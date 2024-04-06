Restaurant info

"BURG’r & BARREL, (B&B) is located in the Historic Johnson City Train Station in Historic Downtown. B&B is the newest local eatery and gathering spot owned and operated by Peerless Hospitality Concepts. B&B is coming in Spring 2022 and will offer butcher ground specialty burgers, house-smoked specialties, handcrafted small plates, Famous Grecian Salads, and much more! GATHER of JC Depot our outside venue is fun and relaxing environment. GATHER will host an innovative Beer Garden & Outdoor Bar + an array of different games & activities for a true Johnson City Hospitality Experience. The innovative beer garden will offer local and regional crafted beers, specialty cocktails, and an assortment of wines.

