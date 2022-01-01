Chapel Hill restaurants you'll love

Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast
  • Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Chapel Hill restaurants

MinGa Restaurant image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN

MinGa Restaurant

1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
A4. KOREAN ROLL|김밥$8.95
Beef, variety of vegetables, egg, and seasoned rice rolled with seaweed
R2. STONE POT BIBIMBAP|돌솥비빔밥$14.95
Assortment of lightly sautéed vegetables, fried egg, and choice of beef, spicy chicken, spicy pork, or tofu in a sizzling hot stone bowl (Rice gets crunchy). Spicy pepper paste sauce on the side (or soy sauce is available. Ask server).
A6. FRIED VEG. DUMPLINGS|야채만두구이$9.95
Fried vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
More about MinGa Restaurant
Lucha Tigre image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Green Beans$6.00
Flash-fried with soy & garlic.
Vegetable Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls (3)$6.00
Comes with 3 in an order.
General Tso’s Tofu Bowl$14.99
Served with broccoli & steamed rice.
More about Lucha Tigre
Franklin Motors image

 

Franklin Motors

601 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sliders$15.00
Choice of 3, Add a fourth for $3
Baldwin Beef Cheese Burger (Yanceyville, NC)
House Made Veggie Burger (Carrboro Farmer's Market)
Fried Chicken and Slaw
Tom Robinson's Flounder and Crab Croquette (Carrboro, NC)
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Fresh Cream, Local Cheese, Toasted Bread Crumbs
Oyster Roast Ticket - 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.$15.00
This is for the 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. time slot for the OYSTER ROAST ON Sunday, 12/19
Ten oysters and fries!
Please present your receipt to redeem your purchase.
More about Franklin Motors
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill image

 

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gobi Manchurian (Chefs Special, Vegan)$10.99
Batter fried cauliflower tossed with special manchurian sauce
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
Garlic Naan$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
Jujube image

 

Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
dried apricot, peanut, pickled onion (GF)
Steamed Mushroom & Cabbage Dumplings$8.00
(4) with ginger-soy dipping sauce (vegetarian/vegan)
Kung Pao$22.00
blackened chili, garlic, scallion, carrot, peanut, & your choice of protein
More about Jujube
Merritt's Grill image

 

Merritt's Grill

1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby BLT$7.35
A perfectly sized stack of lettuce, tomato, and 4 slices of warm, crispy bacon! Served on toasted sour dough with mayo, salt, and pepper as always.
Single BLT$8.95
For those in the mood for something a bit bigger this BLT hosts a hearty 7 slices of bacon with two layers of lettuce and tomato. Mayo, salt, and pepper as always.
Salt & Vinegar$2.00
Deep River Snacks
More about Merritt's Grill
Coco Bistro image

 

Coco Bistro

101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Corn Dogs On a Stick$9.50
Six small smoked frankfurters coated in buttery corn bread batter with NC Local Battle Tested BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, or our housemade Maple Mustard Sauce
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
(GF available)
Scramble patty with breakfast sausage, provolone, light savory sauce, and tomato on choice of hearty buttered and toasted kaiser roll or thinly-sliced brioche bread
GF option available
Latte
Coffee drink of Italian origin made with espresso and steamed milk.
More about Coco Bistro
Lime & Basil image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Lime & Basil

200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill

Avg 3.8 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetarian Crispy Spring Rolls (3)$5.00
Fried rolls filled with tofu, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
No Utensils
Please add this item to your cart if you DO NOT need utensils and napkins with your takeout.
Crispy Spring Rolls (3)$5.00
Fried rolls filled with pork, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Lime & Basil
Perennial image

 

Perennial

401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Mocha Latte$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne, house-made cinnamon whip.
Maple Spice Cappuccino$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup, seasonal spices.
Matcha Latte$5.00
Organic green tea matcha with steamed milk, and a touch of sugar in the raw syrup
Hot or Iced 12oz
More about Perennial
Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ultimate Salmon Roll*$7.50
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko, eel sauce, wasabi cream
Crab Wontons$5.95
Five crispy fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
Sexy Girl Roll$6.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy crab mix
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery image

FRENCH FRIES

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery

100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (2418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Pound Thumbs & Toes$12.99
beer-battered boneless fried chicken bites tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Thai chili or garlic Sriracha sauce
Crowler Bell Tower Blueberry Wheat$10.00
32 oz. can
Bavarian Pretzels$8.75
served with spicy queso sauce & house-made nitro beer mustard
More about Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla Cobb Salad$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
Fresh Maine Lobster Roll$17.00
Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
Market and Moss image

 

Market and Moss

700 Market St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Octopus$19.00
cajun bearnaise. smoked marble potatoes. grilled seasonal vegetables. preserved lemon
Mussels$16.00
saffron tomato broth. confit garlic. scallion. cilantro. baguette
Burrata & Root Vegetables$13.00
Siano buratta. salt roasted red & golden beets. carrot. dill. vegetable ash. rye crumb
More about Market and Moss
Breakaway Cafe image

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TABLT$13.85
turkey/avocado/bacon/tomato/dijonaise on sourdough w/greens
Cascade Salad$11.50
greens/apples/cranberries/candied nuts/goat cheese/balsamic vinaigrette
Bacon Avocado Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs/bacon/avocado/cheddar/pico de gallo w/potato hash
More about Breakaway Cafe
Lantern image

 

Lantern

423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (895 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pea Shoot & Scallion Dumplings - Frozen (12) (V)$15.00
black sesame, miso, sesame-miso dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
Pork & Chive Dumplings - Frozen (12)$15.00
Whey fed pork, garlic chives, chile-soy dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
Clara's Salad$12.00
bib lettuce, crispy wontons, grilled pineapple, spicy roasted NC peanuts, secret dressing
More about Lantern
Nantucket Grill image

 

Nantucket Grill

po box 2655, chapel hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half$50.00
11”x7”
Gallon Light Lemonade$12.00
Assorted Desserts
More about Nantucket Grill
Caffe Driade image

 

Caffe Driade

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harvest Spice Latte$6.00
Try our Harvest Spice latte while supplies last! A 12oz latte made with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin puree, raw sugar & pumpkin spice!
Cortado (4 oz.)$4.00
double shot of espresso w/ 2oz steamed milk
Americano$3.50
8oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 12 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice
More about Caffe Driade
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill image

SANDWICHES

Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill

1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nachos$14.50
*GF* aged cheddar, gouda queso, cotija, green onion, pickled red onion, crispy jalapeños
guacamole, roasted garlic pico de gallo. Choice add-on proteins with upcharge
Fried Chicken Cutlet$16.50
*GF bun available * fried chicken cutlet w/house pickles, Dukes mayo, butter lettuce. Toasted butter bread
Asian Brussels Sprouts$9.30
*GF* soy glazed brussels sprouts w/pancetta, lemongrass, onion strings
More about Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roti Canai$3.50
Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce | Some Heat
Yaki Udon$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Spring Rolls$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Consumer pic

 

Que Chula

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHIMI-CHANGA$12.99
flour tortilla, shredded chicken, rice, beans, queso dip, crema mexicana, lettuce, pico de gallo
NACHOS$11.99
tortilla chips, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, queso dip, sour cream, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.99
flour tortilla, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema mexicana, rice, beans
More about Que Chula
/sôst/ image

 

The Iron Oaks

133 W FRANKLIN ST SUITE 120, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pasta Bowl$10.00
Build Your Own Pasta Bowl - Choice of Pasta, Sauce, Cheese, and up to 8 toppings.
More about The Iron Oaks
The Poplar Cafe image

 

The Poplar Cafe

1114 Environ Way, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Poplar Cafe
Four Corners image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Four Corners

175 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.2 (321 reviews)
Takeout
More about Four Corners
Restaurant banner

 

Roots Natural Kitchen

133 W Franklin St, Building A-115, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
Seafood Destiny Express image

 

Seafood Destiny Express

100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grouper Plate$17.95
2 grouper, potatoes & green beans.
6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
Carolina Plate$20.95
1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 1 crab cake, potatoes & green beans. 6 Shrimp add-on $5.95
Sean May Broil$24.95
2 pieces of salmon coated with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
More about Seafood Destiny Express
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill image

 

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill

128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
85.- Small Side of Queso Dip$2.14
2oz cup
16.- Deluxe Veggie$7.27
Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac
316.- Mini Deluxe Veggie$4.07
Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac
More about Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
The Meantime Coffee Co. image

 

The Meantime Coffee Co.

180 East Cameron Avenue, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Meantime Coffee Co.
Big Belly Que image

 

Big Belly Que

306 West Franklin Street\nSuite G, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Big Belly Que
Restaurant banner

 

Bull City Bagels

27 Bennett Ridge Road, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bull City Bagels

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Dumplings

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Wontons

Pad Thai

Pork Dumplings

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

