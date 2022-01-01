Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

37 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Sunshine
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll
Kahuna Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Deep fried till golden brown, seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion roll.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.99
More about Duncan Cafe
The Half Barrel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Half Barrel

1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Half Barrel
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.49
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll
Kahuna Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Deep fried till golden brown, seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion roll.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Southern Grit image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with brussel sprout slaw, pickles, lettuce, tomato & Duke's mayo. Comes with one side.
More about Southern Grit
Horn of Plenty image

 

Horn of Plenty

9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Horn of Plenty
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden

4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH$9.50
Chicken Caesar salad between a sliced Sargie roll.
CHERRY CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.50
Homemade chicken salad mixed with Michigan dried cherries, diced celery, and toasted almonds in a light tangy sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce, or your choice of bread.
More about Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Item pic

 

Willow Creek Youth Park

7530 Quarry Road, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.00
More about Willow Creek Youth Park
BG pic

 

Babalu - Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mojo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
jerk seasoned chicken breast, pickled red onion, arugula, cracked pepper aioli, brioche bun, house-made kettle chips
Mojo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lime vinaigrette marinated chicken breast, pickled red onion, arugula, cracked pepper aioli, King's Hawaiian bun
More about Babalu - Knoxville
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
HOUSE MADE CHICKEN SALAD ∙ LETTUCE ∙ TOMATO (CONTAINS NUTS)
More about The Tomato Head
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse
Restaurant banner

 

Koyo

416 Clinch Ave., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panko Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Kaiser Bun, Tonkatsu, Sweet Pickle
More about Koyo
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wicked Chicken

141 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (470 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about Wicked Chicken
Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon image

 

Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon

36 Market Square, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Philly Sandwich$12.00
Blackened chicken breast diced up and sautéed with green bell pepper, red onion, and Swiss cheese on a butter toasted hoagie roll with house aioli
More about Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon

