Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Carne Asada$3.75
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
More about Zalate
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Carne Asada$3.75
More about Casa Don Gallo

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Samosa Chaat

Boneless Wings

Tikka Masala

Mahi Mahi

Patty Melts

Miso Soup

Enchiladas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston