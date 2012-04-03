Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Hickory
  • /
  • Standard Oyster Company - 2147 N Center St
Banner picView gallery

Standard Oyster Company - 2147 N Center St

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2147 N Center St

Hickory, NC 28601

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2147 N Center St, Hickory NC 28601

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
2145 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
WOOD: Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches & Bootleggers' Whiskey Bar
orange star3.7 • 15
2039 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar - 242 11th Avenue Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
242 11th Avenue Northeast Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
orange star4.3 • 12
958 2nd Street NE Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Mas Amor Cantina - 883 Highland Avenue Southeast
orange starNo Reviews
883 Highland Avenue Southeast Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurantnext
Vintage House - 271 3rd Avenue Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
271 3rd Avenue Northwest Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hickory

Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
orange star4.3 • 12
958 2nd Street NE Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hickory

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Standard Oyster Company - 2147 N Center St

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston