Chicken sandwiches in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Ruby Sunshine
37 Market Square, Knoxville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll
|Kahuna Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Deep fried till golden brown, seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion roll.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
The Half Barrel
1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll
|Kahuna Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Deep fried till golden brown, seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion roll.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
Southern Grit
126 South Central St, Knoxville
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with brussel sprout slaw, pickles, lettuce, tomato & Duke's mayo. Comes with one side.
Horn of Plenty
9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden
4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH
|$9.50
Chicken Caesar salad between a sliced Sargie roll.
|CHERRY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.50
Homemade chicken salad mixed with Michigan dried cherries, diced celery, and toasted almonds in a light tangy sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce, or your choice of bread.
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Willow Creek Youth Park
7530 Quarry Road, Knoxville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.00
Babalu - Knoxville
412 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Mojo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
jerk seasoned chicken breast, pickled red onion, arugula, cracked pepper aioli, brioche bun, house-made kettle chips
|Mojo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Lime vinaigrette marinated chicken breast, pickled red onion, arugula, cracked pepper aioli, King's Hawaiian bun
The Tomato Head
12 Market Sq, Knoxville
|Large Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
HOUSE MADE CHICKEN SALAD ∙ LETTUCE ∙ TOMATO (CONTAINS NUTS)
Koyo
416 Clinch Ave., Knoxville
|Panko Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Kaiser Bun, Tonkatsu, Sweet Pickle
Wicked Chicken
141 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95