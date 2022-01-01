Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada tacos in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Carne Asada Tacos
Knoxville restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Taco Carne Asada
$3.75
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
More about Zalate
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
Avg 4.6
(1742 reviews)
Taco Carne Asada
$3.75
More about Casa Don Gallo
