Burlington restaurants you'll love

Burlington restaurants
Toast
  • Burlington

Burlington's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Burlington restaurants

Burlington Beer Works image

 

Burlington Beer Works

103 East Front Street, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (1425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smashburger (Glencoe)$12.00
NC grass-fed beef, bacon jam, cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli - on brioche
Chopped Caesar$8.00
romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made crouton, caesar dressing
Glencoe Bird$12.00
grilled chicken, bacon jam, cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli - on brioche
More about Burlington Beer Works
Salvation Coffee Company image

 

Salvation Coffee Company

3321 S Church St, Burlington

Avg 4.7 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salty Dog
Our house favorite. A blend of chocolate, caramel, hazelnut and toffee crunch topped with whip cream chocolate and caramel drizzle
Latte (hot)
espresso and milk topped with a dollop of foam
Trinity Cream
Caramel brulee flavored latte topped with whip and caramel drizzle
More about Salvation Coffee Company
Harrison's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harrison's

2773 S Church St, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, swiss, cheddar, ham, turkey, bacon
Teriyaki Chicken Platter - 2 Skewers$8.49
Tender fresh filet breast of chicken, cubed and marinated in our own special teriyaki marinade, skewered and sizzled on the grill.
Smoked Turkey$7.79
Thin-sliced, oven-prepared, smoked turkey breast, havarti cheese, dijon-ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato. On grilled sourdough
More about Harrison's
TMR-TickleMyRibs image

 

TMR-TickleMyRibs

1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about TMR-TickleMyRibs
Banner pic

 

Tokyo Hibachi Cafe

3729 South Church Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tokyo Hibachi Cafe
