Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown 506 S Gay Street
No reviews yet
506 S Gay Street
Knoxville, TN 37902
Popular Items
Lunch A La Carte
Side Sautéed Veggies
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Naan
Side Cucumber Chips
Side Bowl Wasabi
Side Bowl Ginger
Side Bowl Sauce
Side Brown Rice
Side White Rice
Side Udon Noodles
Side Sushi Rice
Side Egg Noodles
Side Albacore
Side Crab
Side Salmon Skin
Side Grilled Rock Shrimp
Side Filet Tips
Side Tuna Tataki
Side Tofu 2 Piece
Side Smoked Salmon 3 Piece
Side Candied Rock Shrimp
Side Pork 5oz
Side Fried Egg 1 ea
Side Shrimp-Ebi
Side Add Filet Tips
Side Salmon
Side Tofu Pocket
Side Shrimp Large- 5 Piece
Side Tuna 5oz
Side Tempura Stretched
Side Eel Sauce
Side House Dressing
Side GF House Dressing
Side Ponzu
Side GF Ponzu
Side Sriracha
Side Sambal
Side Cilantro Oil
Side Spicy Garlic Beef Sauce
Side Fantasy Shrimp Sauce
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Wasabi Aioli
Side TNT Sauce
Side Tentsuyu Sauce
Side Tonkatsu Sauce
Side Extra Wasabi & Ginger
Lunch Box
Lunch Hot Nama
Lunch Bowl
sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips
Lunch Combo Taco
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Lunch Currydon
red onion, carrot, apple, red pepper, honey, scallion, and Japanese curry sauce served over rice with your choice of protein
Lunch Fish Taco
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Lunch Sesame Beef
lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice
Lunch Shrimp Taco
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
Lunch AlbaQ Taco
Lunch Nigiri/Sashimi
Lunch Rolls
Atlantic - L
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
BB - L
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies
Cali - L
crab, avocado, and cucumber
Caterpillar - L
eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
Crispy Veggie - L
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
Crunch Orange- L
snow crab, ebi shrimp, and avocado topped with salmon, fresh orange juice, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies
Crunchy Shrimp - L
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Philly - L
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion
Pizza - L
crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce
Rooster - L
eel, avocado, zucchini, snow crab and sriracha
Secret Garden - L
tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado
Soy Joy - L
spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion
Spicy Shittake - L
shiitake mushroom, cucumber, and chili garlic sauce with soy vinaigrette
Spicy Tuna - L
spicy tuna and cucumber
Tuna Crunch - L
spicy tuna, avocado, and spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Lunch Salad
Avo & Tom
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
Cucumber Salad
marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper
Mixed Green & Avo
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt
Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Appetizers
Avo Kani
Panko fried soft shell crab and avocado served with pico de gallo, bonito flakes, and tonkatsu sauce
Avocado and Tomato Salad
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
Crab and Asiago Dip
served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan
Cucumber Salad
marinated cucumber with daikon and red pepper
Edamame
warm with sea salt or chilled with sweet soy vinaigrette
Fantasy Shrimp
large panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili aioli sauce served on a bed of rice with scallion
Kaki Panko
deep fried panko breaded oysters served on a bed of mixed greens, soy tobiko, with sweet chili aioli
Land and Sea Tempura
fried shrimp, asparagus, snow peas, sweet potato, red onion, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Large Miso Soup
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion
Pork Dumplings
Sampler Platter
sample platter of pork dumplings, shrimp dumplings, and vegetable spring rolls served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Seaweed Salad
assorted seaweed with cucumber
Shrimp Dumplings
choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Shrimp Soup
spicy garlic miso broth soup with shrimp, carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms
Side Sauce
Small Miso Soup
white miso soup with seaweed, tofu, and scallion
Small Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Veggie Spring Rolls
Fried vegetable spring rolls served with mixed greens and a side of sweet soy vinaigrette
Wasabi Hummus
served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan
Kimchi
Soups/Salads
Large Nama House
mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, daikon, wasabi peas, sweet soy vinaigrette
Mixed Green and Avocado
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, daikon, edamame, and tomato with cilantro oil, lime juice, and sea salt
Ebi Jiru
Chef Specialities
Agadashi Tofu
Albq Tacos
Chef Choice Inari
Combo Ceviche
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Combo Tacos
Fish Tacos
Fresh Fish Ceviche
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Scallop Ceviche
Serrano Machi
sliced yellowtail topped with sliced serrano pepper and microgreens served with garlic ponzu
Shellfish Ceviche
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Shrimp Tacos
The Dill'io
The Doug
spicy snow crab mix wrapped in fresh tuna topped with avocado panko fried shrimp, wasabi aioli, eel sauce, and micro greens
Tuna Tartare
sweet chili rice, tuna, soy tobiko, salt and vinegar potato chips, sriracha, and cilantro oil
Stuffed Maguro
Kama
Pork Belly Special
Chef's Choice
$150 Platter
$42 Platter
$76 Platter
$105 Platter
(2 Rolls) Roll Platter
(assorted 8 pieces)
Chef's Choice Roll
ask customer what they like and dislike and the spicy level in the roll.
Chef's Nigiri Platter
Chef's Sashimi Platter
(assorted 9 oz. cut sashimi)
Don Bowls
6 oz. of fish served over sushi rice and garnishes
Chef's Choice Inari Pocket
Nigiri
Alfonsino nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Blue Fin Nigiri
Chutoro Nigiri
Crab Nigiri
Eel Nigiri
Hotaru Ika nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Ito Nigiri
Katsuo nigiri
Madai nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Otoro Nigiri
Saba nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Sea Bass Nigiri
Seared Albacore Nigiri
Shiitake Nigiri
Shima Aji Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Smelt Roe Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Surf Clam Nigiri
Today's Nigiri Feature #1
Today's Nigiri Feature #2
Tofu Pocket Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Tuna Tataki Nigiri
Uni Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Lupe De Mer Nigiri
Nodoguro Grouper Nigiri
Nigiri Scallops
Qual Egg Nigiri
Kurodai Nigiri
Geoduck Nigiri
Sashimi
Aji
Alfonsino
Blue Fin Sashimi
Chutoro Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Flying Fish Special Sashimi
Madai Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Otoro Sashimi
Saba sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
SAS Katsuo
SAS Madi
SAS Sayori
Sea Bass Sashimi
Seared Albacore Sashimi
Shima Aji Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Surf Clam Sashimi
Today's Sashimi Feature #1
Today's Sashimi Feature #2
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Tataki Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Ito Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Cold Aged Hirame
Nodoguro Grouper Sashimi
Cold Aged Hirame Sashimi
Sashimi Scallop
Kurodai Sashimi
Geoduck Sashimi
Rolls
Atlantic
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with salmon, scallion, ponzu, and chili garlic sauce
BB
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, and tempura crunchies
Boston
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, and chili garlic sauce
Cali
crab, avocado, and cucumber
Caterpillar
eel, crab, cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
Crabby Eel
double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Crazy Tuna
spicy tuna and cucumber topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion, and ponzu
Crispy Craig
Crispy Veggie
tempura fried asparagus, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, kanpyo topped with tempura sweet potato and avocado
Crunchy Shrimp
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Dragon
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
Ex Girlfriend
crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies
JG
panko fried white fish, crab, cucumber topped with tuna tataki, avocado, scallion, and ponzu
Maui Wowie
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with yellowtail, avocado, and pineapple salsa
Mediterranean
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cream cheese, cucumber topped with wasabi hummus, cilantro oil, and toasted pine nuts
Moon Special
double nori roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried smoked salmon, spicy aioli, cream cheese topped with salmon, avocado, and house-seaweed salad
Orange Crush
rice wrapped with salmon topped with spun carrot, candied rock shrimp, and scallion
Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with scallion
Pina
pineapple, red pepper, cucumber topped with avocado, coconut milk, and basil
Pizza
crab, smoked salmon, avocado baked with tnt sauce and topped with bonito flakes, scallion, and eel sauce
Rainbow
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado
Royale
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab, cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, and eel sauce
Secret Garden
tuna, salmon, crab, sprouts, cucumber topped with avocado
Soy Joy
spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion
Spicy Shiitake
shiitake mushroom, cucumber, chili garlic sauce, and sweet soy vinaigrette
Spider
panko fried soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, spicy aioli topped with masago (5 pieces)
Sweet/Hot
Tempura
crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
Tofu Caprese
cornstarch fried tofu, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, basil topped with avocado and wheat-free soy sauce
Tuna Crunch
Yoga
yellowtail, tuna tataki, cucumber, daikon sprout topped with avocado, snow peas, and cilantro oil
Italian Cali
Twisted Inari
Maui Ahuna
Vegetarian Rolls
Hot Nama
Fiery Tuna
pan-fried rice with chili garlic sauce and dico de gallo topped with seared tuna and crispy onion. Served with kabayaki sauce, sweet chili aioli, and japanese 7 pepper
Kabayaki Salmon
sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge
Seasame Beef
lightly fried and tender filet tips, tossed with asparagus, red pepper, red onion, shiitake mushrooms in a savory sesame sauce served over rice
The Bowl
sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips
Shrimp Egg Drop Soup
rice, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, garlic, scallion, egg, and shrimp served in a spicy miso broth and crispy wonton strips
Sweet and Spicy Garlic Beef
rice, sauteed red onion, asparagus, carrot, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, wakame, sprouts and chili garlic sauce topped with filet tips, scallion, and a fried egg
Curry Don
sauteed shiitake mushrooms, snow peas, carrot, bok choy, red pepper, asparagus, scallion, served on your choice of egg noodles, udon noodles, or rice with a sweet soy vinaigrette sauce and crispy wonton strips
A la Carte/ Sides
Side Avocado
Side Masago
Side Asian Slaw
Side Kettle Chips
Side Tort Chips
Side Sauteed Veggies
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Naan
Side Cucumber Chips
Side Wasabi
Side Ginger
Side Kimchi
Side Brown Rice
Side White Rice
Side Udon Noodles
Side Sushi Rice
Side Egg Noodles
Side Albacore
Side Crab
Side Salmon Skin
Side Grilled Rock Shrimp
Side Filet Tips
Side Tuna Tataki
Side Tofu 2 Piece
Side Smoked Salmon 3 Piece
Side Candied Rock Shrimp
Side Pork 5oz
Side Fried Egg 1 ea
Side Shrimp-Ebi
Side Add Filet Tips
Side Salmon
Side Tofu Pocket
Side Shrimp Large- 5 Piece
Side Tuna 5oz
Side Tempura Stretched
Side Eel Sauce
Side House Dressing
Side GF House Dressing
Side Ponzu
Side GF Ponzu
Side Sriracha
Side Sambal
Side Cilantro Oil
Side Spicy Garlic Beef Sauce
Side Fantasy Shrimp Sauce
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Wasabi Aioli
Side TNT Sauce
Side Tentsuyu Sauce
Side Tonkatsu Sauce
Side Extra Wasabi & Ginger
Maki/Te Maki
Avocado Maki
Crab Maki
Cucumber Maki
Eel Maki
Negi Hama Maki
Salmon Maki
Salmon Skin Maki
Spicy Scallop Maki
Spicy Tofu Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna Maki
Crab Te-Maki
Eel Te-Maki
Negi Hama Te-Maki
Salmon Te-Maki
Salmon Skin Te-Maki
Spicy Scallop Te-Maki
Avocado Te-Maki
Tuna Te-Maki
Spicy Tofu Te-Maki
Spicy Tuna Te-Maki
Ebi Maki
Yellowtail Maki
Eel & Avocado Te-Maki
Kids Menu
Fish & Chips
Tempura fried white fish, with kettle chips
Shrimp & Chips
tempura fried shrimp, kettle chips
Kids Noodles
Kids Pizza
baked anaan bread with marinara sauce and cheese
Kids Fruit Salsa
pineapple, mango, kiwi salsa, with sugar wonton chips
Kids Cheesy Noodles
Kids Bowl
bowl of steamed rice, tomato salsa, with Tonkatsu sauce and fantasy sauce.
Kids Crab Maki
Kids Ebi Maki
Kids Avo Maki
Kids Cucumber Maki
Appetizers
Nigiri
Sashimi
Rolls
Vegetarian Rolls
Asian Fusion
Fiery Tuna
pan-fried rice with chili garlic sauce and dico de gallo topped with seared tuna and crispy onion. Served with kabayaki sauce, sweet chili aioli, and japanese 7 pepper