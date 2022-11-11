- Home
Si Señor Mexican Grill
No reviews yet
405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101
Gray, TN 37615
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Chorizo Dip
Queso dip topped with sauteed chorizo (sausage). One bowl won’t be enough!
Spinach Dip
Cheesy spinach dip topped with pico de gallo.
Guacamole Dip
Fresh creamy guacamole dip, made with herbs and spices.
Cheese Bacon Fries
Golden fries covered with bacon and shredded cheese. Served with chipotle sauce.
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
Fresh jalapenos are stuffed with mozzarella cheese and wrapped in smoky bacon and creamy dipping sauce.
Queso Fundido
Flame cheese with mexican chorizo (sausage), cilantro and served with flour tortillas.
Si Señor Platter
A delicious combination of (chicken or steak) quesadilla, Bacon-Wrapped jalapenos poppers, taquitos and guacamole.
Taquitos
Three chicken taquitos topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
Si Señor Guacamole
House favorite tableside. Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, salt, garlic and lime juice.
Pico de Gallo
Si Senor Guacamole Small
Salads
Si Señor Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce and fresh spinach topped with your choice of meat, avocado, black beans, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
A flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Ensalada Fresca
Fresh romaine lettuce and fresh spinach topped with tomatoes, broccoli, cucumber, onions, carrot, grilled chicken and queso fresco.
Mexican Caesar
Chopped romaine with grilled chicken, corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco and shredded cheese, topped with sliced avocado and corn tortilla strips.
Vegetarian Bowl
A bowl with white rice and black beans topped with plantain, sour cream, pico de Gallo and queso fresco.
Guacamole Salad
Tacos
Tacos Americano
Soft flour tortillas with your choice of meats, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream.. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Crunchy Tacos
Two hard shell corn tortillas filled with (shredded chicken, beans or ground beef) topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Grilled Tilapia Tacos
Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled tilapia, topped with creamy sauce, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Pacific Coast Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with shrimp, bacon, creamy chipotle sauce, mango habanero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Tacos Mexicanos
Birria Tacos
3 Hard Shell Tacos
3 Soft Tacos
4 Birria Tacos
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Especial
A wheat tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, spinach, zucchini, shredded cheese and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Grande
Large flour tortilla stuffed with (your choice of meat), shredded cheese, cilantro, onions and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Southwest Veggie Quesadilla
Wheat tortilla stuffed with grilled spinach, zucchini, corn, bell pepper, black beans, onions and shredded cheeses. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Quesa Birria
A large flour tortilla filled with barrio (Mexican beef stew), shredded cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Burritos
Burrito Grande
A burrito filled with your choice of grilled meat, grilled onions, refried beans, and Mexican rice. Topped cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Burrito Loco
A Burrito Filled with pastor (pork shepherd style), mexican rice, refriedbeans, onion and cilantro.
California Burrito
A burrito filled with carne asada (steak), shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo and french fries.
Burrito Mojado
A burrito filled with carne asada and chorizo (sausage). Covered with creamy tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice.
Ultimate Veggie Burrito
A wheat tortilla burrito filled with Mexican rice, black beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and onions. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Burrito Special
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Blancas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with creamy tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and sour cream salad.
Veggie Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with cooked spinach, onions and mushrooms. Covered with enchiladas sauce and melted shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Dinner Enchiladas Verde
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, melted shredded cheese, sour cream and served with Mexican rice.
Dinner Mole Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with Mole sauce, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onions, sliced avocado and served with Mexican rice.
Enchilada Supremas
A combination of four corn enchiladas, one shredded cheese, one shredded chicken, one refried beans and one ground beef, topped with shredded cheese, salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Tortas
Torta Regular
A burrito filled with your choice of grilled meat, grilled onions, refried beans, and Mexican rice. Topped cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Torta Cubana
Mexican sandwich with Milanesa (breaded pork cutlet), fried egg, chorizo, ham, grilled pineapple, mozzarella cheese, avocado and refried beans. Served with french fries.
Mexican Burger
Juicy beef cheeseburger, topped with grilled pineapple and guacamole. Served with french fries.
Nachos
Nachos Fajitas
Flour tortilla chips topped with your choice of meats, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese dip, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Nachos
Dinner Nachos Vaqueros
Corn tortilla chips topped with carnitas, shredded cheese, black beans, corn, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Nachos Supreme
Entrees
Bandeja Mexicana
Our signature platter of carne asada, fried egg and carne enchilada (pork). Served with black beans, white rice, plantain and three flour tortillas.
Molcajete
Stone bowl filled with salsa, black beans, chorizo, carne cecina, grilled chicken, shrimp, Bacon-Wrapped jalapenos, grilled cactus, onions and four flour tortillas.
Alambre
Carne Asada (Steak) cooked with chorizo, onions, bell pepper and melted shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.
Dinner Chilaquiles
Carne Asada
8 oz of Juicy tender grilled steak, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, fried jalapeno, grilled cactus, and three flour tortillas.
Carne Cecina
8 oz of Grilled cured meat, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado, grilled cactus, onions, grilled cheese and three flour tortillas.
Carne Enchilada
8 oz of Style pork with red chile sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.
Enchilada Verde
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, melted shredded cheese, sourcream and served with Mexican rice.
Carne Asada Fries
Loaded french fries with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken served with Mexican rice, topped with cheese dip and three flour tortillas.
Tilapia & Shrimp
Grilled tilapia and shrimp served with mexican rice and with broccoli, topped with cheese dip and served with three flour tortillas.
Pollo Picoso
Grilled chicken and sauteed onions, topped with salsa verde and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.
Chile Poblano
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, dipped in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown, covered with salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.
Mole Oaxaqueno
Sauteed chicken cooked in our original mole sauce, with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.
Fajitas
Grilled tomatoes, onions, and bell pepper, with your choice of meat. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, three flour tortillas, and a salad with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Chimichangas
Two fried four tortillas stuffed with (shredded chicken, ground beef, or barbacoa), topped with cheese dip, and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Mexican rice, grilled bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, and covered with cheese dip and your choice of meat.
Pollo Asado
Chicken breast marinated in a mixture of lime and orange juice, topped with vegetables. Served with Mexican rice and three flour tortillas.
Flautas
Four Fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded (Chicken, barbacoa or ground beef), served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Carnitas Dinner
Carnitas Verde
Mojarra Frita
Molcajete Acapulco
Create Your Own Or Combination
Family Combo
Kids Menu
Kids #1
Cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Kids #2
Beef enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Kids #3
Grilled chicken and Mexican rice topped with cheese dip.
Kids #4
Juicy cheeseburger served with french fries.
Kids #5
Chicken tender, served with french fries.
Kids #6
Chips nachos topped with (ground beef, shredded chicken or bean) and cheese dip.
Dessert
Flan
Traditional, oven-baked custard style dessert, covered with a flavorful caramel sauce
Plantain Foster
Deep fried plantain, covered with caramel sauce and Serve on top of vanilla ice cream.
Traditional Churros
Churros are made from scratch with cinnamon sugar mix and served with chocolate.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream with a crunchy coating, topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, chocolate and a cherry.
Tres Leches
Tres leche cake from scratch, soaked in three milks and topped with whipped cream. Will blow your mind!!!
Ice Cream
Chocoflan
York
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie
Sopapilla
Sopapilla With Ice Cream
Beverages \ Agua Frescas
Horchata
Popular Mexican refreshing drink made with ground rice, milk and cinnamon.
Kids Horchata
Mango
Delicious Mango agua fresca, fruity drink an excellent thirst quencher with touch of sweetness and lime.
Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)
Agua (water) de Jamaica is a sweet and tart refreshing drink made from hibiscus flowers.
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Fanta
Mr. Pib
Sprite
Mellow Yellow
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Coffee
Milk
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Water
Soda Water
Coca Cola Bottle
Jarritos
12 oz Coke Cola Bottle
Large To Go Drink
Sides
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Mexican Rice
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Fried Yuca
Side of Fries
Side of White Rice
Side of Black Beans
Side of Plantains
Side of Corn
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Small Cheese dip
Avocado
Side of Lettuce
Side of Salsa
Jalapenos
Side of Cactus
Tortillas
Pint of Bean Dip
Pint of Cheese Dip
Salsa ToGo
Cilantro
Black Bean Dip
Flour Chips
Tomato
Chips ToGo
Side Of Spinach
Bean Dip
Side of Broccoli
Mango Salsa
Side of Cebollitas
Side Of Grilled Meat
Ala Carta
1 Soft Taco
1 Taco Hard Shell
2 Tacos Hard Shell
1 Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla Grande
1 Enchilada
Cheesy Beef Tostada
1 Burrito
Chalupa
Tamal
1 Tilapia Taco ALC
Cheesy Rice
1 Pacific Coast Taco ALC
1 Taco Americano ALC
1 Taco Mexicano ALC
Chile Relleno
1 Birria Taco ALC
Soup
Lunch
Lunch Enchiladas Verde
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, melted shredded cheese, sour cream and served with Mexican rice.
Lunch Mole Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with Mole sauce, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onions, sliced avocado and served with Mexican rice.
Lunch Nacho Supreme
Nacho chips topped with your choice of (ground beef or shredded chicken), refried beans and cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Lunch Nachos Vaqueros
Corn tortilla chips topped with carnitas, shredded cheese, black beans, corn, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo
Chorizo (sausage pork) scrambled with two eggs and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and three flour tortillas.
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Two sunny-side-up eggs topped with Ranchero sauce and served with Mexican rice refried beans and three flour tortillas.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito
A burrito filled with eggs, bacon, french fries, and shredded cheese.
Lunch Breakfast Burrito
A burrito filled with eggs, chorizo, avocado, and shredded cheese.
Lunch Torta de Huevo con Chorizo
Mexican sandwich with eggs, chorizo, refried beans, avocado, and shredded cheese.
Lunch Flautas
Four fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded (chicken, barbacoa or ground beef), served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Lunch Taco Salad
A flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Lunch Chimichangas
Two fried four tortillas stuffed with (shredded chicken, ground beef, or barbacoa), topped with cheese dip, and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Lunch American Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with one side.
Lunch Tacos Mexicanos
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with one side.
Lunch Nachos
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Chilaquiles
Lunch California BTO
Speedy Gonzalez
Combination
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Si Senor Mexican Grill is passion, pride and excellence. A restaurant that praises the best of Mexico, transforming its traditional flavors, textures and aromas into the most exquisite dishes of Mexican cuisine.
405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101, Gray, TN 37615