Tomato salad in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve tomato salad
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Village Tomato Salad
|$9.00
Heirloom Tomatoes + Red Onion + Kalamata Olives + Feta + Cucumber + Basil + E.V.O.O. + Balsamic Reduction
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Avocado and Tomato Salad
|$8.00
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
|L - Avocado Tomato Salad
|$9.00
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Half Pint Tomato & Blues Salad
|$7.25
Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette.
|Side Tomato & Blues Salad
|$5.00
Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette.
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Avocado and Tomato Salad
|$8.00
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil