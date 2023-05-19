Restaurant header imageView gallery

Capriano's

review star

No reviews yet

231 Faith Road

Salisbury, NC 28146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Full Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Stuffed with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$9.25

Stuffed with shredded steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Beer-battered mushrooms lightly fried and served with ranch dressing

Fried Mozzarella

$8.50

6 pieces. Mozzarella sticks coated with Italian breading and lightly fried. Served with our homemade tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Breaded calamari rings lightly fried to golden brown and served with our homemade tomato sauce

Onion Rings

$4.75

Cheesy Fries

$8.95

Topped with ranch dressing, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and seasoned with oregano

Chicken Nuggets (10)

$6.50

10 pieces. Served with ranch dressing

Fried Chicken Tenders (5)

$6.95

5 pieces. Served with honey mustard dressing

Grilled Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.25

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.50

Spanakopita & Tyropita

$8.50

A tasty blend of spinach, onion, feta cheese, egg, selected herbs spanokopita, paired with tyropita, a blend of feta and mozzarella cheeses, onion and selected herbs and seasonings. Three of each baked in filo pastry triangles and served with tzatziki sauc

Grape Leaves

$5.95

5 pieces. Stuffed with rice

Salads

House Salad

$4.25

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots

Large House Salad

$7.50

House Salad with Tuna

$8.25

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots

Small Caesar Salad

$5.25

Caesar Salad

$7.95

With grilled chicken breast or tuna salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese

Chef Salad

$11.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with ham, salami, turkey, provolone cheese and eggs

Small Greek Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$11.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, Greek olives and pepperoncini topped with stuffed grape leaves and feta cheese

Caprianos Special Salad

$12.95

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Greek olives, pepperoncini and stuffed grape leaves topped with grilled chicken, gyro and feta cheese

Horiatiki Salad

$10.95

Ripe tomato wedges, cucumber slices, onions, feta cheese and Greek olives tossed with house dressing

Nick's Pizza Salad

$14.95

Pizza covered with crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with parmigiana cheese

Side Orders

Tomato Sauce 3.25 oz

$1.25

3.25 oz

Tomato Sauce 8oz

$3.40

Tomato Sauce 16oz

$6.80

Tomato Sauce 32oz

$13.60

Meat Sauce 3.25 oz

$1.75

3.25 oz

Meat Sauce 8 oz

$4.70

Meat Sauce 16 oz

$9.40

Meat Sauce 32 oz

$18.80

Alfredo Sauce 3.25 oz

$2.75

3.25 oz

Pizza Sauce 3.25oz

$1.25

Tzatziki Sauce 3.25oz

$1.25

French Fries

$2.95

Onion Rings

$4.75

Creamy Pasta Salad

$3.25

Sub Sm Greek Salad for H. Salad

$2.25

Extra

Garlic Bread Half

$0.85

Garlic Bread Whole

$1.70

S/O Grilled Chicken

$4.00

S/O Fried Chicken

$4.00

H.B. Patty (6oz)

$5.75

Meatball (1)

$1.35

1 piece

Italian Sausage (7)

$2.50

7 pieces

Extra Gyro (2 Slices)

$2.25

2 pieces

Shrimp (6)

$4.95

Shrimp (12)

$9.50

Anchovies (8)

$2.00

8 pieces

Pita Bread

$1.75

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.50

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$4.50

4.5

Steamed Broccoli

$1.95

Sautéed Broccoli

$2.95

Tomatoes (6)

$1.75

Cucumbers (8)

$1.95

8 pieces

Greek Olives

$2.25

8 pieces

Jalapeño Peppers

$1.10

Banana Peppers

$0.85

Extra Mushrooms

$1.95

Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.95

Cup of Croutons

$0.45

Parm Cheese 3.25 oz

$1.75

Extra Parm Cheese 1oz

$0.50

Parm Cheese w/ T/O Pasta (1oz)

Mozzarella Cheese 3.25oz

$1.75

3.25 oz

Provolone Cheese (2 Slices)

$1.75

2 slices

White American Cheese (2 Slices)

$1.75

2 Slices

Yellow American Cheese (2 Slices)

$1.75

2 Slices

Feta Cheese

$2.75

Grape Leaf (1)

$1.25

1 piece

Potato Chips

$0.99

Scoop of Tuna Salad 6.5oz

$4.00

Pickle Spear (1)

$0.35

1 piece

Pickle Spear (3)

$0.75

Dressings

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.50

Extra Lemon White Wine (6.5oz) - pasta

$4.50

Extra Baked Ziti Sauce 6.5oz- pasta

$5.00

Celery (6)

$0.85

Celery (18)

$2.50

Egg (1)

$1.25

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.95

Soup (Cup)

$3.20

Soup (Bowl)

$4.90

Crackers (5)

$0.95

Black Olives 3.25oz

$1.00

Artichokes 3.25oz

$2.25

Salsa 3.25oz

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.35

Add Mozz Ch to Half Pc Garlic Bread

$1.75

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings 5 Pieces

$7.50

Served with celery

Buffalo Chicken Wings 10 Pieces

$13.75

Served with celery

Buffalo Chicken Wings 15 Pieces

$19.95

Served with celery

Buffalo Chicken Wings 25 Pieces

$32.95

Served with celery

Buffalo Chicken Wings 50 Pieces

$64.50

Served with celery

Buffalo Chicken Wings 75 Pieces

$96.75

Served with celery

Buffalo Chicken Wings 100 Pieces

$129.00

Served with celery

Wing Sauces

Hot 3.25 oz

$1.25

Hot 8 oz

$3.30

Hot 16 oz

$6.70

Hot 32 oz

$13.25

Medium 3.25 oz

$1.25

Medium 8 oz

$3.30

Medium 16 oz

$6.70

Medium 32 oz

$13.25

Mild 3.25 oz

$1.25

Mild 8 oz

$3.30

Mild 16 oz

$6.70

Mild 32 oz

$13.25

Jala-Mango 3.25 oz

$1.25

Jala-Mango 8 oz

$3.30

Jala-Mango 16 oz

$6.70

Jala-Mango 32 oz

$13.25

BBQ 3.25 oz

$1.25

BBQ 8 oz

$3.30

BBQ 16 oz

$6.70

BBQ 32 oz

$13.25

Garlic Parm 3.25 oz

$1.25

Garlic Parm 8 oz

$3.30

Garlic Parm 16oz

$6.70

Garlic Parm 32 oz

$13.25

Salad Dressings

House Italian 3.25 oz

$1.00

House Italian 8 oz

$2.65

House Italian 16 oz

$5.25

House Italian 32 oz

$10.50

Ranch 3.25 oz

$1.00

Ranch 8 oz

$2.65

Ranch 16 oz

$5.25

Ranch 32 oz

$10.50

Blue Cheese 3.25 oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese 8 oz

$2.65

Blue Cheese 16 oz

$5.25

Blue Cheese 32 oz

$10.50

Honey Mustard 3.25 oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard 8 oz

$2.65

Honey Mustard 16 oz

$5.25

Honey Mustard 32 oz

$10.50

Thousand Island 3.25 oz

$1.00

Thousand Island 8 oz

$2.65

Thousand Island 16 oz

$5.25

Thousand Island 32 oz

$10.50

French 3.25 oz

$1.00

French 8 oz

$2.65

French 16 oz

$5.25

French 32 oz

$10.50

Balsamic Vinegar 3.25 oz

$1.00

Balsamic Vinegar 8 oz

$2.65

Balsamic Vinegar 16 oz

$5.25

Balsamic Vinegar 32 oz

$10.50

Oil & Vinegar 3.25 oz

$1.00

Oil & Vinegar 8 oz

$2.65

Oil & Vinegar 16 oz

$5.25

Oil & Vinegar 32 oz

$10.50

Caesar 3.25 oz

$1.00

Caesar 8 oz

$2.65

Caesar 16 oz

$5.25

Caesar 32 oz

$10.50

Tzatziki 3.25 oz

$1.25

Tzatziki 8 oz

$3.30

Tzatziki 16 oz

$6.70

Tzatziki 32 oz

$13.25

Ph Ch Steaks & Gr. Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.00

Thinly sliced Philly steak topped with cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.50

Philly steak topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Special

$8.50

Philly steak topped with grilled mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions and cheese

Philly Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, mixed peppers, onions and cheese

Caprianos Cheese Steak Supreme

$9.95

Topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese

Pizza Cheese Steak

$8.50

Philly steak topped with grilled onions, pizza sauce and cheese

BBQ Cheese Steak

$8.50

Philly steak topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce and cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.50

Chargrilled marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and cheese

Veggie Sub

$8.50

Prepared with grilled broccoli, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Deli Hot or Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese

$8.25

Thinly sliced deli ham and provolone cheese

Turkey

$8.25

Thinly sliced turkey breast and provolone cheese

Roast Beef

$8.25

Thinly sliced roast beef and provolone cheese

Italian Sub

$8.75

Thinly sliced ham, salami and provolone cheese

Marina Sub

$9.25

Thinly sliced ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese

Tuna Sub

$8.00

Homemade tuna salad

Caprianos Deli Special Sub

$9.75

Thinly sliced ham, salami, turkey, roast beef and provolone cheese

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Parmigiana Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

Chicken breast baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Meatballs Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

Seasoned Italian meatballs baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

Italian sausage with peppers baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

Fresh eggplant lightly breaded and baked with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Mediterranean Tastes

Lamb & Beef Gyro

$9.50

Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and French fries

Lamb & Beef Gyro Platter With Small Greek Salad

$12.25

Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and French fries

Chicken Souvlaki

$9.50

Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and French fries

Chicken Souvlaki Platter with Small Greek

$12.25

Wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and French fries

Health Conscious Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken and crispy romaine leaves tossed in our creamy caesar dressing and finished with a sprinkle of pecorino-romano cheese wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with creamy pasta salad

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.50

Fresh romaine leaves tossed with sliced kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese and our house dressing. Then wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with creamy pasta salad

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$4.95

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$5.95

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese with French Fries or Steamed Broccoli

$4.75

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$5.50

Kids Chicken Tenders (3) with French Fries or Steamed Broccoli

$5.75

Kids Chicken Nuggets (5) with French Fries or Steamed Broccoli

$5.75

Kids Spaghetti

$4.50

Burgers & Chicken

Special Burger

$12.50

Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheddar cheese

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

NY Buffalo Sub

$9.95

Fried crispy chicken dipped in mild sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and ranch dressing

Chicken Delight

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast with provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and bacon

BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Fried crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, provolone cheese and BBQ sauce

Pasta

Pasta w/ Homemade Tomato Sauce

$9.95

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce

$11.50

Pasta/ Italian Meatballs

$11.75

Pasta w/Italian Sausage

$11.50

Pasta w/ Mushrooms

$11.25

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50

Fettuccine noodles sautéed with butter, heavy cream and Romano cheese

Alshamino

$12.95

Sautéed mushrooms, black olives, fresh tomatoes, scallions and fresh garlic dipped in olive oil and tomato sauce

Pasta Primavera

$12.95

Yellow squash, zucchini, red peppers and broccoli sautéed in fresh garlic, light lemon and white wine sauce

Garlic & Olive Oil Pasta

$9.95

Pasta Al Forno

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Ziti noodles mixed in ricotta cheese and meat sauce. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Rosemary Baked Ziti

$12.95

Ziti noodles mixed in sautéed onions, fresh garlic, black olives, fresh tomatoes, touch of rosemary and herbs, ricotta cheese and our homemade tomato sauce. Topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Vegetable Lasagna

$12.95

Layers of pasta and fresh vegetables sautéed in herbs and spices, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Topped with homemade tomato sauce

Five Cheese Lasagna

$12.95

Filled with ricotta, feta, parmesan and provolone cheese topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

$11.95

Stuffed pasta shells with portabella mushrooms. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$12.95

Stuffed pasta with ricotta cheese. Topped with meat sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Spinach Ravioli

$11.95

Stuffed pasta with spinach and ricotta cheese. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$11.95

Stuffed roll pasta with ricotta cheese and herbs. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Lasagna Classico

$12.95

Layers of pasta seasoned with meat sauce, ricotta and parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Italian Classic Dishes

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.50

Lightly breaded chicken breast fried and topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.50

Lightly breaded fresh eggplant fried and topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese

Specialty Dishes

Chicken Scallopini

$15.50

Sautéed in green peppers and onions with fresh garlic, wine sauce, tomato sauce and herbs served over linguine

Chicken Marsala

$15.75

Sautéed with butter, mushrooms and marsala wine over linguine

Scampi

$14.50

Sautéed with fresh garlic, scallions and fresh tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over Linguine

Linguine with Clams

$15.50

Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine

Linguine with Mussels

$15.50

Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine

Chicken Carbonara

$15.25

Strips of chicken with mushrooms and bacon cooked in alfredo sauce with a dash of marsala wine over ziti pasta

Linguine with Clams and Mussels

$17.25

Sautéed in fresh garlic and wine with scallions and fresh tomatoes with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine

Chicken & Broccoli

$15.25

Strips of chicken breast and broccoli sautéed in fresh garlic in a white wine butter with our red sauce served over linguine

Chicken Francese

$15.50

Strips of chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic in a lemon white sauce with scallions served over linguine

Chicken Florentine

$16.50

Chicken breast covered in spinach, black olives, onions, fresh garlic, feta cheese and mushrooms with alfredo sauce and melted cheese served with a side of linguine

Chicken Saltimbocca

$15.75

Sautéed spinach and ham with fresh garlic topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of angel hair topped with tomato sauce

Grecian Ziti with Chicken

$16.50

Sliced sautéed chicken or twelve shrimp tossed with pepperoncini peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, black olives, onions and feta cheese in a lemon white wine sauce over ziti pasta

Grecian Ziti with Shrimp

$16.50

Sliced sautéed chicken or twelve shrimp tossed with pepperoncini peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, black olives, onions and feta cheese in a lemon white wine sauce over ziti pasta

Chicken & Shrimp Vellisimo

$17.50

Sautéed chicken and six shrimp tossed with asparagus, scallions and sun-dried tomatoes served over ziti in a lemon white wine sauce

Caprianos Pasta

$16.50

Sliced chicken strips with ham, sautéed squash, zucchini and mushrooms with fresh garlic in a light chicken broth with alfredo sauce topped with melted mozzarella over spaghetti

Chicken Cacciatore

$13.75

Strips of chicken sautéed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, tomato sauce and spices served over linguine

Seafood Combo

$18.95

3 shelled clams, 3 shelled mussels and 6 shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic and wine sauce with scallions and fresh tomatoes in your choice of red or white sauce over linguine

Carry-out Specials

Special #1

One large pizza at regular menu price, get one large pizza with one topping

Special #2

$46.00

Two large pizzas with one topping each and 20 wings

Special #3

Two large pizzas at regular menu price, get one 2 liter soda free

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$6.50

A true traditional New York Cheesecake made with cream cheese specially formulated to provide an extremely creamy cheesecake. Has to be one of the silkiest cheesecakes you have ever tasted all in a buttery graham cracker crust.

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50

An abundance of crushed Oreos® added to traditional NY cheesecake in a chocolate cookie crust finished with more Oreos® and handmade chocolate glaze.

Double Decker Strawberry Short Cake

$6.50

Layers of traditional New York cheesecake in a graham cracker crumb, yellow shortcake, strawberry jam, and strawberry mousse, finished with a light strawberry glaze and graham crumb.

Double Decker Tuxedo

$6.50

Layers of moist chocolate cake, creamy vanilla bean cheesecake, and a rich, velvety chocolate mousse finished with lines of chocolate glaze and chocolate crumb on the side.

Double Decker Red Velvet

$6.50

Layers of traditional red velvet cake, vanilla cheesecake, and a delicious cream cheese mousse, finished with a vanilla glaze and red velvet cake crumb on the sides.

Double Decker Tiramisu

$6.50

Layers of lady finger sponge cake soaked with espresso, creamy New York-style cheesecake flavored with marsala and Kahlua, and a rich mascarpone mousse, finished with a dusting of cocoa powder and a blend of almonds and graham crumb on the sides.

Double Decker Chocolate Peanut Butter

$6.50

Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate cheesecake, and peanut butter mousse, finished with a fine chocolate glaze and toasted peanuts.

Carrot Cake

$6.50

24 Karat Carrot Cake is as good as it gets. Layers of moist, dense, made-from-scratch cake using fresh eggs, King Arthur flour, toasted walnuts, pineapple, brown sugar, coconut, and a generous amount of carrots. Baked to perfection then filled and frosted with delectably smooth cream cheese frosting and finished with toasted walnuts.

3 Layer Chocolate

$6.50

Decadent layers of moist, dark chocolate cake and rich chocolate mousse made using Callebaut chocolate, fresh cream, Madagascar vanilla, and a touch of honey. Frosted with velvety chocolate buttercream frosting using Dutch-processed cocoa powder, fresh butter, and pure vanilla.

Red Velvet Cake

$6.50

“Down Home Southern” traditional red velvet cake filled and frosted with delicious cream cheese frosting and finished with red velvet crumb on the sides.

Coconut Cream Cake

$6.50

The best coconut cake you’ve ever tasted. Layers of moist buttery yellow cake and creamy coconut pastry cream made with Coco Lopez and flake white coconut frosted with cream cheese frosting and finished with a generous sprinkling of sweetened white flake coconut.

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.50

Toasted pecans and handmade caramel swirled into a NY cheesecake in a chocolate cookie crust finished with more toasted pecans, caramel, and chocolate glaze.

Double Decker Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Key lime pie made from scratch using fresh eggs, Key West key lime juice, and fresh lime zest with a second layer of key lime cream all in a buttery graham cracker crust finished with a whipped cream border and a key lime mirror glaze.

Tiramisu

$4.95

Baklava

$4.95

Cannolis

$4.95

Senior Portion Meals

S/P Lasagna Classico

$9.50

Served with a salad and garlic bread

S/P Chicken Parmigiana

$9.95

Served with a salad and garlic bread

S/P Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.95

Served with a salad and garlic bread

S/P Baked Ziti

$9.50

Served with a salad and garlic bread

S/P Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese and served with captain wafers and dressing on the side

S/P Fried Chicken Salad

$9.50

Crisp fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and carrots topped with marinated chicken and mozzarella cheese and served with captain wafers and dressing on the side

Beverages

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Ice Water To-Go

$0.40

Gallon of Tea

$5.00

Soft Drinks (2 Liter)

$3.50

Silverware & Plates Per Person

$0.70

1/2 n 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Calzones/Strombolis

Calzones

Broccoli & Cheddar Calzone Large

$15.25

Broccoli, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and bechamel sauce

Broccoli & Cheddar Calzone Small

$8.95

Broccoli, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and bechamel sauce

Cheese Calzone Large

$14.25

Ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Calzone Small

$7.95

Ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

Ham Calzone Large

$15.25

Ham, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

Ham Calzone Small

$8.75

Ham, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese

Meat Calzone Large

$15.25

Hamburger, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meat Calzone Small

$8.95

Hamburger, meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Spinach Calzone Large

$14.75

Spinach, bechamel sauce and mozzarella cheese

Spinach Calzone Small

$8.75

Veggie Calzone Large

$15.25

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, black olives and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Calzone Small

$8.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, black olives and mozzarella cheese

Strombolis

Cheese Stromboli Small

$8.25

Lg Cheese Stromboli

$14.50

Ham Stromboli Small

$8.75

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Ham Stromboli Large

$15.25

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Caprianos Stromboli Small

$8.95

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Caprianos Stromboli Large

$15.50

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Steak Stromboli Small

$9.50

Steak, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Steak Stromboli Large

$15.50

Steak, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Special Steak Stromboli Small

$9.95

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Special Steak Stromboli Large

$16.95

Steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Chicken Stromboli Small

$9.95

Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Stromboli Large

$16.95

Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese

Sausage & Peppers Stromboli Small

$8.75

Italian sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Sausage & Peppers Stromboli Large

$14.95

Italian sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Veggie Stromboli Small

$8.95

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Stromboli Large

$15.50

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and mozzarella cheese

New Jersey Stromboli Small

$10.25

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh tomatoes, ham and mozzarella cheese

New Jersey Stromboli Large

$18.50

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh tomatoes, ham and mozzarella cheese

Pizza

12" Pizza

Cheese 12 Inch

$10.50

Vegetarian Pizza 12 Inch

$16.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese

Meat Lover's Pizza 12 Inch

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon and extra cheese

Caprianos Deluxe Pizza 12 Inch

$20.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese

14" Pizza

Cheese 14 Inch

$11.50

Vegetarian Pizza 14 Inch

$18.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese

Meat Lover's Pizza 14 Inch

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon and extra cheese

Caprianos Deluxe Pizza 14 Inch

$22.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese

16" Pizza

Cheese 16 Inch

$12.50

Vegetarian Pizza 16 Inch

$20.95

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese

Meat Lover's Pizza 16 Inch

$20.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon and extra cheese

Caprianos Deluxe Pizza 16 Inch

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and extra cheese

White Special Pizza

12" White Special Pizza

Milano's White Pizza 12 Inch

$12.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese and broccoli

Dino's White Pizza 12 Inch

$12.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese

Caprianos White Pizza 12 Inch

$12.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes and fresh garlic

Mama's White Pizza 12 Inch

$17.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant and chicken

Cheese 12 Inch

$10.50

14" White Special Pizza

Milano's White Pizza 14 Inch

$14.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese and broccoli

Dino's White Pizza 14 Inch

$14.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese

Caprianos White Pizza 14 Inch

$14.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes and fresh garlic

Mama's White Pizza 14 Inch

$19.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant and chicken

Cheese 14 Inch

$14.95

16" White Special Pizza

Milano's White Pizza 16 Inch

$16.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese and broccoli

Dino's White Pizza 16 Inch

$16.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese

Caprianos White Pizza 16 Inch

$16.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, tomatoes and fresh garlic

Mama's White Pizza 16 Inch

$22.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmigiana cheese, spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, pineapple, eggplant and chicken

Cheese 16 Inch

$16.95

Stuffed Pizza

12" Stuffed Pizza

Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza 12 Inch

$18.95

Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza 12 Inch

$18.95

Caprianos Stuffed Deluxe Pizza 12 Inch

$22.95

Cheese 12 Inch

$10.50

14" Stuffed Pizza

Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza 14 Inch

$20.95

Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza 14 Inch

$20.95

Caprianos Stuffed Deluxe Pizza 14 Inch

$24.95

Cheese 14 Inch

$20.95

16" Stuffed Pizza

Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza 16 Inch

$22.95

Meat Lover's Stuffed Pizza 16 Inch

$22.95

Caprianos Stuffed Deluxe Pizza 16 Inch

$26.95

Cheese 16 Inch

$22.95

Specialty Pizza

12" Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12 Inch

$15.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza 12 Inch

$16.95

Topped with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and extra cheese

Mediterranean Flavors Pizza 12 Inch

$17.95

Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, garlic, onion with feta and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Florentine Pizza 12 Inch

$17.95

Chicken, mushrooms, spinach, onions, black olives, feta cheese and tomatoes over a vodka alfredo cream sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Pizza 12 Inch

$15.50

Chicken, ham, chunks of sweet juicy pineapple on top of our sauce with mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Pizza 12 Inch

$15.95

Chicken breast, homemade hot or mild sauce, celery and carrots, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

The Greek 12 Inch

$16.95

Spinach, vine-ripened tomatoes, black olives, fresh garlic and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella and feta cheese

Cheese 12 Inch

$10.50

14" Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza 14 Inch

$17.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza 14 Inch

$18.95

Topped with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and extra cheese

Mediterranean Flavors Pizza 14 Inch

$19.95

Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, garlic, onion with feta and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Florentine Pizza 14 Inch

$19.95

Chicken, mushrooms, spinach, onions, black olives, feta cheese and tomatoes over a vodka alfredo cream sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Pizza 14 Inch

$17.50

Chicken, ham, chunks of sweet juicy pineapple on top of our sauce with mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Pizza 14 Inch

$17.95

Chicken breast, homemade hot or mild sauce, celery and carrots, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

The Greek 14 Inch

$18.95

Spinach, vine-ripened tomatoes, black olives, fresh garlic and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella and feta cheese

16" Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16 Inch

$19.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, peppers, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza 16 Inch

$20.95

Topped with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and extra cheese

Mediterranean Flavors Pizza 16 Inch

$21.95

Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, garlic, onion with feta and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Florentine Pizza 16 Inch

$22.95

Chicken, mushrooms, spinach, onions, black olives, feta cheese and tomatoes over a vodka alfredo cream sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Pizza 16 Inch

$19.50

Chicken, ham, chunks of sweet juicy pineapple on top of our sauce with mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Pizza 16 Inch

$19.95

Chicken breast, homemade hot or mild sauce, celery and carrots, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

The Greek 16 Inch

$20.95

Spinach, vine-ripened tomatoes, black olives, fresh garlic and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella and feta cheese

Catering

Caprianos Catering

Lasagna Classico Full Tray

$200.00

Serves 25-35

Lasagna Classico 1/2 Tray

$118.00

Serves 15-20

Lasagna Classico 1/2 Side Tray

$75.00

Serves 10-12

Lasagna Classico Family Tray

$34.00

Serves 4-5

Five Cheese Lasagna Full Tray

$200.00

Serves 25-35

Five Cheese Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$118.00

Serves 15-20

Five Cheese Lasagna 1/2 Side Tray

$75.00

Serves 10-12

Five Cheese Lasagna Family Tray

$34.00

Serves 4-5

Vegetable Lasagna Full Tray

$200.00

Serves 25-35

Vegetable Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$118.00

Serves 15-20

Vegetable Lasagna 1/2 Side Tray

$75.00

Serves 10-12

Vegetable Lasagna Family Tray

$34.00

Serves 4-5

Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce & Cheese Full Tray

$200.00

Serves 25-35

Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce & Cheese 1/2 Tray

$118.00

Serves 15-20

Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce & Cheese 1/2 Side Tray

$75.00

Serves 10-12

Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce & Cheese Family Tray

$34.00

Serves 4-5

Rosemary Baked Ziti Full Tray

$200.00

Serves 25-35

Rosemary Baked Ziti 1/2 Tray

$118.00

Serves 15-20

Pasta Primavera 1/2 Side Tray

$75.00

Serves 10-12

Pasta Primavera Family Tray

$34.00

Serves 4-5

Alshamino Full Tray

$200.00

Serves 25-35

Alshamino 1/2 Tray

$118.00

Serves 15-20

Alshamino 1/2 Side Tray

$75.00

Serves 10-12

Alshamino

$34.00

Serves 4-5

Spinach Ravioli Full Tray

$200.00

Serves 25-35

Spinach Ravioli 1/2 Tray

$118.00

Serves 15-20

Spinach Ravioli 1/2 Side Tray

$75.00

Serves 10-12

Spinach Ravioli Family Tray

$34.00

Serves 4-5

Fettuccine Alfredo Full Tray

$200.00

Serves 25-35

Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 Tray

$118.00

Serves 15-20

Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 Side Tray

$75.00

Serves 10-12

Fettuccine Alfredo Family Tray

$34.00

Serves 4-5

Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray

$263.00

Serves 25-35

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$162.00

Serves 15-20

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Side Tray

$100.00

Serves 10-12

Chicken Parmigiana Family Tray

$34.00

Serves 4-5

Eggplant Parmigiana Full Tray

$263.00

Serves 25-35

Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Tray

$162.00

Serves 15-20

Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 Side Tray

$100.00

Serves 10-12

Eggplant Parmigiana Family Tray

$44.00

Serves 4-5

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Full Tray

$263.00

Serves 25-35

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 Tray

$162.00

Serves 15-20

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 1/2 Side Tray

$100.00

Serves 10-12

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Family Tray

$44.00

Serves 4-5

Chicken Carbonara Full Tray

$274.00

Serves 25-35

Chicken Carbonara 1/2 Tray

$168.00

Serves 15-20

Chicken Carbonara 1/2 Side Tray

$107.00

Serves 10-12

Chicken Carbonara Family Tray

$43.00

Serves 4-5

Grecian Ziti with Chicken Full Tray

$274.00

Serves 25-35

Grecian Ziti with Chicken 1/2 Tray

$168.00

Serves 15-20

Grecian Ziti with Chicken 1/2 Side Tray

$107.00

Serves 10-12

Grecian Ziti with Chicken Family Tray

$43.00

Serves 4-5

Pasta Choice Full Tray

$178.00

Serves 25-35

Pasta Choice 1/2 Tray

$108.00

Serves 15-20

Pasta Choice 1/2 Side Tray

$69.00

Serves 10-12

Pasta Choice Family Pack

$31.00

Serves 4-5

Sauce Choice Full Tray

$178.00

Serves 25-35

Sauce Choice 1/2 Tray

$108.00

Serves 15-20

Sauce Choice 1/2 Side Tray

$69.00

Serves 10-12

Sauce Choice Family Tray

$31.00

Serves 4-5

House Salad with Dressing & Crackers Full Tray

$120.00

Serves 25-35

House Salad with Dressing & Crackers 1/2 Tray

$73.00

Serves 15-20

House Salad with Dressing & Crackers 1/2 Side Tray

$55.00

Serves 10-12

House Salad with Dressing & Crackers Family Tray

$24.00

Serves 4-5

Greek Salad Full Tray

$145.00

Serves 25-35

Greek Salad 1/2 Tray

$84.00

Serves 15-20

Greek Salad 1/2 Side Tray

$60.00

Serves 10-12

Greek Salad Family Tray

$29.00

Serves 4-5

Caesar Salad Full Tray

$145.00

Serves 25-35

Caesar Salad 1/2 Tray

$84.00

Serves 15-20

Caesar Salad 1/2 Side Tray

$60.00

Serves 10-12

Caesar Salad Family Tray

$29.00

Serves 4-5

Extra Garlic Bread

$0.85

Price per piece

Pita Bread

$1.75

Price per piece

Fri Dinner Spec

Friday Dinner

Chicken Florentine

$12.75

Dine In Only - Pizza & Wings Specials

Pizza & Wings 5

12" 1 Topping w/5 Wings

$17.50

14" 1 Topping w/5 Wings

$18.50

16" 1 Topping w/5 Wings

$19.50

Pizza & Wings 10

12" 1 Topping w/10 Wings

$23.50

14" 1 Topping w/10 Wings

$24.50

16" 1 Topping w/10 Wings

$26.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Capriano’s and We’re Bringing World Class Cuisine to Restaurants in Salisbury NC

Website

Location

231 Faith Road, Salisbury, NC 28146

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Tavern Salisbury
orange star4.4 • 1,227
113 E Fisher St Salisbury, NC 28144
View restaurantnext
Water's Edge Dock and Grill
orange star4.5 • 40
257 Boat Club Lane Salisbury, NC 28146
View restaurantnext
Meadows at Grove Cartel - 211 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
211 North Main Street China Grove, NC 28023
View restaurantnext
Simply Fresh Trackside - Pre-Order for HSR Watkins Glen Coming Soon!
orange starNo Reviews
150 Cobra Ln Mount Ulla, NC 28125
View restaurantnext
Willowbrook Grounds - 115 S Central Ave, Landis, NC 28023
orange starNo Reviews
115 S CENTRAL AVE LANDIS, NC 28088
View restaurantnext
FLYIN' BUFFALO
orange starNo Reviews
802 Sloop Avenue Kannapolis, NC 28083
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salisbury

City Tavern Salisbury
orange star4.4 • 1,227
113 E Fisher St Salisbury, NC 28144
View restaurantnext
Water's Edge Dock and Grill
orange star4.5 • 40
257 Boat Club Lane Salisbury, NC 28146
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salisbury
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston