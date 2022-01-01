Hickory restaurants you'll love

Hickory restaurants
Toast
  • Hickory

Hickory's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Caterers
Must-try Hickory restaurants

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory image

 

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory

2145 North Center Street, Hickory

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Plate$8.49
A plate of our hand-breaded chicken tenders golden fried with your choice of dipping sauce. Choice of 2 sides, and bread.
Country Style Steak$8.99
Slow cooked, fall apart cube steak in a sauvory brown gravy. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
Small Hasbrowns$2.39
Fresh shredded hashbrowns scattered on the griddle. Add your favorite toppings.
BOCA image

 

BOCA

74 8TH Street SE, Hickory

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filet$40.00
Kobe Burger$16.00
Chicken Paella$22.00
Coach's - Hickory image

 

Coach's - Hickory

2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pub Pretzel Bites$6.99
Wing Basket$10.99
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Market on Main image

 

Market on Main

332 First Ave SW, Hickory

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Dumplings w/asparagus$8.00
Blackened Red Fish served w/red beans & rice$8.00
Chocolate Cannoli$8.00
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar image

 

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar

242 11th Avenue Northeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pecan Pie Cheesecake$9.00
Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream
Chicken & Waffle$19.00
Half Fried Chicken, Sweet Potato Cream, Chipotle Maple Syrup, Watermelon
Locals Breakfast$9.00
2 Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Toast, Fruit
Taj Indian Cuisine image

 

Taj Indian Cuisine

958 2nd Street NE, Hickory

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)$6.00
Deep fried patties stuffed with mashed potatoes, green peas and spices.
Roasted Papad$2.00
Thin & crispy wafer made from lentil flour with black peppers
Naan$3.00
Unleavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor.
Main pic

 

Mas Amor Cantina

883 Highland Avenue Southeast, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Fish Tacos$17.00
Beer battered mahi mahi, tropical mango salsa, cilantro. Served with charro beans.
Queso & Chips$6.00
Chihuahua cheese, Queso blanco, jalapenos, cilantro, onion, topped with pico de gallo, with tri-color chips
Fire Roasted Street Corn$7.00
Grilled corn, cotija cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli, and foamy butter on the side.
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image

GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken & Waffle$15.99
buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, whip cream, spicy maple
Sicilian Calzone$16.59
pepperoni, sausage, pesto, mozzarella, red pepper, onion, baked w/ San Marzano marinara on top (takes 10 extra minutes)
Large Build Your Own Pizza$16.99
STARTS WITH: BRICK OVEN FIRED CRUST, SAN MARZANO PIZZA SAUCE, & GRANDE MOZZARELLA-PROVOLONE BLEND
Main pic

 

Vintage House

271 3rd Avenue Northwest, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Old Skool Burgers

1960 US HWY 70 SE Suite 2102, Hickory

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shelby

