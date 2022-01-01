Johnson City restaurants you'll love

Go
Johnson City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Johnson City

Johnson City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Johnson City restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cheese Small 10"$7.99
Extra dressing or dipping sauce$0.50
SM PHILLY CHEESE STEAK - THE WORKS$9.99
More about Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

3135 Peoples St., Johnson City

Avg 4.8 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
4" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
Raffia and a Tag$1.00
Please list the colors of raffia you'd like (up to 2) and select the type of tag.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Mid City Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mid City Grill

106 S Commerce St, Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan PB Tart$3.99
Outlaw Burger$10.29
Heater Burger$11.99
More about Mid City Grill
Watauga Brewing Company image

 

Watauga Brewing Company

142 West Market Street, Johnson City

Avg 4.4 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo$0.25
Tenders$13.00
Dip Trio$12.00
More about Watauga Brewing Company
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

3135 Peoples St #300, Johnson City

Avg 4.8 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
4" Chocolate Cream
This classic favorite is an oreo crust filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Greeko's Grill & Cafe Express image

 

Greeko's Grill & Cafe Express

Mall at Johnson city 2011 n roan st space 36, Johnson city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pita$7.99
More about Greeko's Grill & Cafe Express
Restaurant banner

 

Brassa 51

2059 Hamilton Pl Dr, Johnson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHAUFA RICE$14.50
1/4 Pollo w/1 side (Pechuga)$10.99
Whole Chicken with 3 sides + 4 sauces + 1/2 Chicken$25.99
More about Brassa 51
Restaurant banner

 

Portobello's Italian Bistro

1805 West State of Franklin Road #400, Johnson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Portobello's Italian Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Johnson City

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Map

More near Johnson City to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Rogersville

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston