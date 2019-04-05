Main picView gallery

Statesville Elks Lodge #1823

1251 Radio Road

Statesville, NC 28625

ABC Liquor

Black Label Shot JW

$6.00

Blantons Shot

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin Shot

$6.00

Capt Morgan Spiced Rum Shot

$6.00

Capt Morgan White Rum Shot

$6.00

Crown Royal Shot

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon Vodka Shot

$6.00

Di Amore Amaretto Shot

$6.00

Eagle Rare Shot

$6.00

El Jimador Tequila Shot

$6.00

Elijah Craig Barrell Proof Shot

$6.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrell Shot

$6.00

Fireball Shot

$6.00

Gentlemen Jack Shot

$6.00

George Dickel Shot

$6.00

Glen Levit 12 Shot

$6.00

Goldschleager Shot

$6.00

Heaven Hill Shot

$6.00

Hennessy Shot

$6.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$6.00

Jack Fire Shot

$6.00

Jameson Black Barrel Shot

$6.00

Jameson Shot

$6.00

Jim Beam Apple Shot

$6.00

Knob Creek Shot

$6.00

Makers Mark Shot

$6.00

McKenna Shot

$6.00

Monkey Shoulder Shot

$6.00

Old Elk Shot

$6.00

Patron Tequlia Shot

$6.00

Rain Vodka Shot

$6.00

Red Label Shot JW

$6.00

Screwball Shot

$6.00

Southern Comfort Shot

$6.00

The Kracken Rum Shot

$6.00

Titos Shot

$6.00

Weller Shot

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye Shot

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101 Shot

$6.00

Double Shot

$6.00

Tias

$6.00

Event Drinks

$3.00

Event Shot Top Shelf

$8.00

Event Shot Well

$6.00

Event Mix

$8.00

Event Mix 3+

$12.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Corona

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Miller High Life

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Modelo

$2.50

Reds Apple Ale

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.00

Cab Sauv

$4.00

Riesling

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00

Red Mos

$4.00

Pino Grigio

$4.00

Sauv Blanc

$4.00

Water/Soda

Cheerwine

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Dr Pepper Zero

$1.00

Gingerale

$1.00

Mt Dew

$1.00

Mt Dew Zero

$1.00

Orange Crush

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Sierra Mist

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Twisted Lemonade

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Food

Entrees

Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.00

Chicken Breast Served with Texas Toast

Chicken Monterey

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Smothered in Mushrooms Bacon and Colby Jack Cheese

Chicken Tender Platter

$10.00

Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Choice of Sauce

Seared Tuna

$13.00

Blackened Seared Tuna with Fresh Greens, Cool Sushi Rice, SoyGinger Sauce. Wasabi on request

Kids Chicken Tender

$4.00

Burgers

Basic Burger

$10.00

Hamburger with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger with American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger with American Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato

Pimento Cheese Burger

$10.00

Pimento Bacon Burger with Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato

Gunslinger Burger

$12.00

Gunslinger Burger with shaved Beef, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Onion Ring, Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Kids Burger

$4.00

Steak

Ribeye

$25.00

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

Salads

Grilled Chicken, with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Bacon Bits, Cheese and Croutons

Asian Salad

$10.00

Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Tomato and Fried Noodles

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fried Chicken, with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Bacon Bits, Cheese and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken with Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Sauce

Steak Wrap

$10.00

Shredded Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Ranch Sauce

Shrimp Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Yum Yum Sauce

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

Fresh Cranberry/Walnut Chicken Salad and Lettuce

Tacos

Hawaiian Chicken (2)

$10.00

Teriyaki Ginger Grilled Chicken with Cheese, Lettuce and Pineapple Salsa

Baja Shrimp(2)

$10.00

Grilled, Shrimp with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese and creamy Baja shrimp sauce

Beef(2)

$10.00

Shredded Beef with Lettuce, Tomato, Cotija Cheese and Salsa Verde

Hawaiian Chicken (3)

$12.00

Teriyaki Ginger Grilled Chicken with Cheese, Lettuce and Pineapple Salsa

Baja Shrimp (3)

$12.00

Grilled, Shrimp with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese and creamy Baja shrimp sauce

Beef (3)

$12.00

Shredded Beef with Lettuce, Tomato, Cotija Cheese and Salsa Verde

Kids Taco (1)

$4.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Ques

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Ques

$10.00

Steak Ques

$10.00

Shrimp Ques

$10.00

Kids Cheese Ques

$4.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00

FF

$2.00

OR

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Wings(6)

$5.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tender

$7.00

BLT

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Club Sub

$10.00

French Dip

$10.00

Prosciutto & Caprese

$10.00

Philly Steak

$10.00

Wings

Wings ea

$0.90

Wings(6)

$5.00

Wings(12)

$10.00

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Cheese and Bacon Fries

$5.00

Loaded Nachos

$7.00

Chicken Wings (12)

$10.00

FF

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Mac Bites

$5.00

Dues

Membership Dues

Membership Dues

$135.00
Sunday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Non-Profit Fraternal Organization

1251 Radio Road, Statesville, NC 28625

Main pic

