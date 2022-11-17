A map showing the location of Katana KitchenView gallery

Katana Kitchen

958 Reviews

$$

132 beechnut lane

Statesville, NC 28625

Popular Items

Ninja Special
Signature Spring Rolls (2pc)

Starter

Signature Spring Rolls (2pc)

$3.50

Chicken and Vegetable filling served with sweet chili sauce. 2 per order

Veggie Spring Rolls (2pc)

$3.00

Vegetable filling, served with sweet chili sauce. 2 per order

Crispy Gyoza (4pc)

$4.00

Grilled chicken dumplings served with soy vinegerette. 4 per order

Rangoon Wontons (6pc)

$3.50

Sweet cream cheese, kani, green onions served with sweet chili sauce. 6 per order

Seaweed Salad (Wakame)(GF)

$5.00

Seasoned Japanese sea vegetable

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed soybean topped with Himalayan salt

House salad

$2.50

Organic spring mix and iceburg lettuce

Onion Soup

$2.00

Rich beef broth with scallion

Miso soup

$3.50

Organic miso, non-gmo silk tofu, and seaweed

Street flavor

Popcorn Chicken

$5.00

Bite-size panko fried boneless chicken, served with sweet chili sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Panko fried shrimp served with sweet chili sauce

Tana Street Tacos

$3.50

Fried flour tortilla, Asian slaw, choice of protien, cheese, cilantro, ka-bang sauce

Ahi Tuna Avocado Taco

$7.50

Bluefin tuna, avocado, cucumber, chili threads, chili flakes, organic spring mix, organic sesame see, spicy mayo & unagi sauce on fried flour tortilla

Garlic Salmon Taco

$8.25

Fresh cut salmon, lighty charred, fresh garlic, scallion, crispy red onions, unagi sauce, panko crusted kani, sushi rice on fried flour tortilla

Spicy Kim Chi Fries

$7.25

Seasoned meat, cheese, sauces, sriracha, organic sesame seeds, and cilantro on crispy fries

Lettuce Wrap

$7.50

choice of protein, waterchestnuts, green onions, organic sesame seeds, lettuce

Tuna Nachos

$7.90

Seared Bluefin Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo unagi sauce, organic sesame seed, crispy wonton chips

Poke bowl

Dragon Poke

$11.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, spicy crab mix, avocado, scallion, cucumber, roasted nori, sesame, sweet chili sauce

Classic Tuna Poke

$10.25

Bluefin Tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, mango, masago, roasted nori, crispy onion, organic sesame seed

Small Classic Tuna Poke

$8.25

Bluefin Tuna, seawee salad, avocado, mango, masago, roasted nori, crispy onion, organic sesame seed

Samurai Salmon Poke

$10.25

Salmon, spicy crab mix, cucumber, edamame, tempura flakes, masago roasted nori, cilantro, unagi sauce, spicy mayo

Small Samurai Salmon Poke

$8.25

Salmon, spicy crab mix, cucumber, edamame, tempura flakes, masago roasted nori, cilantro, unagi sauce, spicy mayo

California Poke

$7.75

Kani, avocado, spicy crab mix, cucumber, tempura crunch, unagi sauce, spicy mayo

BBQ Steak & Egg Poke

$10.90

Marinated steak, fried egg, kim chi, scallions, sesame oil, organic sesame seed

Dynamite Poke

$10.00

Spicy Bluefin tuna, cucmber, fried kani cheese ball, unagi sauce, red pepper flakes & chili threads

Power Plant Poke

$7.50

Avocado, edamame, cucumber, scallion, crispy onions, mango, organic mix greens & organic sesame seed

Spicy Chicken Poke

$8.00

Panko crusted chicken tossed in our signature Katana sauce, topped with organic sesame seeds, scallion, red pepper flakes, siracha & spicy mayo

Single Meat Bowl

Vegetable Only

$7.50

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Tofu

$8.00

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Tilapia

$8.75

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Pork

$8.75

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Chicken

$8.75

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Steak

$9.90

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Shrimp

$10.00

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Shrimp Kabob

$11.00

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Wild Salmon

$11.50

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Sea Scallops

$11.50

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Double Meat Bowl

Double Chicken

$12.50

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Double Steak

$13.90

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Double Shrimp

$14.50

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Shrimp & Pork

$13.50

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Chicken & Steak

$12.90

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Chicken & Shrimp

$12.90

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Steak & Shrimp

$14.70

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Steak & Scallop

$14.90

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Shrimp and Scallop

$14.90

Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Ninja Special

$16.90

Chicken, Steak, Scallop, Shrimp Kabob Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Ninja Special for Two

$27.90

Chicken, Steak, Scallop, Shrimp Kabob Entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Soup & Salad

$1.00

Only available for Double Meat Bowls

Petite Bowl

Petite Vegetable Entree

$5.50

Peitie entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Petite Pork Entree

$6.50

Peitie entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Petite Chicken Entree

$6.50

Peitie entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Petite Steak Entree

$7.50

Peitie entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Petite Shrimp Entree

$7.70

Peitie entree include sweet carrots & house sauce

Side Order

Steam Rice (GF)

$3.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Oganic Quinoa & Brown Rice

$3.50

Lo Mein

$3.00

Fries

$2.50

Mix Veggies

$3.00

Broccoli, Onions, Mushroom, Zucchini

Broccoli

$3.00

Mushroom

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$3.00

Zucchini

$3.00

Kim Chi

$3.00

Side Order Protein

Chicken

$5.50

Includes choice of vegetable

Pork

$5.50

Includes choice of vegetable

Tilapia

$5.50

Includes choice of vegetable

Steak

$6.50

Includes choice of vegetable

Shrimp

$6.75

Includes choice of vegetable

Shrimp Kabob

$7.00

Includes choice of vegetable

Wild-caught Salmon

$7.90

Includes choice of vegetable

Scallops

$7.90

Includes choice of vegetable

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$2.75

2 Oreos and vanilla ice cream

Apple Pie Wontons

$3.50

3 Pieces and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Extra Sauces

Hibachi

Teriyaki

Katana

Yum Sauce

Ginger Dressing

Spicy Mayo

Ka-Bang

Unagi (Eel) sauce

Organic Coco Amino (Soy Free)

Hot mustard

Soy Sauce

GF Soy Sauce

Beer

Beer 1

$5.00

Beer 2

$3.00

Wine

House White

$5.00

Beverage

tea

$1.99

water

unsweet tea

$1.99

hot organic green tea

$1.99

pepsi

$1.99

diet pepsi

$1.99

mt dew

$1.99

cheerwine

$1.99

STRAWBERRY CHIA

$3.95

dr.pepper

$1.99

diet dr pepper

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
