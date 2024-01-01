Nachos in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve nachos
TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington
1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101, Burlington
|TMR Chicken Nachos
|$12.99
Stadium Style nachos piled high with layers of chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, and a drizzle of TMR Sauce.
|TMR Brisket Nachos
|$14.99
Stadium Style nachos piled high with layers of brisket and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, and a drizzle of TMR Sauce.
|TMR Pork Nachos
|$12.99
Stadium Style nachos piled high with layers of pork and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, and a drizzle of TMR Sauce.