Johnson City restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City
|Popular items
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
PIZZA
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY
|Popular items
|The Cheese Small 10"
|$7.99
|Extra dressing or dipping sauce
|$0.50
|SM PHILLY CHEESE STEAK - THE WORKS
|$9.99
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
3135 Peoples St., Johnson City
|Popular items
|9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
|4" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
|Raffia and a Tag
|$1.00
Please list the colors of raffia you'd like (up to 2) and select the type of tag.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mid City Grill
106 S Commerce St, Johnson City
|Popular items
|Vegan PB Tart
|$3.99
|Outlaw Burger
|$10.29
|Heater Burger
|$11.99
Watauga Brewing Company
142 West Market Street, Johnson City
|Popular items
|Buffalo
|$0.25
|Tenders
|$13.00
|Dip Trio
|$12.00
Greeko's Grill & Cafe Express
Mall at Johnson city 2011 n roan st space 36, Johnson city
|Popular items
|Pita
|$7.99
Brassa 51
2059 Hamilton Pl Dr, Johnson City
|Popular items
|CHAUFA RICE
|$14.50
|1/4 Pollo w/1 side (Pechuga)
|$10.99
|Whole Chicken with 3 sides + 4 sauces + 1/2 Chicken
|$25.99
Portobello's Italian Bistro
1805 West State of Franklin Road #400, Johnson City