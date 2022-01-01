Hickory restaurants you'll love
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
2145 North Center Street, Hickory
|Chicken Tender Plate
|$8.49
A plate of our hand-breaded chicken tenders golden fried with your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 2 sides, and bread.
|Country Style Steak
|$8.99
Slow cooked, fall apart cube steak in a sauvory brown gravy. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
|Small Hasbrowns
|$2.39
Fresh shredded hashbrowns scattered on the griddle. Add your favorite toppings.
BOCA
74 8TH Street SE, Hickory
|Filet
|$40.00
|Kobe Burger
|$16.00
|Chicken Paella
|$22.00
Coach's - Hickory
2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY
|Pub Pretzel Bites
|$6.99
|Wing Basket
|$10.99
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.99
Market on Main
332 First Ave SW, Hickory
|Chicken & Dumplings w/asparagus
|$8.00
|Blackened Red Fish served w/red beans & rice
|$8.00
|Chocolate Cannoli
|$8.00
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
|Pecan Pie Cheesecake
|$9.00
Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream
|Chicken & Waffle
|$19.00
Half Fried Chicken, Sweet Potato Cream, Chipotle Maple Syrup, Watermelon
|Locals Breakfast
|$9.00
2 Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Toast, Fruit
Taj Indian Cuisine
958 2nd Street NE, Hickory
|Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)
|$6.00
Deep fried patties stuffed with mashed potatoes, green peas and spices.
|Roasted Papad
|$2.00
Thin & crispy wafer made from lentil flour with black peppers
|Naan
|$3.00
Unleavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor.
Mas Amor Cantina
883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Beer battered mahi mahi, tropical mango salsa, cilantro. Served with charro beans.
|Queso & Chips
|$6.00
Chihuahua cheese, Queso blanco, jalapenos, cilantro, onion, topped with pico de gallo, with tri-color chips
|Fire Roasted Street Corn
|$7.00
Grilled corn, cotija cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli, and foamy butter on the side.
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
2039 N Center St, Hickory
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, whip cream, spicy maple
|Sicilian Calzone
|$16.59
pepperoni, sausage, pesto, mozzarella, red pepper, onion, baked w/ San Marzano marinara on top (takes 10 extra minutes)
|Large Build Your Own Pizza
|$16.99
STARTS WITH: BRICK OVEN FIRED CRUST, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND
Vintage House
271 3rd Avenue Northwest, Hickory
Old Skool Burgers
1960 US HWY 70 SE Suite 2102, Hickory