Salmon in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Brown Sugar Salmon
|$16.50
Seared salmon, creamy grits, roasted broccoli, brown sugar butter sauce. GF
|Chili Salmon + Veggies
|$15.95
Seared salmon, grape tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes and broccoli, quinoa blend, grilled onions, sweet chili vinaigrette. GF
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Salmon
|$13.50
Salmon Cake + Garlic Aioli + Pressed Avocado + Greens + Onion + Tomato
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Salmon Fillet
|$15.49
|Side Of Salmon
|$5.99
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$11.49
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Salmon Sashimi
|$12.00
|Smoked Salmon Nigiri
|$10.00
|Kabayaki Salmon
|$23.00
sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
|Salmon & Avocado Roll
|$7.95
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$6.95
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, eel sauce
|Salmon Combo
|$14.95
4 pieces of salmon nigiri & Salmon Roll
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Te-Maki Salmon
|$8.00
|Nigiri Salmon
|$8.00
|Sashimi Salmon
|$12.00
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown
506 S Gay Street, Knoxville
|Salmon Nigiri
|$8.00
|Kabayaki Salmon
|$23.00
sauteed broccoli, red pepper, red onion topped with seared asian bbq salmon, served over rice with crispy wonton strips and a lemon wedge
|Smoked Salmon Nigiri
|$10.00