Salisbury restaurants you'll love

Salisbury restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Salisbury

Salisbury's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Salisbury restaurants

City Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

City Tavern

113 E Fisher St, Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Cheese Steak$14.00
Shaved London broil topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll.
Clucker$11.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with house made smoked gouda pimento cheese, field greens, and tomato relish.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion rings and mayo.
More about City Tavern
Waters Edge Dock and Grill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Waters Edge Dock and Grill

257 Boat Club Lane, Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Edge Wich$12.99
Ham, bacon, pepperoni, provolone cheese, Arcadian Spring Mix, tomato & jalapeno caps with Sriracha aioli on a Hoagie Roll
Summer Salad$11.99
Arcadian lettuce, seasonal berries, tomatoes, feta, candied walnuts, red onions, strawberry vinaigrette
Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Classic linguine and house-made alfredo sauce with grilled chicken and broccoli. Served with garlic toast.
More about Waters Edge Dock and Grill
Katana Fusion

475 jake alexander blvd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Katana Fusion
Vibez lounge

127 South Main St, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Vibez lounge
