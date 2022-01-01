Statesville restaurants you'll love

Go
Statesville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Statesville

Statesville's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Statesville restaurants

Banner pic

 

GATHERINGS Catering & Event Center

232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$6.95
Grilled fresh to order tender steak, onions green peppers and american cheese
Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Grilled or Crispy chicken on a artisan bun
Club Sandwich$6.95
Deli sliced ham and turkey with crisp bacon strips
More about GATHERINGS Catering & Event Center
Coach's - Statesville image

 

Coach's - Statesville

1531 CINEMA DR SUITE A, STATESVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger$10.49
Boneless Wings
Chicken Tenders$10.49
More about Coach's - Statesville
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

155 Northcross Lane, Statesville

Avg 4.4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Choribeans$4.05
Tamales (3)$10.19
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

POKE

Katana Kitchen

132 beechnut lane, Statesville

Avg 4.8 (958 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Signature Spring Rolls (2pc)$3.50
Chicken and Vegetable filling served with sweet chili sauce. 2 per order
Steak$9.90
Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce
Petite Steak Entree$7.50
Peitie entree include sweet carrots & house sauce
More about Katana Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Egg Me Company

TBD, statesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Egg Me Company
Restaurant banner

 

N and T Pizzeria and Restaurant

721 Sullivan Rd, Statesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about N and T Pizzeria and Restaurant
Map

More near Statesville to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston