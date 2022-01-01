Davidson restaurants you'll love
More about Kindred
Kindred
131 N Main St, Davidson
|Popular items
|Little Gem Lettuces
|$16.00
bellamy blue, winter citrus, chioggia beet, pain de mie
|Chocolate Birthday Cake
|$10.00
sprinkles
|She Crab Soup
|$16.00
rock crab, old bay oyster crackers
More about Mestizo
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mestizo
121 N Main St, Davidson
|Popular items
|TG Chile Relleno
|$18.00
|TG Chicken soup (bowl)
|$7.25
|TG Chicken Quesadillas
|$11.00
More about Carrburritos In Davidson
Carrburritos In Davidson
445 S Main St, Ste 210, Davidson
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$10.50
Two tacos filled with shredded lettuce, grilled marinated shrimp, corn salsa and red peppers. We finish with an avocado citrus crema
|Mejor Burrito
|$9.25
Any filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca.
Please specify if you would rather pinto beans or rice instead of black beans
|Quesadilla w/ Filling
|$8.95
Grilled 12 inch flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
More about Mandolino's Artisan Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
Mandolino's Artisan Pizza
208 South Main Street, Davidson
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Chopped Romaine, pizza crust croutons, parmesan, and cracked black pepper
|Pigs on the Wing
|$25.00
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
More about Davidson Ice House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Davidson Ice House
416 South Main Street, Davidson
|Popular items
|Sidewinder Fries
|$4.25
These potatoes are soaked in a salty brine before frying-that's what makes them so cripsy and perfectly salty!
|Carolina Bowl
|$12.00
Crispy fried chicken (GF), tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, and grilled corn with firecracker pimento cheese on a bed of lettuce, topped with herby ranch.
|Kid's BYO Bowl
|$8.00
Create your own kid-sized bowl! Choose from 1 base, 1 protein, 3 toppings, 1 spread, and 1 house-made specialty sauce.
More about The Crazy Pig
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Crazy Pig
402 S Main St, Davidson
|Popular items
|1 lb BBQ Pork
|$15.00
|BBQ Sliders
|$7.50
|2 Meat Platter
|$15.75
More about FlatIron NC
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
FlatIron NC
215 S Main St, Davidson
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Organic Quinoa, Red Onion, Candied Walnuts, Strawberry, Pecorino & Honey Vinaigrette
|Kid's Cheeseburger*
|$9.00
Served with House Fries
|Taphouse Burger
|$22.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Bacon Jam, Melted Cheddar & Fries
More about Summit Coffee Co.
Summit Coffee Co.
120 Patterson Court Circle, Davidson
|Popular items
|Winter Spice with Vanilla Cold Foam
|$4.50
festive spice blend with nutmeg, cinnamon, star anise, & brown sugar stirred in iced coffee topped with vanilla cold foam
|16 oz Salted Caramel Latte
|$5.75
More about milkbread Davidson
milkbread Davidson
624 Jetton Street Davidson Commons Shopping Center Suite 110, Davidson
More about Masala Mastee
Masala Mastee
107 NORTH MAIN STREET, DAVIDSON
|Popular items
|KREAMY KORMA (N) (D)
|$12.99
Succulent chicken or lamb or shrimp pieces delicately flavored in an almond and cashew cream sauce
|BUTTER CHICKEN (N) (D) (GF)
|$14.99
Creamy chicken dish cooked in buttery sauce with fenugreek
|ROADSIDE BHAJI (VE)
|$6.99
Our famous crispy spiced onion fritters