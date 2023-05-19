Capriano's
231 Faith Road
Salisbury, NC 28146
Full Menu
Appetizers
Chicken Quesadilla
Stuffed with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Stuffed with shredded steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream
Fried Mushrooms
Beer-battered mushrooms lightly fried and served with ranch dressing
Fried Mozzarella
6 pieces. Mozzarella sticks coated with Italian breading and lightly fried. Served with our homemade tomato sauce
Fried Calamari
Breaded calamari rings lightly fried to golden brown and served with our homemade tomato sauce
Onion Rings
Cheesy Fries
Topped with ranch dressing, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and seasoned with oregano
Chicken Nuggets (10)
10 pieces. Served with ranch dressing
Fried Chicken Tenders (5)
5 pieces. Served with honey mustard dressing
Grilled Chicken Tenders (5)
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Spanakopita & Tyropita
A tasty blend of spinach, onion, feta cheese, egg, selected herbs spanokopita, paired with tyropita, a blend of feta and mozzarella cheeses, onion and selected herbs and seasonings. Three of each baked in filo pastry triangles and served with tzatziki sauc
Grape Leaves
5 pieces. Stuffed with rice
Salads
House Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots
Large House Salad
House Salad with Tuna
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots
Small Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
With grilled chicken breast or tuna salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese
Fried Chicken Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese
Chef Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with ham, salami, turkey, provolone cheese and eggs
Small Greek Salad
Greek Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, Greek olives and pepperoncini topped with stuffed grape leaves and feta cheese
Caprianos Special Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Greek olives, pepperoncini and stuffed grape leaves topped with grilled chicken, gyro and feta cheese
Horiatiki Salad
Ripe tomato wedges, cucumber slices, onions, feta cheese and Greek olives tossed with house dressing
Nick's Pizza Salad
Pizza covered with crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with parmigiana cheese
Side Orders
Tomato Sauce 3.25 oz
3.25 oz
Tomato Sauce 8oz
Tomato Sauce 16oz
Tomato Sauce 32oz
Meat Sauce 3.25 oz
3.25 oz
Meat Sauce 8 oz
Meat Sauce 16 oz
Meat Sauce 32 oz
Alfredo Sauce 3.25 oz
3.25 oz
Pizza Sauce 3.25oz
Tzatziki Sauce 3.25oz
French Fries
Onion Rings
Creamy Pasta Salad
Sub Sm Greek Salad for H. Salad
Extra
Garlic Bread Half
Garlic Bread Whole
S/O Grilled Chicken
S/O Fried Chicken
H.B. Patty (6oz)
Meatball (1)
1 piece
Italian Sausage (7)
7 pieces
Extra Gyro (2 Slices)
2 pieces
Shrimp (6)
Shrimp (12)
Anchovies (8)
8 pieces
Pita Bread
Steamed Mixed Veggies
Sautéed Mixed Veggies
4.5
Steamed Broccoli
Sautéed Broccoli
Tomatoes (6)
Cucumbers (8)
8 pieces
Greek Olives
8 pieces
Jalapeño Peppers
Banana Peppers
Extra Mushrooms
Pepperoncini Peppers
Cup of Croutons
Parm Cheese 3.25 oz
Extra Parm Cheese 1oz
Parm Cheese w/ T/O Pasta (1oz)
Mozzarella Cheese 3.25oz
3.25 oz
Provolone Cheese (2 Slices)
2 slices
White American Cheese (2 Slices)
2 Slices
Yellow American Cheese (2 Slices)
2 Slices
Feta Cheese
Grape Leaf (1)
1 piece
Potato Chips
Scoop of Tuna Salad 6.5oz
Pickle Spear (1)
1 piece
Pickle Spear (3)
Dressings
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Extra Lemon White Wine (6.5oz) - pasta
Extra Baked Ziti Sauce 6.5oz- pasta
Celery (6)
Celery (18)
Egg (1)
Grilled Mushrooms
Sauteed Mushrooms
Soup (Cup)
Soup (Bowl)
Crackers (5)
Black Olives 3.25oz
Artichokes 3.25oz
Salsa 3.25oz
Sour Cream
Add Mozz Ch to Half Pc Garlic Bread
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wings 5 Pieces
Served with celery
Buffalo Chicken Wings 10 Pieces
Served with celery
Buffalo Chicken Wings 15 Pieces
Served with celery
Buffalo Chicken Wings 25 Pieces
Served with celery
Buffalo Chicken Wings 50 Pieces
Served with celery
Buffalo Chicken Wings 75 Pieces
Served with celery
Buffalo Chicken Wings 100 Pieces
Served with celery
Wing Sauces
Hot 3.25 oz
Hot 8 oz
Hot 16 oz
Hot 32 oz
Medium 3.25 oz
Medium 8 oz
Medium 16 oz
Medium 32 oz
Mild 3.25 oz
Mild 8 oz
Mild 16 oz
Mild 32 oz
Jala-Mango 3.25 oz
Jala-Mango 8 oz
Jala-Mango 16 oz
Jala-Mango 32 oz
BBQ 3.25 oz
BBQ 8 oz
BBQ 16 oz
BBQ 32 oz
Garlic Parm 3.25 oz
Garlic Parm 8 oz
Garlic Parm 16oz
Garlic Parm 32 oz
Salad Dressings
House Italian 3.25 oz
House Italian 8 oz
House Italian 16 oz
House Italian 32 oz
Ranch 3.25 oz
Ranch 8 oz
Ranch 16 oz
Ranch 32 oz
Blue Cheese 3.25 oz
Blue Cheese 8 oz
Blue Cheese 16 oz
Blue Cheese 32 oz
Honey Mustard 3.25 oz
Honey Mustard 8 oz
Honey Mustard 16 oz
Honey Mustard 32 oz
Thousand Island 3.25 oz
Thousand Island 8 oz
Thousand Island 16 oz
Thousand Island 32 oz
French 3.25 oz
French 8 oz
French 16 oz
French 32 oz
Balsamic Vinegar 3.25 oz
Balsamic Vinegar 8 oz
Balsamic Vinegar 16 oz
Balsamic Vinegar 32 oz
Oil & Vinegar 3.25 oz
Oil & Vinegar 8 oz
Oil & Vinegar 16 oz
Oil & Vinegar 32 oz
Caesar 3.25 oz
Caesar 8 oz
Caesar 16 oz
Caesar 32 oz
Tzatziki 3.25 oz
Tzatziki 8 oz
Tzatziki 16 oz
Tzatziki 32 oz
Ph Ch Steaks & Gr. Subs
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced Philly steak topped with cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Hoagie
Philly steak topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Special
Philly steak topped with grilled mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions and cheese
Philly Chicken Cheese Steak
Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions and cheese
Caprianos Cheese Steak Supreme
Topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese
Pizza Cheese Steak
Philly steak topped with grilled onions, pizza sauce and cheese
BBQ Cheese Steak
Philly steak topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce and cheese
Grilled Chicken Sub
Chargrilled marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and cheese
Veggie Sub
Prepared with grilled broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Deli Hot or Cold Subs
Ham & Cheese
Thinly sliced deli ham and provolone cheese
Turkey
Thinly sliced turkey breast and provolone cheese
Roast Beef
Thinly sliced roast beef and provolone cheese
Italian Sub
Thinly sliced ham, salami and provolone cheese
Marina Sub
Thinly sliced ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese
Tuna Sub
Homemade tuna salad
Caprianos Deli Special Sub
Thinly sliced ham, salami, turkey, roast beef and provolone cheese
Tuna Melt
Parmigiana Subs
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Chicken breast baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Meatballs Parmigiana Sub
Seasoned Italian meatballs baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana Sub
Italian sausage with peppers baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Fresh eggplant lightly breaded and baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Mediterranean Tastes
Lamb & Beef Gyro
Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and French fries
Lamb & Beef Gyro Platter With Small Greek Salad
Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and French fries
Chicken Souvlaki
Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and French fries
Chicken Souvlaki Platter with Small Greek
Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and French fries
Health Conscious Wraps
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken and crispy romaine leaves tossed in our creamy caesar dressing and finished with a sprinkle of pecorino-romano cheese wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with creamy pasta salad
Mediterranean Wrap
Fresh romaine leaves tossed with sliced kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese and our house dressing. Then wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with creamy pasta salad
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Kids Grilled Cheese with French Fries or Steamed Broccoli
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Kids Chicken Tenders (3) with French Fries or Steamed Broccoli
Kids Chicken Nuggets (5) with French Fries or Steamed Broccoli
Kids Spaghetti
Burgers & Chicken
Special Burger
Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheddar cheese
Cheeseburger
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
NY Buffalo Sub
Fried crispy chicken dipped in mild sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and ranch dressing
Chicken Delight
Grilled marinated chicken breast with provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and bacon
BBQ Chicken
Fried crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, provolone cheese and BBQ sauce
Pasta
Pasta w/ Homemade Tomato Sauce
Pasta w/ Meat Sauce
Pasta/ Italian Meatballs
Pasta w/Italian Sausage
Pasta w/ Mushrooms
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles sautéed with butter, heavy cream and Romano cheese
Alshamino
Sautéed mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes, scallions and fresh garlic dipped in olive oil and tomato sauce
Pasta Primavera
Yellow squash, zucchini, red peppers and broccoli sautéed in fresh garlic, light lemon and white wine sauce
Garlic & Olive Oil Pasta
Pasta Al Forno
Baked Ziti
Ziti noodles mixed in ricotta cheese and meat sauce. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Rosemary Baked Ziti
Ziti noodles mixed in sautéed onions, fresh garlic, black olives, fresh tomatoes, touch of rosemary and herbs, ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Vegetable Lasagna
Layers of pasta and fresh vegetables sautéed in herbs and spices, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Topped with homemade tomato sauce
Five Cheese Lasagna
Filled with ricotta, feta, parmesan and provolone cheese topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli
Stuffed pasta shells with portabella mushrooms. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Stuffed pasta with ricotta cheese. Topped with meat sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Spinach Ravioli
Stuffed pasta with spinach and ricotta cheese. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Manicotti
Stuffed roll pasta with ricotta cheese and herbs. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Lasagna Classico
Layers of pasta seasoned with meat sauce, ricotta and parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Italian Classic Dishes
Specialty Dishes
Chicken Scallopini
Sautéed in green peppers and onions with fresh garlic, wine sauce, tomato sauce and herbs served over linguine
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with butter, mushrooms and marsala wine over linguine
Scampi
Sautéed with fresh garlic, scallions and fresh tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over Linguine
Linguine with Clams
Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine
Linguine with Mussels
Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine
Chicken Carbonara
Strips of chicken with mushrooms and bacon cooked in alfredo sauce with a dash of marsala wine over ziti pasta
Linguine with Clams and Mussels
Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine
Chicken & Broccoli
Strips of chicken breast and broccoli sautéed in fresh garlic in a white wine butter with our red sauce served over linguine
Chicken Francese
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic in a lemon white sauce with scallions served over linguine
Chicken Florentine
Chicken breast covered in spinach, black olives, onions, fresh garlic, feta cheese and mushrooms with alfredo sauce and melted cheese served with a side of linguine
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sautéed spinach and ham with fresh garlic topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of angel hair topped with tomato sauce
Grecian Ziti with Chicken
Sliced sautéed chicken or twelve shrimp tossed with pepperoncini peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, black olives, onions and feta cheese in a lemon white wine sauce over ziti pasta
Grecian Ziti with Shrimp
Sliced sautéed chicken or twelve shrimp tossed with pepperoncini peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, black olives, onions and feta cheese in a lemon white wine sauce over ziti pasta
Chicken & Shrimp Vellisimo
Sautéed chicken and six shrimp tossed with asparagus, scallions and sun-dried tomatoes served over ziti in a lemon white wine sauce
Caprianos Pasta
Sliced chicken strips with ham, sautéed squash, zucchini and mushrooms with fresh garlic in a light chicken broth with alfredo sauce topped with melted mozzarella over spaghetti
Chicken Cacciatore
Strips of chicken sautéed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, tomato sauce and spices served over linguine
Seafood Combo
3 shelled clams, 3 shelled mussels and 6 shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic and wine sauce with scallions and fresh tomatoes in your choice of red or white sauce over linguine
Carry-out Specials
Dessert
NY Cheesecake
A true traditional New York Cheesecake made with cream cheese specially formulated to provide an extremely creamy cheesecake. Has to be one of the silkiest cheesecakes you have ever tasted all in a buttery graham cracker crust.
Oreo Cheesecake
An abundance of crushed Oreos® added to traditional NY cheesecake in a chocolate cookie crust finished with more Oreos® and handmade chocolate glaze.
Double Decker Strawberry Short Cake
Layers of traditional New York cheesecake in a graham cracker crumb, yellow shortcake, strawberry jam, and strawberry mousse, finished with a light strawberry glaze and graham crumb.
Double Decker Tuxedo
Layers of moist chocolate cake, creamy vanilla bean cheesecake, and a rich, velvety chocolate mousse finished with lines of chocolate glaze and chocolate crumb on the side.
Double Decker Red Velvet
Layers of traditional red velvet cake, vanilla cheesecake, and a delicious cream cheese mousse, finished with a vanilla glaze and red velvet cake crumb on the sides.
Double Decker Tiramisu
Layers of lady finger sponge cake soaked with espresso, creamy New York-style cheesecake flavored with marsala and Kahlua, and a rich mascarpone mousse, finished with a dusting of cocoa powder and a blend of almonds and graham crumb on the sides.
Double Decker Chocolate Peanut Butter
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate cheesecake, and peanut butter mousse, finished with a fine chocolate glaze and toasted peanuts.
Carrot Cake
24 Karat Carrot Cake is as good as it gets. Layers of moist, dense, made-from-scratch cake using fresh eggs, King Arthur flour, toasted walnuts, pineapple, brown sugar, coconut, and a generous amount of carrots. Baked to perfection then filled and frosted with delectably smooth cream cheese frosting and finished with toasted walnuts.
3 Layer Chocolate
Decadent layers of moist, dark chocolate cake and rich chocolate mousse made using Callebaut chocolate, fresh cream, Madagascar vanilla, and a touch of honey. Frosted with velvety chocolate buttercream frosting using Dutch-processed cocoa powder, fresh butter, and pure vanilla.
Red Velvet Cake
“Down Home Southern” traditional red velvet cake filled and frosted with delicious cream cheese frosting and finished with red velvet crumb on the sides.
Coconut Cream Cake
The best coconut cake you’ve ever tasted. Layers of moist buttery yellow cake and creamy coconut pastry cream made with Coco Lopez and flake white coconut frosted with cream cheese frosting and finished with a generous sprinkling of sweetened white flake coconut.
Turtle Cheesecake
Toasted pecans and handmade caramel swirled into a NY cheesecake in a chocolate cookie crust finished with more toasted pecans, caramel, and chocolate glaze.
Double Decker Key Lime Pie
Key lime pie made from scratch using fresh eggs, Key West key lime juice, and fresh lime zest with a second layer of key lime cream all in a buttery graham cracker crust finished with a whipped cream border and a key lime mirror glaze.
Tiramisu
Baklava
Cannolis
Senior Portion Meals
S/P Lasagna Classico
Served with a salad and garlic bread
S/P Chicken Parmigiana
Served with a salad and garlic bread
S/P Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with a salad and garlic bread
S/P Baked Ziti
Served with a salad and garlic bread
S/P Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese and served with captain wafers and dressing on the side
S/P Fried Chicken Salad
Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese and served with captain wafers and dressing on the side
Beverages
Sweet Iced Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Decaf Coffee
Regular Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Cheerwine
Minute Maid Lemonade
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Ice Water To-Go
Gallon of Tea
Soft Drinks (2 Liter)
Silverware & Plates Per Person
1/2 n 1/2 Tea
Arnold Palmer
Calzones/Strombolis
Calzones
Broccoli & Cheddar Calzone Large
Broccoli, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and bechamel sauce
Broccoli & Cheddar Calzone Small
Broccoli, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and bechamel sauce
Cheese Calzone Large
Ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Calzone Small
Ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
Ham Calzone Large
Ham, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
Ham Calzone Small
Ham, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
Meat Calzone Large
Hamburger, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meat Calzone Small
Hamburger, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Spinach Calzone Large
Spinach, bechamel sauce and mozzarella cheese
Spinach Calzone Small
Veggie Calzone Large
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, black olives and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Calzone Small
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, black olives and mozzarella cheese
Strombolis
Cheese Stromboli Small
Lg Cheese Stromboli
Ham Stromboli Small
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Ham Stromboli Large
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Caprianos Stromboli Small
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Caprianos Stromboli Large
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Steak Stromboli Small
Steak, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Steak Stromboli Large
Steak, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Special Steak Stromboli Small
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Special Steak Stromboli Large
Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Chicken Stromboli Small
Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Stromboli Large
Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
Sausage & Peppers Stromboli Small
Italian sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Sausage & Peppers Stromboli Large
Italian sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Veggie Stromboli Small
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Stromboli Large
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and mozzarella cheese
New Jersey Stromboli Small
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh tomatoes, ham and mozzarella cheese
New Jersey Stromboli Large
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh tomatoes, ham and mozzarella cheese
Pizza
12" Pizza
Cheese 12 Inch
Vegetarian Pizza 12 Inch
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese
Meat Lover's Pizza 12 Inch
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon and extra cheese
Caprianos Deluxe Pizza 12 Inch
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese
14" Pizza
Cheese 14 Inch
Vegetarian Pizza 14 Inch
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese
Meat Lover's Pizza 14 Inch
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon and extra cheese
Caprianos Deluxe Pizza 14 Inch
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese
16" Pizza
Cheese 16 Inch
Vegetarian Pizza 16 Inch
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese
Meat Lover's Pizza 16 Inch
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon and extra cheese
Caprianos Deluxe Pizza 16 Inch
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese
White Special Pizza
12" White Special Pizza
Milano's White Pizza 12 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese and broccoli
Dino's White Pizza 12 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese
Caprianos White Pizza 12 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes and fresh garlic
Mama's White Pizza 12 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant and chicken
Cheese 12 Inch
14" White Special Pizza
Milano's White Pizza 14 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese and broccoli
Dino's White Pizza 14 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese
Caprianos White Pizza 14 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes and fresh garlic
Mama's White Pizza 14 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant and chicken
Cheese 14 Inch
16" White Special Pizza
Milano's White Pizza 16 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese and broccoli
Dino's White Pizza 16 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese
Caprianos White Pizza 16 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes and fresh garlic
Mama's White Pizza 16 Inch
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant and chicken
Cheese 16 Inch
Stuffed Pizza
12" Stuffed Pizza
14" Stuffed Pizza
16" Stuffed Pizza
Specialty Pizza
12" Specialty Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12 Inch
Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza 12 Inch
Topped with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and extra cheese
Mediterranean Flavors Pizza 12 Inch
Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, garlic, onion with feta and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Florentine Pizza 12 Inch
Chicken, mushrooms, spinach, onions, black olives, feta cheese and tomatoes over a vodka alfredo cream sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Chicken Pizza 12 Inch
Chicken, ham, chunks of sweet juicy pineapple on top of our sauce with mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Pizza 12 Inch
Chicken breast, homemade hot or mild sauce, celery and carrots, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
The Greek 12 Inch
Spinach, vine-ripened tomatoes, black olives, fresh garlic and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella and feta cheese
Cheese 12 Inch
14" Specialty Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza 14 Inch
Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza 14 Inch
Topped with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and extra cheese
Mediterranean Flavors Pizza 14 Inch
Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, garlic, onion with feta and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Florentine Pizza 14 Inch
Chicken, mushrooms, spinach, onions, black olives, feta cheese and tomatoes over a vodka alfredo cream sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Chicken Pizza 14 Inch
Chicken, ham, chunks of sweet juicy pineapple on top of our sauce with mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Pizza 14 Inch
Chicken breast, homemade hot or mild sauce, celery and carrots, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
The Greek 14 Inch
Spinach, vine-ripened tomatoes, black olives, fresh garlic and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella and feta cheese
16" Specialty Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza 16 Inch
Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza 16 Inch
Topped with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and extra cheese
Mediterranean Flavors Pizza 16 Inch
Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, garlic, onion with feta and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Florentine Pizza 16 Inch
Chicken, mushrooms, spinach, onions, black olives, feta cheese and tomatoes over a vodka alfredo cream sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Chicken Pizza 16 Inch
Chicken, ham, chunks of sweet juicy pineapple on top of our sauce with mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Pizza 16 Inch
Chicken breast, homemade hot or mild sauce, celery and carrots, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
The Greek 16 Inch
Spinach, vine-ripened tomatoes, black olives, fresh garlic and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella and feta cheese
Catering
Caprianos Catering
Lasagna Classico Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Lasagna Classico 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Lasagna Classico 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Lasagna Classico Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Five Cheese Lasagna Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Five Cheese Lasagna 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Five Cheese Lasagna 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Five Cheese Lasagna Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Vegetable Lasagna Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Vegetable Lasagna 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Vegetable Lasagna 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Vegetable Lasagna Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce & Cheese Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce & Cheese 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce & Cheese 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce & Cheese Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Rosemary Baked Ziti Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Rosemary Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Pasta Primavera 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Pasta Primavera Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Alshamino Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Alshamino 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Alshamino 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Alshamino
Serves 4-5
Spinach Ravioli Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Spinach Ravioli 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Spinach Ravioli 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Spinach Ravioli Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Fettuccine Alfredo Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Fettuccine Alfredo Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Chicken Parmigiana Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Eggplant Parmigiana Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Chicken Carbonara Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Chicken Carbonara 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Chicken Carbonara 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Chicken Carbonara Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Grecian Ziti with Chicken Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Grecian Ziti with Chicken 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Grecian Ziti with Chicken 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Grecian Ziti with Chicken Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Pasta Choice Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Pasta Choice 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Pasta Choice 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Pasta Choice Family Pack
Serves 4-5
Sauce Choice Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Sauce Choice 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Sauce Choice 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Sauce Choice Family Tray
Serves 4-5
House Salad with Dressing & Crackers Full Tray
Serves 25-35
House Salad with Dressing & Crackers 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
House Salad with Dressing & Crackers 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
House Salad with Dressing & Crackers Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Greek Salad Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Greek Salad 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Greek Salad 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Greek Salad Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Caesar Salad Full Tray
Serves 25-35
Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray
Serves 15-20
Caesar Salad 1/2 Side Tray
Serves 10-12
Caesar Salad Family Tray
Serves 4-5
Extra Garlic Bread
Price per piece
Pita Bread
Price per piece
Fri Dinner Spec
Friday Dinner
Dine In Only - Pizza & Wings Specials
Pizza & Wings 5
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are Capriano’s and We’re Bringing World Class Cuisine to Restaurants in Salisbury NC
231 Faith Road, Salisbury, NC 28146