Popular Items

Crunchy Shrimp
Rainbow
Cali

Lunch A La Carte

Side Sautéed Veggies

$3.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side Naan

$0.95

Side Cucumber Chips

$2.00

Side Bowl Wasabi

$0.75

Side Bowl Ginger

$0.75

Side Bowl Sauce

$0.75

Side Fantasy Sauce

$0.35

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Udon Noodles

$2.00

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side Egg Noodles

$2.00

Side Albacore

$2.00

Side Crab

$1.50

Side Salmon Skin

$2.00

Side Grilled Rock Shrimp

$6.00

Side Filet Tips

$6.00

Side Tuna Tataki

$3.50

Side Tofu 2 Piece

$4.50

Side Smoked Salmon 3 Piece

$2.00

Side Candied Rock Shrimp

$6.00

Side Pork 5oz

$4.00

Side Fried Egg 1 ea

$1.50

Side Shrimp-Ebi

$3.00

Side Add Filet Tips

$7.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side Tofu Pocket

$2.00

Side Shrimp Large- 5 Piece

$8.00

Side Tuna 5oz

$9.00

Side Tempura Stretched

$3.50

Side Eel Sauce

$0.35

Side House Dressing

$0.35

Side GF House Dressing

$0.35

Side Ponzu

$0.35

Side GF Ponzu

$0.35

Side Sriracha

$0.35

Side Sambal

$0.35

Side Cilantro Oil

$0.35

Side Spicy Garlic Beef Sauce

$0.35

Side Fantasy Sauce

$0.35

Side Fantasy Shrimp Sauce

$0.35

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.35

Side Wasabi Aioli

$0.35

Side TNT Sauce

$0.35

Side Tentsuyu Sauce

$0.35

Side Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.35

Side Extra Wasabi & Ginger

$0.35

Lunch Box

!!All Togo!!

Lbx Avo Tom

$4.00

Lbx Cucumber salad

$3.00

Lbx Edamame

$3.00

Lbx House salad

$3.00

Lbx Seaweed salad

$3.00

Miso soup

$2.00

Shrimp soup

$3.00

Lunch Hot Nama

ASIAN - FUSION

!!!ALL TOGO!!!

Lunch Bowl

$12.00

sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips

Lunch Combo Taco

$12.00

asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips

Lunch Currydon

$11.00

red onion, carrot, apple, red pepper, honey, scallion, and Japanese curry sauce served over rice with your choice of protein

Lunch Fish Taco

$12.00

asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips

Lunch Sesame Beef

$18.00

lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice

Lunch Shrimp Taco

$12.00

asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips

Lunch AlbaQ Taco

$12.00

Lunch Nigiri/Sashimi

NO SUBSTITUTIONS

!!All Togo!!

Lunch Nigiri Platter

$19.00

assortment of nigiri with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, snow crab, and ebi shrimp

Lunch Sashimi Platter

$19.00

assorted cuts of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and white fish with sushi rice

Lunch Rolls

!!!ALL TOGO!!!

Atlantic - L

$14.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Bahama Mama - L

$16.00

wbi shrimp, snow crab, and cucumber topped with white fish, avocado, scallion, coconut milk, and Japanese chili pepper spice

BB - L

$16.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies

Cali - L

$12.00

crab, avocado, and cucumber

Caterpillar - L

$16.00

eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Crispy Veggie - L

$16.00

tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado

Crunch Orange- L

$16.00

snow crab, ebi shrimp, and avocado topped with salmon, fresh orange juice, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies

Crunchy Shrimp - L

$12.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies

Philly - L

$14.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion

Pizza - L

$14.00

crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce

Rooster - L

$14.00

eel, avocado, zucchini, snow crab and sriracha

Secret Garden - L

$16.00

tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado

Soy Joy - L

$14.00

spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion

Spicy Shittake - L

$12.00

shiitake mushroom, cucumber, and chili garlic sauce with soy vinaigrette

Spicy Tuna - L

$12.00

spicy tuna and cucumber

Tuna Crunch - L

$14.00

spicy tuna, avocado, and spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies

Lunch Salad

!!!ALL TOGO!!!

Avo & Tom

$9.00

fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper

Mixed Green & Avo

$11.00

mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt

Nama House

$11.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Appetizers

Avo Kani

$12.00

Panko fried soft shell crab and avocado served with pico de gallo, bonito flakes, and tonkatsu sauce

Avocado and Tomato Salad

$9.00

fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil

Crab and Asiago Dip

$13.00

served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper

Edamame

$6.00

warm with sea salt or chilled with sweet soy vinaigrette

Fantasy Shrimp

$14.00

large panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili aioli sauce served on a bed of rice with scallion

Kaki Panko

$14.00Out of stock

deep fried panko breaded oysters served on a bed of mixed greens, soy tobiko, with sweet chili aioli

Land and Sea Tempura

$18.00

fried shrimp, asparagus, snow peas, sweet potato, red onion, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Large Miso Soup

$6.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Sampler Platter

$16.00

sample platter of pork dumplings, shrimp dumplings, and vegetable spring rolls served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

assorted seaweed with cucumber

Shrimp Dumplings

$12.00

choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Shrimp Soup

$8.00

spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms

Side Sauce

$0.50

Small Miso Soup

$4.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion

Small Nama House

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00

Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette

Wasabi Hummus

$11.00

served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan

Kimchi

$12.00

Soups/Salads

!!!ALL TOGO!!

Small Nama House

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Large Nama House

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

assorted seaweed with cucumber

Mixed Green and Avocado

$14.00

mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt

Avocado and Tomato Salad

$9.00

fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper

Small Miso Soup

$4.00

Large Miso Soup

$6.00

Ebi Jiru

$6.00

Chef Specialities

!!!ALL TOGO!!!

Agadashi Tofu

$16.00

Albq Tacos

$16.00

Chef Choice Inari

$16.00

Combo Ceviche

$20.00

served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips

Combo Tacos

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fresh Fish Ceviche

$20.00

served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips

Scallop Ceviche

$18.00

Serrano Machi

$16.00

sliced yellowtail topped with sliced serrano pepper and microgreens served with garlic ponzu

Shellfish Ceviche

$20.00

served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

The Dill'io

$16.00

The Doug

$18.00

spicy snow crab mix wrapped in fresh tuna topped with avocado panko fried shrimp, wasabi aioli, eel sauce, and micro greens

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

sweet chili rice, tuna, soy tobiko, salt and vinegar potato chips, sriracha, and cilantro oil

Stuffed Maguro

$20.00

Kama

$19.00

Pork Belly Special

$12.00

Chef's Choice

please allow our creative chefs to custom design your platter from our extensive selection of the season’s finest fresh fish

!!!All Togo!!!

$150 Platter

$150.00

$42 Platter

$42.00

$76 Platter

$76.00

$105 Platter

$105.00

(2 Rolls) Roll Platter

$40.00

(assorted 8 pieces)

Chef's Choice Roll

$22.00

ask customer what they like and dislike and the spicy level in the roll.

Chef's Nigiri Platter

$26.00

Chef's Sashimi Platter

$40.00

(assorted 9 oz. cut sashimi)

Don Bowls

6 oz. of fish served over sushi rice and garnishes

Side Sauce

$0.50

Chef's Choice Inari Pocket

$16.00

Nigiri

!!! All Togo!!!

Alfonsino nigiri

$14.00

Avocado Nigiri

$8.00

Blue Fin Nigiri

$14.00

Chutoro Nigiri

$17.00

Crab Nigiri

$10.00

Eel Nigiri

$12.00

Hotaru Ika nigiri

$16.00

Ikura Nigiri

$13.00

Ito Nigiri

$14.00

Katsuo nigiri

$14.00

Madai nigiri

$14.00

Madai Nigiri

$14.00

Octopus Nigiri

$11.00

Otoro Nigiri

$19.00

Saba nigiri

$14.00

Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Sea Bass Nigiri

$11.00

Seared Albacore Nigiri

$10.00

Shiitake Nigiri

$6.00

Shima Aji Nigiri

$14.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$11.00

Surf Clam Nigiri

$10.00

Today's Nigiri Feature #1

Today's Nigiri Feature #2

Tofu Pocket Nigiri

$10.00

Tuna Nigiri

$11.00

Tuna Tataki Nigiri

$12.00

Uni Nigiri

$14.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$11.00

Lupe De Mer Nigiri

$11.00

Cold Aged Hirame

$14.00

Cold Aged Hirame Nigiri

$14.00

Nodoguro Grouper Nigiri

$14.00

Nigiri Scallops

$16.00

Qual Egg Nigiri

$5.00

Kurodai Nigiri

$14.00

Geoduck Nigiri

$16.00

Sashimi

Aji

$24.00Out of stock

Alfonsino

$17.00

Blue Fin Sashimi

$18.00

Chutoro Sashimi

$22.00

Eel Sashimi

$17.00

Flying Fish Special Sashimi

$28.00

Madai Sashimi

$18.00

Octopus Sashimi

$16.00

Otoro Sashimi

$24.00

Saba sashimi

$18.00

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

SAS Katsuo

$18.00

SAS Madi

$18.00

SAS Sayori

$26.00

Sea Bass Sashimi

$12.00

Seared Albacore Sashimi

$12.00

Shima Aji Sashimi

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$16.00

Today's Sashimi Feature #1

Today's Sashimi Feature #2

Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$17.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$17.00

Ito Sashimi

$16.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$14.00

Lupe De Mer Sashimi

$12.00

Cold Aged Hirame

$18.00

Nodoguro Grouper Sashimi

$18.00

Cold Aged Hirame Sashimi

$18.00

Sashimi Scallop

$18.00

Kurodai Sashimi

$16.00

Geoduck Sashimi

$22.00

Rolls

eight to ten pieces per order (all items marked (gs) can be made gluten sensitive on request. served on brown rice for additional 1.50)

Atlantic

$18.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Bahama Mama - dinner

$21.00

BB

$18.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies

Boston

$19.00

crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, and chili garlic sauce

Cali

$14.00

crab, avocado, and cucumber

Caterpillar

$18.00

eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Crabby Eel

$20.00

double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Crazy Tuna

$18.00

spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion, and ponzu

Crispy Craig

$16.00

Crispy Veggie

$16.00

tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado

Crunchy Shrimp

$14.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies

Dragon

$19.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Ex Girlfriend

$22.00

crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies

JG

$19.00

panko fried white fish, crab, cucumber topped with tuna tataki, avocado, scallion, and ponzu

Marley

$13.00

Maui Wowie

$19.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowtail, avocado, and pineapple salsa

Mediterranean

$16.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts

Moon Special

$22.00

double nori roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried smoked salmon, spicy aioli, cream cheese topped with salmon, avocado, and house-seaweed salad

Orange Crush

$19.00

rice wrapped with salmon topped with spun carrot, candied rock shrimp, and scallion

Philly

$14.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion

Pina

$15.00

pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil

Pizza

$16.00

crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce

Rainbow

$18.00

crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado

Royale

$19.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, and eel sauce

Secret Garden

$18.00

tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado

Side Sauce

$0.50

Soy Joy

$18.00

spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion

Spicy Shiitake

$11.00

shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette

Spider

$17.00

panko fried soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, spicy aioli topped with masago (5 pieces)

Sweet/Hot

$18.00

Tempura

$18.00

crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion

Tofu Caprese

$16.00

cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce

Tuna Crunch

$14.00

Marley

$13.00

futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Yoga

$19.00

yellowtail, tuna tataki, cucumber, daikon sprout topped with avocado, snow peas, and cilantro oil

Italian Cali

$16.00

Twisted Inari

$15.00

Maui Ahuna

$26.00

Vegetarian Rolls

eight to ten pieces per order

Crispy Veggie

$16.00

tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado

Spicy Shiitake

$11.00

shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette

Tofu Caprese

$16.00

cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce

Pina

$15.00

pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil

Marley

$13.00

futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Mediterranean

$16.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts

Side Sauce

$0.50

Hot Nama

Fiery Tuna

$26.00

pan-fried rice with chili garlic sauce and dico de gallo topped with seared tuna and crispy onion. Served with kabayaki sauce, sweet chili aioli, and japanese 7 pepper

Kabayaki Salmon

$26.00

sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge

Seasame Beef

$24.00

lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice

The Bowl

$16.00

sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips

Shrimp Egg Drop Soup

$18.00

rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips

Sweet and Spicy Garlic Beef

$26.00

rice, sauteed red onion, asparagus, carrot, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, wakame, sprouts and chili garlic sauce topped with filet tips, scallion, and a fried egg

Curry Don

$15.00

sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips

Side Sauce

$0.50

A la Carte/ Sides

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Masago

$1.00

Side Asian Slaw

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Tort Chips

$3.00

Side Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Naan

$1.00

Side Cucumber Chips

$2.00

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Side Ginger

$1.00

Side Sauce

$0.35

Side Fantasy Sauce

$0.35

Side Kimchi

$6.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Udon Noodles

$2.00

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side Egg Noodles

$2.00

Side Albacore

$2.00

Side Crab

$1.50

Side Salmon Skin

$2.00

Side Grilled Rock Shrimp

$6.00

Side Filet Tips

$6.00

Side Tuna Tataki

$3.50

Side Tofu 2 Piece

$4.50

Side Smoked Salmon 3 Piece

$7.00

Side Candied Rock Shrimp

$6.00

Side Pork 5oz

$4.00

Side Fried Egg 1 ea

$1.50

Side Shrimp-Ebi

$3.00

Side Add Filet Tips

$7.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Tofu Pocket

$2.00

Side Shrimp Large- 5 Piece

$8.00

Side Tuna 5oz

$9.00

Side Tempura Stretched

$3.50

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side House Dressing

$1.00

Side GF House Dressing

$1.00

Side Ponzu

$1.00

Side GF Ponzu

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Side Sambal

$1.00

Side Cilantro Oil

$1.00

Side Spicy Garlic Beef Sauce

$1.00

Side Fantasy Sauce

$1.00

Side Fantasy Shrimp Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Wasabi Aioli

$1.00

Side TNT Sauce

$1.00

Side Tentsuyu Sauce

$1.00

Side Tonkatsu Sauce

$1.00

Side Extra Wasabi & Ginger

$1.00

Maki/Te Maki

!!All Togo!!

Avocado Maki

$8.00

Crab Maki

$10.00

Cucumber Maki

$7.00

Eel Maki

$11.00

Negi Hama Maki

$11.00

Salmon Maki

$10.00

Salmon Skin Maki

$14.00

Spicy Scallop Maki

$11.00

Spicy Tofu Maki

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$11.00

Tuna Maki

$11.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Crab Te-Maki

$10.00

Eel Te-Maki

$11.00

Cucumber Te-Maki

$7.00

Negi Hama Te-Maki

$10.00

Salmon Te-Maki

$10.00

Cucumber Te-Maki

$6.00

Salmon Skin Te-Maki

$14.00

Spicy Scallop Te-Maki

$11.00

Avocado Te-Maki

$8.00

Tuna Te-Maki

$11.00

Spicy Tofu Te-Maki

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Te-Maki

$11.00

Ebi Maki

$8.00

Yellowtail Maki

$10.00

Eel & Avocado Te-Maki

$12.00

Kids Menu

Fish & Chips

$9.00

Tempura fried white fish, with kettle chips

Shrimp & Chips

$9.00

tempura fried shrimp, kettle chips

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

baked anaan bread with marinara sauce and cheese

Kids Fruit Salsa

$7.00

pineapple, mango, kiwi salsa, with sugar wonton chips

Kids Cheesy Noodles

$6.00

Kids Bowl

$8.00

bowl of steamed rice, tomato salsa, with Tonkatsu sauce and fantasy sauce.

Kids Crab Maki

$8.00

Kids Ebi Maki

$8.00

Kids Avo Maki

$6.00

Kids Cucumber Maki

$5.00

Desserts

Nama Nanners

$9.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Featured Dessert - Basque Cheesecake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00Out of stock

Tennessee Mud Pie

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Packaging Charge

TOGO Packaging Charge

$2.00

Proteins

Ebi

$3.00

Temp Shripm

$3.00

Tuna

$4.00

Salmon

$3.00

Appetizers

Edamame

$8.00

warm with sea salt or chilled with sweet soy vinaigrette

Crab and Asiago Dip

$16.00

served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan

Pork Dumplings

$14.00

Shrimp Dumplings

$14.00

choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Fantasy Shrimp

$18.00

large panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili aioli sauce served on a bed of rice with scallion

Wasabi Hummus

$13.00

served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan

Land and Sea Tempura

$22.00

fried shrimp, asparagus, snow peas, sweet potato, red onion, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms served with sweet soy vinaigrette

Small Miso Soup

$5.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion

Large Miso Soup

$8.00

white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion

Shrimp Soup

$10.00

spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms

Small Nama House

$8.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

assorted seaweed with cucumber

Avocado and Tomato Salad

$12.00

fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil

Side Sauce

$0.75

Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$10.00

Eel Nigiri

$14.00

Ikura Nigiri

$15.00

Octopus Nigiri

$13.00

Salmon Nigiri

$12.00

Seared Albacore Nigiri

$12.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$11.00

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$13.00

Tofu Pocket Nigiri

$12.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$13.00

Sashimi

Eel Sashimi

$21.00

Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

Tuna Sashimi

$20.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$20.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$20.00

Rolls

eight to ten pieces per order (all items marked (gs) can be made gluten sensitive on request. served on brown rice for additional 1.50)

Atlantic

$23.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Bahama Mama - dinner

$28.00

BB

$22.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies

Boston

$23.00

crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, and chili garlic sauce

Cali

$16.00

crab, avocado, and cucumber

Caterpillar

$22.00

eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Crabby Eel

$25.00

double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Crazy Tuna

$22.00

spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion, and ponzu

Crunchy Shrimp

$16.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies

Dragon

$23.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Ex Girlfriend

$25.00

crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies

JG

$23.00

panko fried white fish, crab, cucumber topped with tuna tataki, avocado, scallion, and ponzu

Maui Wowie

$23.00

crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowtail, avocado, and pineapple salsa

Moon Special

$25.00

double nori roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried smoked salmon, spicy aioli, cream cheese topped with salmon, avocado, and house-seaweed salad

Orange Crush

$23.00

rice wrapped with salmon topped with spun carrot, candied rock shrimp, and scallion

Philly

$16.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion

Pizza

$19.00

crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce

Rainbow

$22.00

crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado

Royale

$23.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, and eel sauce

Secret Garden

$23.00

tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado

Soy Joy

$22.00

spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion

Spider

$20.00

panko fried soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, spicy aioli topped with masago (5 pieces)

Tempura

$22.00

crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion

Marley

$15.00

futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Yoga

$23.00

yellowtail, tuna tataki, cucumber, daikon sprout topped with avocado, snow peas, and cilantro oil

Side Sauce

$0.75

Vegetarian Rolls

eight to ten pieces per order

Crispy Veggie

$18.00

tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado

Spicy Shiitake

$13.00

shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette

Tofu Caprese

$18.00

cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce

Pina

$18.00

pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil

Marley

$15.00

futo style roll, inari, cucumber, kanpyo, asparagus, gobo, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce

Mediterranean

$19.00

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts

Side Sauce

$0.75

Asian Fusion

Kabayaki Salmon

$31.00

sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge

Seasame Beef

$29.00

lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice

Shrimp Egg Drop Soup

$21.00

rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips

Sweet and Spicy Garlic Beef

$31.00

rice, sauteed red onion, asparagus, carrot, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, wakame, sprouts and chili garlic sauce topped with filet tips, scallion, and a fried egg

The Bowl

$19.00

sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips

Side Sauce

$0.75

Fiery Tuna

$24.00

pan-fried rice with chili garlic sauce and dico de gallo topped with seared tuna and crispy onion. Served with kabayaki sauce, sweet chili aioli, and japanese 7 pepper

A la Carte/ Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Masago

$1.00

Side Asian Slaw

$4.00

Side Kettle Chips

$4.00

Side Tort Chips

$4.00

Side Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Naan

$1.00

Side Cucumber Chips

$3.00

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Side Ginger

$1.00

Side Sauce

$0.35

Side Brown Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Udon Noodles

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Egg Noodles

$3.00

Side Albacore

$2.00

Side Crab

$1.50

Side Salmon Skin

$2.00

Side Grilled Rock Shrimp

$6.00

Side Filet Tips

$6.00

Side Tuna Tataki

$3.50

Side Tofu 2 Piece

$4.50

Side Smoked Salmon 3 Piece

$7.00

Side Candied Rock Shrimp

$6.00

Side Pork 5oz

$4.00

Side Fried Egg 1 ea

$1.50

Side Shrimp-Ebi

$3.00

Side Add Filet Tips

$7.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Tofu Pocket

$2.00

Side Shrimp Large- 5 Piece

$8.00

Side Tuna 5oz

$9.00

Side Tempura Stretched

$3.50

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side House Dressing

$1.00

Side GF House Dressing

$1.00

Side Ponzu

$1.00

Side GF Ponzu

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Side Sambal

$1.00

Side Cilantro Oil

$1.00

Side Spicy Garlic Beef Sauce

$1.00

Side Fantasy Sauce

$1.00

Side Fantasy Shrimp Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Wasabi Aioli

$1.00

Side TNT Sauce

$1.00

Side Tentsuyu Sauce

$1.00

Side Tonkatsu Sauce

$1.00

Side Extra Wasabi & Ginger

$1.00

Maki/Te Maki

Avocado Maki

$10.00

Crab Maki

$12.00

Cucumber Maki

$9.00

Eel Maki

$13.00

Salmon Maki

$12.00

Salmon Skin Maki

$17.00

Spicy Scallop Maki

$13.00

Spicy Tofu Maki

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$13.00

Tuna Maki

$13.00

Side Sauce

$0.75

Crab Te-Maki

$12.00

Eel Te-Maki

$13.00

Cucumber Te-Maki

$9.00

Negi Hama Te-Maki

$16.00

