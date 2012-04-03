El Batan Restaurant - 1159 Players Ridge Rd
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1159 Players Ridge Rd, Hickory NC 28601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
No Reviews
2145 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurant