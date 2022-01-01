Knoxville bagel & donut spots you'll love

Must-try bagel & donut spots in Knoxville

Pop's Donuts image

 

Pop's Donuts

7699 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Dozen$18.99
Donut Holes - Dozen Glazed$2.99
Specialty Half Dozen$11.99
More about Pop's Donuts
K Brew - North Knox image

 

K Brew - North Knox

1138 N Broadway St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed
Latte
Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk
Plain$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
More about K Brew - North Knox
K Brew - Downtown image

 

K Brew - Downtown

507 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Au Lait
Batch Brewed Coffee + steamed Cruze Farm milk
Blueberry$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
Cinnamon Vanilla Latte
Organic vanilla + cinnamon + signature espresso
More about K Brew - Downtown
K Brew - West image

 

K Brew - West

7822 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Multigrain$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
Latte
Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk
Plain$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
More about K Brew - West
Paysan Bread & Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Paysan Bread & Bagels

804 Tyson St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Bagels$18.00
12 bagels of your choice of Plain, Salt&Pepper, Asiago, Cinnamon, Sesame, and Everything
Sun Dried Turkey Melt$10.00
Try our new special! Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, pesto Mayo (yum), red onion, and spinach on your choice of bagel....make your dreams come true!
Canelé$2.00
More about Paysan Bread & Bagels

