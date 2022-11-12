Main picView gallery
Indian

Masala Mastee

107 NORTH MAIN STREET

DAVIDSON, NC 28036

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Our restaurant concept is just that, we bring you delicious food and drinks as if you were on a vibrant Street's of India served by our Walas. Here at Masala Mastee we offer an authentic taste of India with our unique street food selection and mouth-watering menu of dishes that we encourage you to share – as we do in India."

107 NORTH MAIN STREET, DAVIDSON, NC 28036

