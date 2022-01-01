Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve burritos

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill image

 

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill

128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
206.- Green Burrito$8.80
roasted veggies, black beans, pinto beans, guac, tofu, hot sauce
209.-Veggie Mole Burrito$6.78
208.- Shredded Chicken Burrito$7.77
Cheese, Rice, Pinto beans and Shredded Chicken on Tomatillo sauce (green)
More about Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs/turkey sausage/cheddar cheese/pico de gallo w/potato hash
Because We C.A.R.E. Burrito Bowl$9.25
With the proceeds going to support Chatham Animal Rescue and Education. Brown rice with Cabot cheddar, stewed black beans, pico de Gallo, avocado, cilantro. Choose to add an egg how you like it, tofu or chicken tinga.
Bacon Avocado Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs/bacon/avocado/cheddar/pico de gallo w/potato hash
More about Breakaway Cafe
Item pic

 

Que Chula

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
WET BURRITO$13.99
grilled chicken, grilled mixed fajitas vegetables, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pick salsa topping
Lunch Burrito$8.99
grilled chicken, grilled mixed fajitas vegetables, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pick salsa topping
KIDS BURRITO$6.95
grilled chicken or steak, rice
More about Que Chula

