Burg'r & Barrel

330 Cherry St

Johnson City, TN 37604

Butcher's Table Classic 1938
Entree Famous Grecian Salad
Tennessee Barrel

B&B Starters

Ole Smokey Wings

Ole Smokey Wings

$12.00+

Smoked jumbo wings in a proprietary blend of pecan & hickory wood. Flash fried and seasoned. Served with carrot, celery & pepper. Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Delicious naked or choice of Wing Sauce: •Bourbon BBQ • Mild, Hot, Mango Habanero, or Atomic Drizzle • General Tso Sauce

Salads

Entree Famous Grecian Salad

$9.00

The Kalogeros Family's Famous Grecian Salad since 1938! Fresh Mixed Greens tossed in our Grecian Vinaigrette, topped with Cucumbers, Celery, Peas, Kalamata Olives, Creamy Feta, Block Feta, Peperoncini, and Tomatoes.

Entree Farmers Market Cheddar

$9.00

FARMERS MARKET CHEDDAR COBB Topped with Apple-Smoked Bacon, Chopped Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber, Tomatoes. Served with your choice House dressing.

Entree Caesar

$8.00

Caesar Salad Romaine Lettuce tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing. Topped with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Side Famous Grecian Salad

$5.50

Side Southern Farmer's Cheddar

$5.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

BURG'r

Butcher's Table Classic 1938

$13.00

Fresh ground ½ LB Hamburger Served with Lettuce, Tomato,Onions, Mayo & Mustard on an Old Fashion Bun with Hand-Cut Shoestring Fries.

Tennessee Barrel

$14.50

Fresh ground ½ LB burger Served with Jack Daniels Caramelized Onions & Steakhouse Aioli drizzle sauce. on our House Butter Bun with Hand-Cut Shoestring Fries.

Big G's Mac & Cheese Burg'r

$14.50

BIG G’s MAC & CHEESE BURG’r Fresh ground ½ LB burger, topped with Cheddar-Swiss Mac n Cheese, Apple-Smoked Bacon, and Roasted Tomato. Served on our House butter bun with Hand cut Shoestring fries.

Hey Cowboy!

$16.00

Fresh ground ½ LB burger Topped with Crisp pork belly, drizzle of BBQ sauce, crispy Sweet Onion Straws. and Smoked Cheddar cheese. Served on an Onion bun with Hand cut fries.

Greek Roots

$16.00

Fresh ground Mix of Lamb & Beef, served in a Flat Bread Pita Wrap, with Taziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pepperoncini,

Green Leaf Burger

$15.00

Spicy Boozy Buns

$16.00

Handhelds & House Specialties

1/2 LB Pork Sandwhich

$13.00

1/2 LB Brisket Sandwhich

Marinated Grilled Chicken Platter

$15.00

MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN PLATTER Grilled Chicken Breast served atop of Orzo with Steamed Broccoli

Grilled Big Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN HANDHELD | 6oz Grilled Chicken, with Cranberry Aioli, Honey-Lime Vinaigrette, Lettuce, Tomato and (BBQ sauce request)

Nash Chicken (Handheld)

$14.00

Nash Hot (Platter)

$15.00

"Nashville" style boneless Breast & Thigh served with Texas Toast and choice of Premium Side

Chicken Tender Mac & Cheese Cup

$15.00

CHICKEN TENDERS & MAC & CHEESE CROCK Chicken Tenders prepared your way, you Choose: Nashville Hot ‖ Henny Penny ‖ Ultra Hot Drizzle It’s just like it sounds, Fresh Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, served with House-made Honey Mustard and BIG G’s Mac & Cheese

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
"BURG’r & BARREL, (B&B) is located in the Historic Johnson City Train Station in Historic Downtown. B&B is the newest local eatery and gathering spot owned and operated by Peerless Hospitality Concepts. B&B is coming in Spring 2022 and will offer butcher ground specialty burgers, house-smoked specialties, handcrafted small plates, Famous Grecian Salads, and much more! GATHER of JC Depot our outside venue is fun and relaxing environment. GATHER will host an innovative Beer Garden & Outdoor Bar + an array of different games & activities for a true Johnson City Hospitality Experience. The innovative beer garden will offer local and regional crafted beers, specialty cocktails, and an assortment of wines.

330 Cherry St, Johnson City, TN 37604

Directions

