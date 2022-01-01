Mooresville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mooresville restaurants

Big Bitez image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Big Bitez

843 Williamson Rd, Mooresville

Avg 4.5 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Chicken Pita$9.75
Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki, with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.75
Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.45
Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.
More about Big Bitez
Patisserie Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Patisserie Cafe

631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville

Avg 4.4 (618 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
Cobb Salad$9.60
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
More about Patisserie Cafe
Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi image

 

Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi

235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dumplings$6.00
Steamed or Fried. Pork, Shrimp, Veggies or Wasabi-coated Pork.
Coco Jumbo Shrimp$7.00
Beer-marinated jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes and deep-fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.
House Soup$2.50
Chicken and Beef clear broth with Scallions and Mushrooms.
More about Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi
Sun Up Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sun Up Cafe

120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107, Mooresville

Avg 3.5 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Breakfast$9.50
Iced Sweet Tea$2.25
Langtree Club Sandwich$10.99
More about Sun Up Cafe
Hello Mẹ image

 

Hello Mẹ

138 Village View Dr Suite 103, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Filet Mignon | Pho Tai (GF)$12.50
(GF) Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Mama's Fried Rice l Com Chien$10.50
Combination of jasmine rice, mixture of warm peas, carrots and onions with scrambled eggs mixed all together with your protein of choice.
Gyoza Dumplings (6 pcs)$8.00
Chicken or vegetable filling. Served with soy vinaigrette.
More about Hello Mẹ
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall) image

 

Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)

627 North Main st, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
Cobb Salad$9.60
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
Grilled Blt$10.59
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled white bread
More about Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
Havana 33 image

FRENCH FRIES

Havana 33

637 Williamson Rd, Mooresville

Avg 3.8 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Empanadas$9.00
Three turnovers stuffed with ropa vieja and lightly fried to a crispy texture. Served with piquillo sauce.
Bistec de Palomilla$18.00
Thinly cut steak, marinated in garlic and lime juice, pan-seared with onions. Served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Ropa Vieja$17.00
Traditional Cuban slow cooked shredded beef, onions, peppers, tomato sauce, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains.
More about Havana 33
Epic Chophouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Epic Chophouse

104 S Main St, Mooresville

Avg 4 (585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Bisque$10.00
Rich & velvety, prepared in Epic fashion, fresh daily!
Shanghai Shrimp$13.00
8 Lightly Battered Flash Fried Shrimp with a Sweet, Tangy, Spicy Sauce
Ribeye 104 South$32.00
House Cut 14 oz. Ribeye, with Roast Garlic Butter & Smoked Salt
More about Epic Chophouse
THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE image

 

THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE

1360 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE
Restaurant banner

 

Meadow's Italiano

823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Prosciutto Cotto$17.00
Smoked mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, fresh garlic, hot honey, pecorino, fresh parsley
Wood-fired Mac-n-Cheese$8.00
Wood-fire baked macaroni pasta fontina cheese, Italian bread crumb, mozzarella,, fresh parsley
Salsiccia$17.00
Pork sausage, smoked mozzarella, red sauce, roasted red peppers, Vidalia onion, roasted garlic, basil, pecorino
More about Meadow's Italiano
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Amiche

350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ITALIAN UTICA GREENS$15.00
SAUTEED GARLIC IN EVOO, ITALIAN MEATS AND SEASONINGS, RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, HOT CHERRY PEPPERS AND OUR HOMEMADE ITALIAN OREGANATA MIXED WITH ROMAINE, THEN BAKED
MEATBALL PARM SUB$14.00
MEATBALLS COVERED WITH MARINARA AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND PARMESAN
EGGPLANT PARM$14.00
Sliced seasoned medallions, flash fried and topped with mozzarella and marinara. Served over Linguine.
More about Mi Amiche
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia image

 

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia

516-F River Hwy, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
20 Buffalo Wings$25.99
N.Y. style jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce served w/veggies. (dip extra)
10 Buffalo Wings$16.99
N.Y. style jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce served w/veggies. (dip extra)
5 Buffalo Wings$10.99
N.Y. style jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce served w/veggies. (dip extra)
More about Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia
Restaurant banner

 

Cantina 1511- Mooresville

120-D Marketplace Ave, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cantina 1511- Mooresville
Restaurant banner

 

Tims Table

133 N Main St, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tims Table
Restaurant banner

 

Pho Me

138 Village View Dr #103, Mooresville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pho Me

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mooresville

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Filet Mignon

Paninis

Dumplings

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Salad

More near Mooresville to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
