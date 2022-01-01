Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve salmon

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Rice Bowl$13.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Sugar Salmon$16.50
Seared salmon, creamy grits, roasted broccoli, brown sugar butter sauce. GF
Chili Salmon + Veggies$15.95
Seared salmon, grape tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes and broccoli, quinoa blend, grilled onions, sweet chili vinaigrette. GF
More about Redbud Kitchen
Stock & Barrel image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stock & Barrel

35 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$13.50
Salmon Cake + Garlic Aioli + Pressed Avocado + Greens + Onion + Tomato
More about Stock & Barrel
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Fillet$15.49
Side Of Salmon$5.99
Salmon Caesar Salad$11.49
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi$12.00
Smoked Salmon Nigiri$10.00
Kabayaki Salmon$23.00
sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Item pic

 

Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Avocado Roll$7.95
Salmon Skin Roll$6.95
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, eel sauce
Salmon Combo$14.95
4 pieces of salmon nigiri & Salmon Roll
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Te-Maki Salmon$8.00
Nigiri Salmon$8.00
Sashimi Salmon$12.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$20.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Nigiri$8.00
Kabayaki Salmon$23.00
sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge
Smoked Salmon Nigiri$10.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown
Harvest - Land Sea Vine image

 

Harvest - Bearden

5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$27.00
Carolina gold rice, summer squash agrodolce, lemon salmoriglio
Salmon BLT Wrap$14.00
baby kale, Benton’s bacon, tomatoes, avocado, roasted garlic aioli, fries
More about Harvest - Bearden

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Calamari

Kebabs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Patty Melts

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Hot Chocolate

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Steamed Broccoli

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston