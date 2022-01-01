Salisbury restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
City Tavern
113 E Fisher St, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Tavern Cheese Steak
|$14.00
Shaved London broil topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll.
|Clucker
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with house made smoked gouda pimento cheese, field greens, and tomato relish.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.00
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion rings and mayo.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Waters Edge Dock and Grill
257 Boat Club Lane, Salisbury
|Popular items
|The Edge Wich
|$12.99
Ham, bacon, pepperoni, provolone cheese, Arcadian Spring Mix, tomato & jalapeno caps with Sriracha aioli on a Hoagie Roll
|Summer Salad
|$11.99
Arcadian lettuce, seasonal berries, tomatoes, feta, candied walnuts, red onions, strawberry vinaigrette
|Chicken Alfredo
|$13.99
Classic linguine and house-made alfredo sauce with grilled chicken and broccoli. Served with garlic toast.
Katana Fusion
475 jake alexander blvd, Salisbury
Vibez lounge
127 South Main St, Salisbury