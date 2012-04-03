Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Hickory
  • /
  • El Batan Restaurant - 1159 Players Ridge Rd
Main picView gallery

El Batan Restaurant - 1159 Players Ridge Rd

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1159 Players Ridge Rd

Hickory, NC 28601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1159 Players Ridge Rd, Hickory NC 28601

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mekvilai Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
2422 N CENTER STREET HICKORY, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Charlie Granger's Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
2450 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Standard Oyster -
orange starNo Reviews
2147 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
2145 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Hickory Social House
orange star3.7 • 15
2039 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar - 242 11th Avenue Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
242 11th Avenue Northeast Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hickory

Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
orange star4.3 • 12
958 2nd Street NE Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hickory

Denver

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

El Batan Restaurant - 1159 Players Ridge Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston