Knoxville Indian restaurants you'll love

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Indian restaurants in Knoxville

Tandur Indian Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tikka Masala (10 ppl)
Top Seller! Tomato cream sauce, fenugreek leaves
Korma (10 ppl)
Saffron cream sauce, fennel & cardamom
Veggie Samosa 10ea$30.00
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
Tandur Indian Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vindaloo
Hot and sour jus, baby potatoes
Chicken Tacos$9.95
Tandur roasted chicken tacos served with a side of Okra fries
Korma
Saffron curry, fennel & cardamom
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
Aroma Indian Kitchen image

TAPAS

Aroma Indian Kitchen

138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Samosas$4.00
Samosa Stuffed with lightly spiced potatoes with Crispy outer cover
Grilled Platter$16.00
Assorted delicacies from tandoor oven including chicken tandoori, chicken Malai tikka, lamb seekh kabab and shrimp tandoori.
Vegetable Pakoras$4.00
Mix Vegetable fritters
More about Aroma Indian Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Knoxville

Tacos

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Nachos

Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Burritos

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.4 (12 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Townsend

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston