Burritos in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve burritos
More about Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|206.- Green Burrito
|$8.80
roasted veggies, black beans, pinto beans, guac, tofu, hot sauce
|209.-Veggie Mole Burrito
|$6.78
|208.- Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$7.77
Cheese, Rice, Pinto beans and Shredded Chicken on Tomatillo sauce (green)
More about Breakaway Cafe
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.75
scrambled eggs/turkey sausage/cheddar cheese/pico de gallo w/potato hash
|Because We C.A.R.E. Burrito Bowl
|$9.25
With the proceeds going to support Chatham Animal Rescue and Education. Brown rice with Cabot cheddar, stewed black beans, pico de Gallo, avocado, cilantro. Choose to add an egg how you like it, tofu or chicken tinga.
|Bacon Avocado Burrito
|$12.75
scrambled eggs/bacon/avocado/cheddar/pico de gallo w/potato hash
More about Que Chula
Que Chula
140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill
|WET BURRITO
|$13.99
grilled chicken, grilled mixed fajitas vegetables, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pick salsa topping
|Lunch Burrito
|$8.99
grilled chicken, grilled mixed fajitas vegetables, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pick salsa topping
|KIDS BURRITO
|$6.95
grilled chicken or steak, rice