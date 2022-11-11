Restaurant header imageView gallery

Si Señor Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101

Gray, TN 37615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Arroz con Pollo
Chimichangas

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.39

Chorizo Dip

$7.99

Queso dip topped with sauteed chorizo (sausage). One bowl won’t be enough!

Spinach Dip

$8.59

Cheesy spinach dip topped with pico de gallo.

Guacamole Dip

$5.29

Fresh creamy guacamole dip, made with herbs and spices.

Cheese Bacon Fries

$9.99

Golden fries covered with bacon and shredded cheese. Served with chipotle sauce.

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

$8.49

Fresh jalapenos are stuffed with mozzarella cheese and wrapped in smoky bacon and creamy dipping sauce.

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Flame cheese with mexican chorizo (sausage), cilantro and served with flour tortillas.

Si Señor Platter

$16.79

A delicious combination of (chicken or steak) quesadilla, Bacon-Wrapped jalapenos poppers, taquitos and guacamole.

Taquitos

$9.99

Three chicken taquitos topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.

Si Señor Guacamole

$10.49

House favorite tableside. Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, salt, garlic and lime juice.

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Si Senor Guacamole Small

$8.99

Salads

Si Señor Salad

$11.91+

Fresh romaine lettuce and fresh spinach topped with your choice of meat, avocado, black beans, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$9.99

A flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Ensalada Fresca

$10.89+

Fresh romaine lettuce and fresh spinach topped with tomatoes, broccoli, cucumber, onions, carrot, grilled chicken and queso fresco.

Mexican Caesar

$11.99

Chopped romaine with grilled chicken, corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco and shredded cheese, topped with sliced avocado and corn tortilla strips.

Vegetarian Bowl

$10.99

A bowl with white rice and black beans topped with plantain, sour cream, pico de Gallo and queso fresco.

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Tacos

Tacos Americano

$10.99+

Soft flour tortillas with your choice of meats, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream.. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Crunchy Tacos

$10.79

Two hard shell corn tortillas filled with (shredded chicken, beans or ground beef) topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Grilled Tilapia Tacos

$14.29

Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled tilapia, topped with creamy sauce, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Pacific Coast Tacos

$12.99

Two soft flour tortillas filled with shrimp, bacon, creamy chipotle sauce, mango habanero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tacos Mexicanos

$4.49+

Birria Tacos

$16.79

3 Hard Shell Tacos

$9.99+

3 Soft Tacos

$11.99+

4 Birria Tacos

$22.75

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Especial

$11.89

A wheat tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, spinach, zucchini, shredded cheese and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Grande

$13.49+

Large flour tortilla stuffed with (your choice of meat), shredded cheese, cilantro, onions and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Southwest Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Wheat tortilla stuffed with grilled spinach, zucchini, corn, bell pepper, black beans, onions and shredded cheeses. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesa Birria

$17.99

A large flour tortilla filled with barrio (Mexican beef stew), shredded cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

Burritos

Burrito Grande

$16.99+

A burrito filled with your choice of grilled meat, grilled onions, refried beans, and Mexican rice. Topped cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Burrito Loco

$13.99

A Burrito Filled with pastor (pork shepherd style), mexican rice, refriedbeans, onion and cilantro.

California Burrito

$13.99

A burrito filled with carne asada (steak), shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo and french fries.

Burrito Mojado

$14.99

A burrito filled with carne asada and chorizo (sausage). Covered with creamy tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice.

Ultimate Veggie Burrito

$10.99

A wheat tortilla burrito filled with Mexican rice, black beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and onions. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Burrito Special

$9.29

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Blancas

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas covered with creamy tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and sour cream salad.

Veggie Enchiladas

$11.99

Three enchiladas filled with cooked spinach, onions and mushrooms. Covered with enchiladas sauce and melted shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Dinner Enchiladas Verde

$12.79

Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, melted shredded cheese, sour cream and served with Mexican rice.

Dinner Mole Enchiladas

$13.79

Three chicken enchiladas covered with Mole sauce, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onions, sliced avocado and served with Mexican rice.

Enchilada Supremas

$11.99

A combination of four corn enchiladas, one shredded cheese, one shredded chicken, one refried beans and one ground beef, topped with shredded cheese, salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Tortas

Torta Regular

$12.99+

A burrito filled with your choice of grilled meat, grilled onions, refried beans, and Mexican rice. Topped cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Torta Cubana

$16.29

Mexican sandwich with Milanesa (breaded pork cutlet), fried egg, chorizo, ham, grilled pineapple, mozzarella cheese, avocado and refried beans. Served with french fries.

Mexican Burger

$13.79

Juicy beef cheeseburger, topped with grilled pineapple and guacamole. Served with french fries.

Nachos

Nachos Fajitas

$11.29+

Flour tortilla chips topped with your choice of meats, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese dip, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Nachos

$11.99+

Dinner Nachos Vaqueros

$14.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with carnitas, shredded cheese, black beans, corn, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Entrees

Bandeja Mexicana

$24.99

Our signature platter of carne asada, fried egg and carne enchilada (pork). Served with black beans, white rice, plantain and three flour tortillas.

Molcajete

$26.99

Stone bowl filled with salsa, black beans, chorizo, carne cecina, grilled chicken, shrimp, Bacon-Wrapped jalapenos, grilled cactus, onions and four flour tortillas.

Alambre

$15.79

Carne Asada (Steak) cooked with chorizo, onions, bell pepper and melted shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.

Dinner Chilaquiles

$14.29+

Carne Asada

$16.29

8 oz of Juicy tender grilled steak, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, fried jalapeno, grilled cactus, and three flour tortillas.

Carne Cecina

$16.49

8 oz of Grilled cured meat, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado, grilled cactus, onions, grilled cheese and three flour tortillas.

Carne Enchilada

$16.49

8 oz of Style pork with red chile sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.

Enchilada Verde

$12.79

Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, melted shredded cheese, sourcream and served with Mexican rice.

Carne Asada Fries

$14.29+

Loaded french fries with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Arroz con Pollo

$13.89+

Grilled chicken served with Mexican rice, topped with cheese dip and three flour tortillas.

Tilapia & Shrimp

$16.89

Grilled tilapia and shrimp served with mexican rice and with broccoli, topped with cheese dip and served with three flour tortillas.

Pollo Picoso

$14.79+

Grilled chicken and sauteed onions, topped with salsa verde and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.

Chile Poblano

$13.99

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, dipped in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown, covered with salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.

Mole Oaxaqueno

$13.49

Sauteed chicken cooked in our original mole sauce, with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas.

Fajitas

$14.79+

Grilled tomatoes, onions, and bell pepper, with your choice of meat. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, three flour tortillas, and a salad with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Chimichangas

$11.99+

Two fried four tortillas stuffed with (shredded chicken, ground beef, or barbacoa), topped with cheese dip, and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Fajita Bowl

$11.40+

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Mexican rice, grilled bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, and covered with cheese dip and your choice of meat.

Pollo Asado

$12.99

Chicken breast marinated in a mixture of lime and orange juice, topped with vegetables. Served with Mexican rice and three flour tortillas.

Flautas

$11.79+

Four Fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded (Chicken, barbacoa or ground beef), served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Dinner

$15.79

Carnitas Verde

$16.86

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Molcajete Acapulco

$28.00

Create Your Own Or Combination

Combo 2

$12.89

Combo 3

$13.49

Family Combo

Family Combo

$24.19

Biggest plate with a burrito, enchilada, taco, cheese quesadilla, cheesy tostada, chile relleno, tamal and served with mexican rice and refried beans.

Kids Menu

Kids #1

$6.50

Cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Kids #2

$6.50+

Beef enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Kids #3

$6.50

Grilled chicken and Mexican rice topped with cheese dip.

Kids #4

$6.50

Juicy cheeseburger served with french fries.

Kids #5

$6.50

Chicken tender, served with french fries.

Kids #6

$6.50+

Chips nachos topped with (ground beef, shredded chicken or bean) and cheese dip.

Dessert

Flan

$6.59

Traditional, oven-baked custard style dessert, covered with a flavorful caramel sauce

Plantain Foster

$6.99

Deep fried plantain, covered with caramel sauce and Serve on top of vanilla ice cream.

Traditional Churros

$6.99

Churros are made from scratch with cinnamon sugar mix and served with chocolate.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream with a crunchy coating, topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, chocolate and a cherry.

Tres Leches

$6.99

Tres leche cake from scratch, soaked in three milks and topped with whipped cream. Will blow your mind!!!

Ice Cream

$3.99

Chocoflan

$6.99

York

$0.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie

$7.99

Sopapilla

$4.99

Sopapilla With Ice Cream

$5.99

Beverages \ Agua Frescas

Horchata

Horchata

$3.99

Popular Mexican refreshing drink made with ground rice, milk and cinnamon.

Kids Horchata

Kids Horchata

$1.99
Mango

Mango

$3.99

Delicious Mango agua fresca, fruity drink an excellent thirst quencher with touch of sweetness and lime.

Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)

Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)

$3.99

Agua (water) de Jamaica is a sweet and tart refreshing drink made from hibiscus flowers.

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Fanta

Fanta

$2.99
Mr. Pib

Mr. Pib

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99
Coffee

Coffee

$2.99
Milk

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99
Water

Water

Soda Water

$2.99

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

12 oz Coke Cola Bottle

$2.75

Large To Go Drink

$3.99

Sides

Side of Refried Beans

$2.50

Side of Mexican Rice

$2.99

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.99

Side of Fried Yuca

$2.99

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of White Rice

$2.99

Side of Black Beans

$2.99

Side of Plantains

$2.99

Side of Corn

$2.99

Sour Cream

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$2.99

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$3.99

Small Cheese dip

$2.25

Avocado

$5.99

Side of Lettuce

$1.75

Side of Salsa

$1.50

Jalapenos

$3.00+

Side of Cactus

$2.99

Tortillas

$1.00+

Pint of Bean Dip

$9.00

Pint of Cheese Dip

$15.99

Salsa ToGo

$1.25+

Cilantro

$0.99

Black Bean Dip

$2.50

Flour Chips

$1.00

Tomato

$1.50+

Chips ToGo

$1.25+

Side Of Spinach

$2.00

Bean Dip

$2.08

Side of Broccoli

$2.50

Mango Salsa

$1.28

Side of Cebollitas

$2.99

Side Of Grilled Meat

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Grilled Shrimp

$6.99

Grilled Steak

$5.75

Al Pastor

$4.99

Carnitas

$4.99

Chorizo

$3.99

Barbacoa

$5.99

Adobada

$4.99

Shredded Chicken

$3.99

Ground Beef

$3.99

Side Of Cecina

Side Of Cecina

$6.99

Ala Carta

Oo

1 Soft Taco

$3.35

1 Taco Hard Shell

$3.33+

2 Tacos Hard Shell

$6.99+

1 Cheese Quesadilla

$3.25+

Cheese Quesadilla Grande

$10.25

1 Enchilada

$3.99+

Cheesy Beef Tostada

$3.99

1 Burrito

$3.99+

Chalupa

$3.99+

Tamal

$3.75

1 Tilapia Taco ALC

$4.99

Cheesy Rice

$4.99

1 Pacific Coast Taco ALC

$4.99

1 Taco Americano ALC

$4.75

1 Taco Mexicano ALC

$4.50

Chile Relleno

$5.99

1 Birria Taco ALC

$5.99

Soup

Traditional Soup

$9.29

Beef Birria Bowl

$17.99

Pozole Rojo

$16.48

Menudo

$16.43

La Mariscada

$30.00

Caldo De Marisco

$25.00

Lunch

Lunch Enchiladas Verde

$10.79

Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, melted shredded cheese, sour cream and served with Mexican rice.

Lunch Mole Enchiladas

$10.79

Three chicken enchiladas covered with Mole sauce, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onions, sliced avocado and served with Mexican rice.

Lunch Nacho Supreme

$10.26

Nacho chips topped with your choice of (ground beef or shredded chicken), refried beans and cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Lunch Nachos Vaqueros

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with carnitas, shredded cheese, black beans, corn, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

Chorizo (sausage pork) scrambled with two eggs and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and three flour tortillas.

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two sunny-side-up eggs topped with Ranchero sauce and served with Mexican rice refried beans and three flour tortillas.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

$10.59

A burrito filled with eggs, bacon, french fries, and shredded cheese.

Lunch Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

A burrito filled with eggs, chorizo, avocado, and shredded cheese.

Lunch Torta de Huevo con Chorizo

$10.99

Mexican sandwich with eggs, chorizo, refried beans, avocado, and shredded cheese.

Lunch Flautas

$9.99

Four fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded (chicken, barbacoa or ground beef), served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Lunch Taco Salad

$8.99

A flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Lunch Chimichangas

$9.99

Two fried four tortillas stuffed with (shredded chicken, ground beef, or barbacoa), topped with cheese dip, and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Lunch American Tacos

$10.29

Two soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Served with one side.

Lunch Tacos Mexicanos

$10.59

Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with one side.

Lunch Nachos

$9.99+

Lunch Fajitas

$10.99+

Lunch Chilaquiles

$9.99+

Lunch California BTO

$10.99

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.99

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Water

Water

Hi C

$2.99
Coffee

Coffee

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Fanta

Fanta

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99
Milk

Milk

$2.99
Horchata

Horchata

$3.99

Popular Mexican refreshing drink made with ground rice, milk and cinnamon.

Mango

Mango

$3.99

Delicious Mango agua fresca, fruity drink an excellent thirst quencher with touch of sweetness and lime.

Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)

Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)

$3.99

Agua (water) de Jamaica is a sweet and tart refreshing drink made from hibiscus flowers.

Mr. Pib

Mr. Pib

$2.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Combination

Lunch Combo 1

$8.99

Lunch Combo 2

$9.99

Beer

Beer 1

$7.50

Beer 2

$7.50

Beer 3

$7.50

Taco Bar

Taco Bar9

$360.00

Taco Bar For 17 People

$69.86

Tacos

$69.86

Tacos

$69.86

Deposit

Deposit

$200.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Si Senor Mexican Grill is passion, pride and excellence. A restaurant that praises the best of Mexico, transforming its traditional flavors, textures and aromas into the most exquisite dishes of Mexican cuisine.

Location

405 Roy Martin Rd Suite 101, Gray, TN 37615

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Gray TN (Johnson City)
orange star4.4 • 764
2913 Boones Creek Road Johnson City, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 709
4704 N Roan St JOHNSON CITY, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Marina - 109 one st
orange starNo Reviews
109 one st johnson city, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St #300 Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Brassa 51 - 2059 Hamilton Pl Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2059 Hamilton Pl Dr Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gray

Beef 'O' Brady's - Gray TN (Johnson City)
orange star4.4 • 764
2913 Boones Creek Road Johnson City, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 709
4704 N Roan St JOHNSON CITY, TN 37615
View restaurantnext
Buc Deli Drive Thru
orange star4.5 • 317
1018 W Market St Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Petite Sweets
orange star4.8 • 233
2726 E Oakland Ave suite 103 Johnson City, TN 37601
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City
orange star4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St #300 Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gray
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston