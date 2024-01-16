Stanga's Big Sausage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
715 Parkway suite 7, Gatlinburg, TN 37601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina - Gatlinburg
No Reviews
735 Parkway #1 Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gatlinburg
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City
4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St #300 Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurant
More near Gatlinburg