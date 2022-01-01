Chapel Hill restaurants you'll love
Chapel Hill's top cuisines
Must-try Chapel Hill restaurants
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN
MinGa Restaurant
1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|A4. KOREAN ROLL|김밥
|$8.95
Beef, variety of vegetables, egg, and seasoned rice rolled with seaweed
|R2. STONE POT BIBIMBAP|돌솥비빔밥
|$14.95
Assortment of lightly sautéed vegetables, fried egg, and choice of beef, spicy chicken, spicy pork, or tofu in a sizzling hot stone bowl (Rice gets crunchy). Spicy pepper paste sauce on the side (or soy sauce is available. Ask server).
|A6. FRIED VEG. DUMPLINGS|야채만두구이
|$9.95
Fried vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Crispy Green Beans
|$6.00
Flash-fried with soy & garlic.
|Vegetable Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls (3)
|$6.00
Comes with 3 in an order.
|General Tso’s Tofu Bowl
|$14.99
Served with broccoli & steamed rice.
Franklin Motors
601 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Sliders
|$15.00
Choice of 3, Add a fourth for $3
Baldwin Beef Cheese Burger (Yanceyville, NC)
House Made Veggie Burger (Carrboro Farmer's Market)
Fried Chicken and Slaw
Tom Robinson's Flounder and Crab Croquette (Carrboro, NC)
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Fresh Cream, Local Cheese, Toasted Bread Crumbs
|Oyster Roast Ticket - 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|$15.00
This is for the 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. time slot for the OYSTER ROAST ON Sunday, 12/19
Ten oysters and fries!
Please present your receipt to redeem your purchase.
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Gobi Manchurian (Chefs Special, Vegan)
|$10.99
Batter fried cauliflower tossed with special manchurian sauce
|Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)
|$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
|Garlic Naan
|$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
dried apricot, peanut, pickled onion (GF)
|Steamed Mushroom & Cabbage Dumplings
|$8.00
(4) with ginger-soy dipping sauce (vegetarian/vegan)
|Kung Pao
|$22.00
blackened chili, garlic, scallion, carrot, peanut, & your choice of protein
Merritt's Grill
1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Baby BLT
|$7.35
A perfectly sized stack of lettuce, tomato, and 4 slices of warm, crispy bacon! Served on toasted sour dough with mayo, salt, and pepper as always.
|Single BLT
|$8.95
For those in the mood for something a bit bigger this BLT hosts a hearty 7 slices of bacon with two layers of lettuce and tomato. Mayo, salt, and pepper as always.
|Salt & Vinegar
|$2.00
Deep River Snacks
Coco Bistro
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL
|Popular items
|Mini Corn Dogs On a Stick
|$9.50
Six small smoked frankfurters coated in buttery corn bread batter with NC Local Battle Tested BBQ Sauce, Ketchup, or our housemade Maple Mustard Sauce
|Classic Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
(GF available)
Scramble patty with breakfast sausage, provolone, light savory sauce, and tomato on choice of hearty buttered and toasted kaiser roll or thinly-sliced brioche bread
GF option available
|Latte
Coffee drink of Italian origin made with espresso and steamed milk.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Lime & Basil
200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Crispy Spring Rolls (3)
|$5.00
Fried rolls filled with tofu, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
|No Utensils
Please add this item to your cart if you DO NOT need utensils and napkins with your takeout.
|Crispy Spring Rolls (3)
|$5.00
Fried rolls filled with pork, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Perennial
401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil
|Popular items
|Spicy Mocha Latte
|$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne, house-made cinnamon whip.
|Maple Spice Cappuccino
|$5.00
Espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup, seasonal spices.
|Matcha Latte
|$5.00
Organic green tea matcha with steamed milk, and a touch of sugar in the raw syrup
Hot or Iced 12oz
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Ultimate Salmon Roll*
|$7.50
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko, eel sauce, wasabi cream
|Crab Wontons
|$5.95
Five crispy fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
|Sexy Girl Roll
|$6.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy crab mix
FRENCH FRIES
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
100 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Full Pound Thumbs & Toes
|$12.99
beer-battered boneless fried chicken bites tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Thai chili or garlic Sriracha sauce
|Crowler Bell Tower Blueberry Wheat
|$10.00
32 oz. can
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$8.75
served with spicy queso sauce & house-made nitro beer mustard
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon
|Fresh Maine Lobster Roll
|$17.00
Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll
Market and Moss
700 Market St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Crispy Octopus
|$19.00
cajun bearnaise. smoked marble potatoes. grilled seasonal vegetables. preserved lemon
|Mussels
|$16.00
saffron tomato broth. confit garlic. scallion. cilantro. baguette
|Burrata & Root Vegetables
|$13.00
Siano buratta. salt roasted red & golden beets. carrot. dill. vegetable ash. rye crumb
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|TABLT
|$13.85
turkey/avocado/bacon/tomato/dijonaise on sourdough w/greens
|Cascade Salad
|$11.50
greens/apples/cranberries/candied nuts/goat cheese/balsamic vinaigrette
|Bacon Avocado Burrito
|$12.75
scrambled eggs/bacon/avocado/cheddar/pico de gallo w/potato hash
Lantern
423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Pea Shoot & Scallion Dumplings - Frozen (12) (V)
|$15.00
black sesame, miso, sesame-miso dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
|Pork & Chive Dumplings - Frozen (12)
|$15.00
Whey fed pork, garlic chives, chile-soy dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
|Clara's Salad
|$12.00
bib lettuce, crispy wontons, grilled pineapple, spicy roasted NC peanuts, secret dressing
Nantucket Grill
po box 2655, chapel hill
|Popular items
|Half
|$50.00
11”x7”
|Gallon Light Lemonade
|$12.00
|Assorted Desserts
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Harvest Spice Latte
|$6.00
Try our Harvest Spice latte while supplies last! A 12oz latte made with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin puree, raw sugar & pumpkin spice!
|Cortado (4 oz.)
|$4.00
double shot of espresso w/ 2oz steamed milk
|Americano
|$3.50
8oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 12 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice
SANDWICHES
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$14.50
*GF* aged cheddar, gouda queso, cotija, green onion, pickled red onion, crispy jalapeños
guacamole, roasted garlic pico de gallo. Choice add-on proteins with upcharge
|Fried Chicken Cutlet
|$16.50
*GF bun available * fried chicken cutlet w/house pickles, Dukes mayo, butter lettuce. Toasted butter bread
|Asian Brussels Sprouts
|$9.30
*GF* soy glazed brussels sprouts w/pancetta, lemongrass, onion strings
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Roti Canai
|$3.50
Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce | Some Heat
|Yaki Udon
|$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
Que Chula
140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|CHIMI-CHANGA
|$12.99
flour tortilla, shredded chicken, rice, beans, queso dip, crema mexicana, lettuce, pico de gallo
|NACHOS
|$11.99
tortilla chips, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, queso dip, sour cream, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.99
flour tortilla, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema mexicana, rice, beans
The Iron Oaks
133 W FRANKLIN ST SUITE 120, CHAPEL HILL
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pasta Bowl
|$10.00
Build Your Own Pasta Bowl - Choice of Pasta, Sauce, Cheese, and up to 8 toppings.
Roots Natural Kitchen
133 W Franklin St, Building A-115, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|El Jefe
|$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
Seafood Destiny Express
100 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Grouper Plate
|$17.95
2 grouper, potatoes & green beans.
6 Shrimp add-on 5.95
|Carolina Plate
|$20.95
1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 1 crab cake, potatoes & green beans. 6 Shrimp add-on $5.95
|Sean May Broil
|$24.95
2 pieces of salmon coated with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|85.- Small Side of Queso Dip
|$2.14
2oz cup
|16.- Deluxe Veggie
|$7.27
Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac
|316.- Mini Deluxe Veggie
|$4.07
Cheese, Rice, Black beans,salsa, sour cream, guac
The Meantime Coffee Co.
180 East Cameron Avenue, Chapel Hill
Big Belly Que
306 West Franklin Street\nSuite G, Chapel Hill
Bull City Bagels
27 Bennett Ridge Road, Chapel Hill