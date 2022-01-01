Knoxville bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Knoxville
More about Pop's Donuts
Pop's Donuts
7699 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Specialty Dozen
|$18.99
|Donut Holes - Dozen Glazed
|$2.99
|Specialty Half Dozen
|$11.99
More about K Brew - North Knox
K Brew - North Knox
1138 N Broadway St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed
|Latte
Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk
|Plain
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
More about K Brew - Downtown
K Brew - Downtown
507 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Cafe Au Lait
Batch Brewed Coffee + steamed Cruze Farm milk
|Blueberry
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
|Cinnamon Vanilla Latte
Organic vanilla + cinnamon + signature espresso
More about K Brew - West
K Brew - West
7822 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Multigrain
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
|Latte
Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk
|Plain
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
More about Paysan Bread & Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Paysan Bread & Bagels
804 Tyson St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Dozen Bagels
|$18.00
12 bagels of your choice of Plain, Salt&Pepper, Asiago, Cinnamon, Sesame, and Everything
|Sun Dried Turkey Melt
|$10.00
Try our new special! Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, pesto Mayo (yum), red onion, and spinach on your choice of bagel....make your dreams come true!
|Canelé
|$2.00