Katana Kitchen
958 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
132 beechnut lane, Statesville, NC 28625
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #07 Statesville
4.4 • 197
155 Northcross Lane Statesville, NC 28625
View restaurant
GATHERINGS Catering & Event Center
No Reviews
232 Signal Hill Drive Statesville, NC 28625
View restaurant
Granny's Country Kitchen - Claremont
4.4 • 984
3165 West North Carolina 10 Claremont, NC 28610
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Statesville
More near Statesville