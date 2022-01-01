Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve tomato salad

Stock & Barrel image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stock & Barrel

35 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Village Tomato Salad$9.00
Heirloom Tomatoes + Red Onion + Kalamata Olives + Feta + Cucumber + Basil + E.V.O.O. + Balsamic Reduction
More about Stock & Barrel
Consumer pic

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado and Tomato Salad$8.00
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
L - Avocado Tomato Salad$9.00
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Half Pint Tomato & Blues Salad$7.25
Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette.
Side Tomato & Blues Salad$5.00
Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and zesty vinaigrette.
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado and Tomato Salad$8.00
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado and Tomato Salad$8.00
fresh avocado slices, tomato, red onion, lime, sea salt, cilantro oil
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

