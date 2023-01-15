Main picView gallery

The Brass Pearl

review star

No reviews yet

24 Market Square

KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Raw Bar

Seafood Tower

$105.00

Whipped Feta

$10.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$15.00

Chilled Shrimp

$16.00

Hacklebeck Roe

$46.00

Osetra Caviar

$80.00

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

Hot Apps

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.00

Grilled Oysters

$16.00

Spanish Octopus

$19.00

Lobster Dip

$16.00

Mussels

$15.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Lobster Mac 'n Cheese

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Pearl Salad

$10.00

Harvest Burrata

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Oyster Po' Boy

$17.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.00

Pearl Burger

$16.00

Entrees

Seabass

$45.00Out of stock

Fish 'N Chips

$18.00

Fisherman's Stew

$38.00

Steak Frites

$39.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Bone In Pork Chop

$31.00Out of stock

Halibut

$42.00Out of stock

Blue Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Swordfish

$30.00Out of stock

Halibut

$38.00Out of stock

Black Grouper

$40.00Out of stock

Filet And Shrimp

$45.00

Monk Fish

$38.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$45.00

Togarashi Salmon

$38.00Out of stock

Ny Strip And Scallops

$50.00Out of stock

Filet

$40.00Out of stock

Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Chop

$30.00Out of stock

Filet & Shrimp

$45.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$4.00

House Made Chips

$4.00

Napa Slaw

$4.00

Risotto

$5.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Lava Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

New Years Eve Specials

Luck & Wealth

$15.00Out of stock

Tiger Prawns

$16.00Out of stock

Chilean Sea Bass

$45.00Out of stock

Rye

Michters Rye

$12.00

WhistlePig Rye 10yr

$18.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Double Michters Rye

$24.00

Double Whistle Pig Rye 10 Yr

$36.00

Double Rittenhouse Rye

$16.00

Double Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Bourbon

Bookers

$20.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Mitchters Small Batch

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Larceny

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$18.00

Woodford

$12.00

Belle Meade

$12.00

Silverbelly

$10.50Out of stock

Old Soul S&B Select

$19.00

Chattanooga 111

$12.00

Double Bookers

$40.00

Double Four Roses Single Barrel

$26.00

Double Four Roses Small Batch

$20.00

Double Mitchters Small Batch

$24.00

Double Makers Mark

$20.00

Double Larceny

$20.00

Double Elijah Craig

$18.00

Double Buffalo Trace

$18.00

Double Old Forester

$14.00

Double Woodford Double Naked

$36.00

Double Woodford Reserve

$24.00

Double Belle Mead

$24.00

Scotch

Dewar's

$8.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Ardbeg 10 year

$16.00

Talisker 10 year

$15.00

Double Dewars

$16.00

Double Macallan 12 year

$36.00

Double Ardberg 10 year

$32.00

Double Talisker 10 year

$30.00

Rum

Plantation 3 Star

$7.00

Plantation Original Dark Rum

$8.00

Appleton 8 YR Reserve

$10.00

Campesino

$8.00

Barcardi

$10.00

Bumbu Rum

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Appleton Signature

$9.00

Diplomatico reservation exclusiva

$10.00

Rum Haven

$7.00

Gustoso Artisanal Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgans

$7.00

Double Plantation 3 Star

$14.00

Double Plantation Dark Rum

$16.00

Double Appleton 8 year

$20.00

Double Campesino

$16.00

Double Bacardi 8 Yr

$20.00

Double Bumbu

$20.00

Double Sailer Jerry

$16.00

Double Appleton Signature

$18.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Alipus San Andres

$12.00

Avion Cristalino

$25.00

Bozal Pechuga

$20.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Don Fulano

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Repo

$9.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Milagro Blanco

$9.00

Sombra Mezcal

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00Out of stock

Cincoro Extra Anejo

$250.00

Calirosa Blanco

$14.00

Astral Blanco

$9.00

Cincoro Reposado

$23.00

Maestro Dobel

$12.00

Correlejo extra anejo

$17.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Maestro Chivo Barrel

$13.00

Herradurra Anejo

$12.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Kastra Elion

$14.00

Broken Shed

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Tito's

$8.00

Wheatly

$8.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$7.00

Cathead Bitter Orange

$7.00

Gin

Plymouth Gin

$8.00

Monk's Road Barrel Aged

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Gray Whale

$9.00

Postmodern Giniferous

$8.00

Empress 1908

$8.00

Tenjaku

$8.00

Bristow Gin

$9.00

Botanist Gin

$10.00

Ghost Rail Gin

$9.00

Whiskey

Mellow Corn

$7.00

Stranahan's Blue Peak

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Hibiki Harmony

$15.00

Jameson

$7.00

Blantons

$15.00

Silverbelly Whiskey

$11.00

Michters Sour Mash

$12.00

Michters Small Batch American Whiskey

$12.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke Products

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$5.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$5.00

Coffee/Decaf

$3.00

Celsius

$3.50

Water

Tempo Kombucha

$5.50

N/a cocktail

$10.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Cuvee Louis alexandre

$17.00

Cuvee 1880

$75.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$10.00

Hot sauce

Mango Habenero

$4.00

Serrano Lime

$4.00

House Fresno

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eclectic seafood and oyster bar located in Market square in downtown Knoxville!

Website

Location

24 Market Square, KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Preservation Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,039
28 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Myrtles- Market Square - 13 Market Square
orange starNo Reviews
13 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Stock & Barrel
orange star4.9 • 193
35 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Babalu Knoxville
orange starNo Reviews
412 S Gay St Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in KNOXVILLE

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near KNOXVILLE
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston