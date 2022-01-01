Burlington restaurants you'll love
Burlington's top cuisines
Must-try Burlington restaurants
More about Burlington Beer Works
Burlington Beer Works
103 East Front Street, Burlington
|Popular items
|Smashburger (Glencoe)
|$12.00
NC grass-fed beef, bacon jam, cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli - on brioche
|Chopped Caesar
|$8.00
romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made crouton, caesar dressing
|Glencoe Bird
|$12.00
grilled chicken, bacon jam, cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli - on brioche
More about Salvation Coffee Company
Salvation Coffee Company
3321 S Church St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Salty Dog
Our house favorite. A blend of chocolate, caramel, hazelnut and toffee crunch topped with whip cream chocolate and caramel drizzle
|Latte (hot)
espresso and milk topped with a dollop of foam
|Trinity Cream
Caramel brulee flavored latte topped with whip and caramel drizzle
More about Harrison's
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Harrison's
2773 S Church St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
|$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, swiss, cheddar, ham, turkey, bacon
|Teriyaki Chicken Platter - 2 Skewers
|$8.49
Tender fresh filet breast of chicken, cubed and marinated in our own special teriyaki marinade, skewered and sizzled on the grill.
|Smoked Turkey
|$7.79
Thin-sliced, oven-prepared, smoked turkey breast, havarti cheese, dijon-ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato. On grilled sourdough
More about Tokyo Hibachi Cafe
Tokyo Hibachi Cafe
3729 South Church Street, Burlington