, blue cheese crumbles and ranch dressing
|Korean Pork Taco
|$9.00
Three flour tortillas filled with a sweet & spicy smoked pork and a crunchy Asian sesame slaw
|Green Chicken Chili Taco
|$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken tossed In a mild green salsa verde, romaine lettuce, corn, and queso fresco
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Carnitas SPECIALTY Taco
|$3.75
|Pick 3 Street Tacos
|$9.00
|Southwest Specialty Taco
|$3.75
OliBea
211 S Central, knoxviile
|Classic Tacos
|$10.00
house made chorizo (pork or tofu), egg, potatoes
Token
213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville
|Taco Kit for Two
|$19.95
Taco kit with choice of carnitas pork or seasoned ground beef, tortillas, cheese, pico, onion, sour cream and more. Served with tortilla chips, salsa, and white queso.
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
|Taco Carnitas
|$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
|Taco Carne Asada
|$3.75
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
|Taco Pastor
|$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
Chivo Taqueria
314 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Kid's Ground Beef Tacos
|$6.00
Tandur Indian Kitchen
6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Chicken Tacos
|$9.95
Tandur roasted chicken tacos served with a side of Okra fries
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.95
|Extra Taco
|$3.00
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Lunch Fish Taco
|$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Kids Soft Taco
|$6.99
|3 Tacos
|$13.00
|Taco Salad Fajita
|$12.00
Don Gallo - Choto
1600 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville
|Tacos Clasicos
|$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas, one pork (carnitas), one grilled chicken, and one Angus beef sirloin steak filled with cheese, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side
|Tacos Steak
|$15.00
Angus Beef sirloin steak, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side
Babalu - Knoxville
412 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Beef Taco
|$5.00
Smelcer Farms beef, cilantro, onion, chipotle aioli, queso fresco
|Citrus Jerk Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Smoked jerk chicken, cilantro, queso fresco, onion, jerk sauce
|Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Panko fried shrimp, red cabbage, guacamole, soy honey aioli
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
|Lunch Shrimp Taco
|$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown
506 S Gay Street, Knoxville
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
|Lunch Shrimp Taco
|$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00