Davidson restaurants you'll love

Davidson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Davidson

Davidson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Bagels
Must-try Davidson restaurants

Kindred image

 

Kindred

131 N Main St, Davidson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Little Gem Lettuces$16.00
bellamy blue, winter citrus, chioggia beet, pain de mie
Chocolate Birthday Cake$10.00
sprinkles
She Crab Soup$16.00
rock crab, old bay oyster crackers
More about Kindred
Mestizo image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mestizo

121 N Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.2 (612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Chile Relleno$18.00
TG Chicken soup (bowl)$7.25
TG Chicken Quesadillas$11.00
More about Mestizo
Carrburritos In Davidson image

 

Carrburritos In Davidson

445 S Main St, Ste 210, Davidson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Shrimp Tacos$10.50
Two tacos filled with shredded lettuce, grilled marinated shrimp, corn salsa and red peppers. We finish with an avocado citrus crema
Mejor Burrito$9.25
Any filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca.
Please specify if you would rather pinto beans or rice instead of black beans
Quesadilla w/ Filling$8.95
Grilled 12 inch flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
More about Carrburritos In Davidson
Mandolino's Artisan Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Mandolino's Artisan Pizza

208 South Main Street, Davidson

Avg 4.7 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped Romaine, pizza crust croutons, parmesan, and cracked black pepper
Pigs on the Wing$25.00
Garlic Knots$6.00
More about Mandolino's Artisan Pizza
Davidson Ice House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Davidson Ice House

416 South Main Street, Davidson

Avg 4.7 (2445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sidewinder Fries$4.25
These potatoes are soaked in a salty brine before frying-that's what makes them so cripsy and perfectly salty!
Carolina Bowl$12.00
Crispy fried chicken (GF), tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, and grilled corn with firecracker pimento cheese on a bed of lettuce, topped with herby ranch.
Kid's BYO Bowl$8.00
Create your own kid-sized bowl! Choose from 1 base, 1 protein, 3 toppings, 1 spread, and 1 house-made specialty sauce.
More about Davidson Ice House
The Crazy Pig image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Crazy Pig

402 S Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.7 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb BBQ Pork$15.00
BBQ Sliders$7.50
2 Meat Platter$15.75
More about The Crazy Pig
FlatIron NC image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

FlatIron NC

215 S Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.3 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$13.00
Organic Quinoa, Red Onion, Candied Walnuts, Strawberry, Pecorino & Honey Vinaigrette
Kid's Cheeseburger*$9.00
Served with House Fries
Taphouse Burger$22.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Bacon Jam, Melted Cheddar & Fries
More about FlatIron NC
Summit Coffee Co. image

 

Summit Coffee Co.

120 Patterson Court Circle, Davidson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Winter Spice with Vanilla Cold Foam$4.50
festive spice blend with nutmeg, cinnamon, star anise, & brown sugar stirred in iced coffee topped with vanilla cold foam
16 oz Salted Caramel Latte$5.75
More about Summit Coffee Co.
Summit Coffee Co. image

 

Summit Coffee Co.

128 S Main St, Davidson

Avg 4.3 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Winter Spice with Vanilla Cold Foam$4.50
festive spice blend with nutmeg, cinnamon, star anise, & brown sugar stirred in iced coffee topped with vanilla cold foam
16 oz Salted Caramel Latte$5.75
More about Summit Coffee Co.
milkbread Davidson image

 

milkbread Davidson

624 Jetton Street Davidson Commons Shopping Center Suite 110, Davidson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about milkbread Davidson
Restaurant banner

 

Masala Mastee

107 NORTH MAIN STREET, DAVIDSON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KREAMY KORMA (N) (D)$12.99
Succulent chicken or lamb or shrimp pieces delicately flavored in an almond and cashew cream sauce
BUTTER CHICKEN (N) (D) (GF)$14.99
Creamy chicken dish cooked in buttery sauce with fenugreek
ROADSIDE BHAJI (VE)$6.99
Our famous crispy spiced onion fritters
More about Masala Mastee

Quesadillas

Arugula Salad

Tacos

Sliders

