Spicy 9 Sushi
2,705 Reviews
$$
140 W Franklin St
Ste 150
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Popular Items
SODA
OTHER
SweetTea
UnsweetTea
1/2 &1/2 Unsweet And Sweettea
THAI COFFEE
THAI TEA
HOT GREEN TEA
SPARKLING WATER Bubbly
BOTTLED WATER
GINGER ALE
Kid Juice FruitApple
Red Bull 8oz
Club Soda
Bubly Bliss Bubly Sparklin Water
Ginger Beer 0% Alcohol
Apps
Crab Wontons
Five crispy fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
Edamame (gf)
Steamed soybeans with a light salt seasoning
Gyoza Dumplings
Savory steamed or fried dumplings filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce
Salt & Pepper Calamari
Lightly battered, deep fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce
Sashimi Appetizer* (gf)
Assortment of sliced tuna, white fish, and salmon
Pot Stickers
Savory dumplings served in red curry sauce
Vegi-Vegi
Asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach, avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce
Sexy Shrimp
Five shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin and chicken mix, deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce
Shumai Dumplings
Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce
Spicy 9 Sampler
A little bit of everything: 2 spring rolls, 2 sexy shrimp, 2 crab wontons, and 1 steamed and 1 fried gyoza
Spring Rolls
Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad*
Tuna, white tuna, avocado, and cucumber with spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna Crackers*
Spicy tuna topped with thin sliced jalapenos, wasabi cream, and tobiko served eel sauce on top of crispy rice
Salad
House Salad
Fresh greens with ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad (gf)
Chilled, marinated seaweed
Yum Beef
Grilled beef sliced and dressed with lime juice dressing, cucumber, roasted chili, red onions, tomato, cilantro, toasted rice, and scallions over fresh lettuce
Yum Shrimp (gf)
Grilled shrimp dressed with lime juice dressing, lemon grass, lime leaves, red onions, cilantro, and scallions served over fresh lettuce
Spicy 9 Salad
Soup
Duck Noodle Soup (gf)
Rice noodles with sliced duck, bean sprouts, fresh basil, and scallions, served in duck broth
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed, and scallions
Thai Coconut Soup (gf)
Thai spicy and sour soup in coconut broth with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and mushrooms
Tom Yum (gf)
Thai spicy and sour soup in clear broth with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and mushrooms
Wonton Soup
Shrimp and chicken wontons in a clear broth
Noodles
Drunken Noodles
Rice noodles, stir fried with broccoli, onions, eggs, bell peppers, green beans, basil, tomatoes, and chili sauce
Lo Mein
Egg Noodles with bean sprouts, onions, cabbage, scallions, and mushrooms
Pad See Eew
Stir fried ride noodles with egg, garlic, brown sauce, and broccoli
Pad Thai (gf)
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions, in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
Ramen
PORK OR PORK MISO RAMEN Thin sliced pork, wakame, soft egg, nori, fishcake, baby corn, and scallions. Choice of pork or miso broth; or WONTON RAMEN Shrimp and chicken wontons, wakame, spinach, fishcake, and scallions in chicken broth; or TOFU VEGGIE RAMEN Tofu, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, broccoli, asparagus, and cabbage in shoyu broth
Entrees
Thai Spicy Basil
Fresh chili sauce, bell peppers, green beans, onions, and basil leaves
Thai Cashew Nuts
Cashew nuts, bell peppers, carrots, chili paste, onions, and scallions
Fried Rice
Stir fried white rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and scallions
Thai Curry
Panang Curry Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, and basil; or Massaman Curry Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or Red Curry Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil Green Curry Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet and sour sauce with roasted sesame seeds served with steamed broccoli
Orange Chicken
Classic chinese-style dish, lightly battered chicken breast with scallions, bell peppers, and orange zest served with steamed broccoli
General Tso's Chicken
Crispy chicken breast pieces, pineapple, and bell peppers in our classic General Tso’s sauce served with steamed broccoli
Teriyaki
Chicken or beef with Teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables served with steamed white or brown rice
Hibachi
Served with assorted vegetables and your choice of fried rice, steamed white or brown rice
Tempura
Deep fried and lightly battered with assorted vegetables and served with tempura sauce
Bulgolgi
SPICY PORK: Pan fried thinly sliced pork marinated in spicy sauce; or BEEF: Thinly sliced grilled rib eye steak marinated in Korean BBQ sauce
Bibimbop
Rice topped with spinach, spring mix, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, zucchinis, tomatoes, and pickled raddish. With choice of beef bulgolgi, spicy pork, grilled shrimp, or grilled tofu
Mixed Vegetables
Assorted vegtables stir fried in a homemade sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice
Sashimi Sushi Combos
Dinner Sushi Regular*
California roll and 7 pieces of nigiri
Dinner Sushi Deluxe*
Dragon roll and 9 pieces of nigiri
Dinner Sushi and Sashimi*
California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi
Dinner Sashimi Combo*
15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice
Rolls Combo*
California roll, tuna roll, and salmon roll
Dinner Chirashi*
A variety of sashimi arranged sushi rice
Salmon Lover* (gf)
Four pieces of nigiri, six pieces of sashimi, and a salmon roll
Unagi Don
Eel lovers’ favorite. Eel, lightly fried, and pickled daikon served on top of a bed of sushi rice, masago, and sesame seeds, topped with eel sauce
Poke Bowls
Bowl of the Hill
Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Scallions, Nori, Edamame, Sesame Seeds, splashed with our Poke-Sesame sauce
Beautiful View
Cucumber, Kiwi, Mango, Orange, Avocado, splashed with our Homemade Poke-Sesame sauce
Spice of Life
Masago, Scallions, Chili Pepper, Jalapenos, Sesame Seeds, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, with our Lava Sauce
Mama Said Eat Your Veggies
Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, and Radish splashed with our Ponzu Sauce
Sashimi / Nigiri
Baby Octopus
Crabstick(kani)
Eel(Unagi)
Egg (Tamago)
Escolar
Flying Fish Roe
Fried Tofu (Inari)
Mackerel(Saba)
Octopus(Tako)
Salmon(Sake)
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Shrimp(Ebi)
Smelt Roe(masago)
Smoked Salmon
Squid(Ika)
Tuna(Maguro)
Yellow Tail(Hamachi)
Special Rolls (Half Off)
Always Roll My Maybe*
Eel, shrimp tempura, asparagus, and avocado topped with seared tuna, tempura flakes, masago, scallions, eel sauce, and kimchee sauce
Bagel Roll (deep fried)
Salmon and cream cheese topped with eel sauce
Buster Sword Roll* (gf)
Hamachi, tuna, jalapeños, asparagus, and avocado topped with yellow tail, tuna kimchee sauce, spicy mayo, chili powder, masago, and green onions
CaRollina Way*
Kani, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon and spicy crab, tempura flakes, eel sauce, kimchee sauce, masago, and scallions
Chef's Special Roll
Crispy soft shell crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with crab stick, eel sauce, and wasabi sauce
Crazy Rich Roll*
Eel, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, green tobiko, topped with wasabi furikake
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Kani, tempura flakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and masago
Dude Where's My Roll
Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and masago, topped tempura white fish, wasabi cream and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll* (deep fried)
Spicy seafood mixed, prepared tempura style and topped with eel sauce
Fireball Roll*
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
Flaming Salmon Roll
Spicy kani, avocado, and cream cheese topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago
Flamingo Roll
Mango, spicy kani, and avocado topped with kiwi and black berry sauce
Franklin St. Fire Roll*
Shrimp tempura, spicy scallops, avocado, and jalapeños topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago, and cilantro
Fresh Off the Roll*(GF)
Tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, topped with seared salmon, yuzu miso sauce, masago, and scallions
Hawaiian Roll*
Spicy tuna and pineapple topped with salmon, tuna, and spicy mayo
Legend of the 10 Rolls
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy scallop mix, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, tempura flakes, and wasabi cream
Mareko Roll*
Spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna, eel sauce, and masago
Philly Roll*
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and tempura flakes, topped with smoked salmon
Rainbow Roll*
California roll topped with assorted fish
Rock N' Roll*
Spicy kani, avocado, and tempura flakes topped with tuna, spicy mayo, chilli powder, and masago
Rolls Over Flowers*(GF)
Yellowtail, jalapeno, shredded radish, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, cilatnro, and yuzu miso sauce
Saved by the Roll*
Shrimp, salmon, asparagus, topped with kani, and yuzu miso sauce
Sexy Girl Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy crab mix
Shrimp Wasabi Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce
Sin City Roll*
Spicy scallop, salmon, avocado, and cream cheese topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, cilantro, masago and black tobiko
Spicy 9 Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with seared beef, ponzu sauce, and scallions
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, masago, and avocado drizzled with eel sauce
Stop Drop and Roll*
Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Super Saiyan Roll*
Spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with avocado, dotted with Siracha sauce
Surf's Up Roll*
Kani, cucumber, and avocado topped with salmon and thinly sliced lemon
Sweet Ninja Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, red tobiko, and eel sauce
Tar Eel Roll (deep fried)
Eel, cream cheese, and avocado prepared tempura-style, drizzled with wasabi sauce and eel sauce
To All The Rolls I've Loved Before*(GF)
Spicy tuna, scallops, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, topped with spicy furikake
Tuna Special Roll*
Mixed spicy mayo, masago, scallop, and tempura flakes topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo
Ultimate Salmon Roll*
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko, eel sauce, wasabi cream
Volcano Roll
Baked California Roll topped with spicy scallops
Yummy Yummy Roll*
Yellowtail, white fish, salmon, cream cheese, and panko tempura fried tempura-style, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
