Mooresville restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Big Bitez
843 Williamson Rd, Mooresville
|Greek Chicken Pita
|$9.75
Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki, with fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.75
Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.45
Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Patisserie Cafe
631 brawley school road suite 406, Mooresville
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties
|Cobb Salad
|$9.60
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
|Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad
|$10.19
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi
235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101, Mooresville
|Dumplings
|$6.00
Steamed or Fried. Pork, Shrimp, Veggies or Wasabi-coated Pork.
|Coco Jumbo Shrimp
|$7.00
Beer-marinated jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes and deep-fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.
|House Soup
|$2.50
Chicken and Beef clear broth with Scallions and Mushrooms.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sun Up Cafe
120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107, Mooresville
|Traditional Breakfast
|$9.50
|Iced Sweet Tea
|$2.25
|Langtree Club Sandwich
|$10.99
Hello Mẹ
138 Village View Dr Suite 103, Mooresville
|Filet Mignon | Pho Tai (GF)
|$12.50
(GF) Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
|Mama's Fried Rice l Com Chien
|$10.50
Combination of jasmine rice, mixture of warm peas, carrots and onions with scrambled eggs mixed all together with your protein of choice.
|Gyoza Dumplings (6 pcs)
|$8.00
Chicken or vegetable filling. Served with soy vinaigrette.
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)
627 North Main st, Mooresville
|Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties
|Cobb Salad
|$9.60
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
|Grilled Blt
|$10.59
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled white bread
FRENCH FRIES
Havana 33
637 Williamson Rd, Mooresville
|Beef Empanadas
|$9.00
Three turnovers stuffed with ropa vieja and lightly fried to a crispy texture. Served with piquillo sauce.
|Bistec de Palomilla
|$18.00
Thinly cut steak, marinated in garlic and lime juice, pan-seared with onions. Served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains
|Ropa Vieja
|$17.00
Traditional Cuban slow cooked shredded beef, onions, peppers, tomato sauce, white rice, black beans, sweet plantains.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Epic Chophouse
104 S Main St, Mooresville
|Lobster Bisque
|$10.00
Rich & velvety, prepared in Epic fashion, fresh daily!
|Shanghai Shrimp
|$13.00
8 Lightly Battered Flash Fried Shrimp with a Sweet, Tangy, Spicy Sauce
|Ribeye 104 South
|$32.00
House Cut 14 oz. Ribeye, with Roast Garlic Butter & Smoked Salt
THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE
1360 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville
Meadow's Italiano
823 Oakridge Farm Hwy, Suite A, Mooresville
|Prosciutto Cotto
|$17.00
Smoked mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, fresh garlic, hot honey, pecorino, fresh parsley
|Wood-fired Mac-n-Cheese
|$8.00
Wood-fire baked macaroni pasta fontina cheese, Italian bread crumb, mozzarella,, fresh parsley
|Salsiccia
|$17.00
Pork sausage, smoked mozzarella, red sauce, roasted red peppers, Vidalia onion, roasted garlic, basil, pecorino
Mi Amiche
350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville
|ITALIAN UTICA GREENS
|$15.00
SAUTEED GARLIC IN EVOO, ITALIAN MEATS AND SEASONINGS, RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, HOT CHERRY PEPPERS AND OUR HOMEMADE ITALIAN OREGANATA MIXED WITH ROMAINE, THEN BAKED
|MEATBALL PARM SUB
|$14.00
MEATBALLS COVERED WITH MARINARA AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA AND PARMESAN
|EGGPLANT PARM
|$14.00
Sliced seasoned medallions, flash fried and topped with mozzarella and marinara. Served over Linguine.
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia
516-F River Hwy, Mooresville
|20 Buffalo Wings
|$25.99
N.Y. style jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce served w/veggies. (dip extra)
|10 Buffalo Wings
|$16.99
N.Y. style jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce served w/veggies. (dip extra)
|5 Buffalo Wings
|$10.99
N.Y. style jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce served w/veggies. (dip extra)
Cantina 1511- Mooresville
120-D Marketplace Ave, Mooresville
Tims Table
133 N Main St, Mooresville
Pho Me
138 Village View Dr #103, Mooresville