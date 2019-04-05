Statesville Elks Lodge #1823
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Non-Profit Fraternal Organization
Location
1251 Radio Road, Statesville, NC 28625
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #07 Statesville
4.4 • 197
155 Northcross Lane Statesville, NC 28625
View restaurant
GATHERINGS Catering & Event Center
No Reviews
232 Signal Hill Drive Statesville, NC 28625
View restaurant
Joy Coffee Company, LLC - 16024 Davidson-Concord Road, Davidson, NC 28036
No Reviews
650 West Lewis Ferry Road Statesville, NC 28677
View restaurant
More near Statesville