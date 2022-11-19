Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spicy 9 Sushi

2,705 Reviews

$$

140 W Franklin St

Ste 150

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Crab Wontons
California Roll
Dragon Roll

SODA

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

OTHER

SweetTea

$2.95

UnsweetTea

$2.95

1/2 &1/2 Unsweet And Sweettea

$2.95

THAI COFFEE

$3.95

THAI TEA

$3.95

HOT GREEN TEA

$1.95

SPARKLING WATER Bubbly

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

GINGER ALE

$2.50

Kid Juice FruitApple

$2.00

Red Bull 8oz

$3.00Out of stock

Club Soda

$1.95

Bubly Bliss Bubly Sparklin Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer 0% Alcohol

$3.50

Apps

Crab Wontons

$5.95

Five crispy fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce

Edamame (gf)

$4.95

Steamed soybeans with a light salt seasoning

Gyoza Dumplings

$5.95

Savory steamed or fried dumplings filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$7.95

Lightly battered, deep fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce

Sashimi Appetizer* (gf)

$10.95

Assortment of sliced tuna, white fish, and salmon

Pot Stickers

$6.95

Savory dumplings served in red curry sauce

Vegi-Vegi

$6.95

Asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach, avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce

Sexy Shrimp

$6.95

Five shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin and chicken mix, deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Shumai Dumplings

$5.95

Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce

Spicy 9 Sampler

$11.95

A little bit of everything: 2 spring rolls, 2 sexy shrimp, 2 crab wontons, and 1 steamed and 1 fried gyoza

Spring Rolls

$4.95

Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad*

$10.95

Tuna, white tuna, avocado, and cucumber with spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Crackers*

$10.95

Spicy tuna topped with thin sliced jalapenos, wasabi cream, and tobiko served eel sauce on top of crispy rice

Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Fresh greens with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad (gf)

$4.95

Chilled, marinated seaweed

Yum Beef

$12.95

Grilled beef sliced and dressed with lime juice dressing, cucumber, roasted chili, red onions, tomato, cilantro, toasted rice, and scallions over fresh lettuce

Yum Shrimp (gf)

$12.95

Grilled shrimp dressed with lime juice dressing, lemon grass, lime leaves, red onions, cilantro, and scallions served over fresh lettuce

Spicy 9 Salad

$12.95

Soup

Duck Noodle Soup (gf)

$15.95

Rice noodles with sliced duck, bean sprouts, fresh basil, and scallions, served in duck broth

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed, and scallions

Thai Coconut Soup (gf)

$1.50

Thai spicy and sour soup in coconut broth with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and mushrooms

Tom Yum (gf)

$1.95

Thai spicy and sour soup in clear broth with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and mushrooms

Wonton Soup

$4.95

Shrimp and chicken wontons in a clear broth

Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$8.00

Rice noodles, stir fried with broccoli, onions, eggs, bell peppers, green beans, basil, tomatoes, and chili sauce

Lo Mein

$8.00

Egg Noodles with bean sprouts, onions, cabbage, scallions, and mushrooms

Pad See Eew

$8.00

Stir fried ride noodles with egg, garlic, brown sauce, and broccoli

Pad Thai (gf)

$8.00

Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions, in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge

Ramen

$10.00

PORK OR PORK MISO RAMEN Thin sliced pork, wakame, soft egg, nori, fishcake, baby corn, and scallions. Choice of pork or miso broth; or WONTON RAMEN Shrimp and chicken wontons, wakame, spinach, fishcake, and scallions in chicken broth; or TOFU VEGGIE RAMEN Tofu, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, broccoli, asparagus, and cabbage in shoyu broth

Entrees

Thai Spicy Basil

$8.00

Fresh chili sauce, bell peppers, green beans, onions, and basil leaves

Thai Cashew Nuts

$8.00

Cashew nuts, bell peppers, carrots, chili paste, onions, and scallions

Fried Rice

$8.00

Stir fried white rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and scallions

Thai Curry

$8.00

Panang Curry Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, and basil; or Massaman Curry Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or Red Curry Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil Green Curry Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots

Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet and sour sauce with roasted sesame seeds served with steamed broccoli

Orange Chicken

$12.95

Classic chinese-style dish, lightly battered chicken breast with scallions, bell peppers, and orange zest served with steamed broccoli

General Tso's Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken breast pieces, pineapple, and bell peppers in our classic General Tso’s sauce served with steamed broccoli

Teriyaki

$9.95

Chicken or beef with Teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables served with steamed white or brown rice

Hibachi

$9.00

Served with assorted vegetables and your choice of fried rice, steamed white or brown rice

Tempura

$11.00

Deep fried and lightly battered with assorted vegetables and served with tempura sauce

Bulgolgi

$12.95

SPICY PORK: Pan fried thinly sliced pork marinated in spicy sauce; or BEEF: Thinly sliced grilled rib eye steak marinated in Korean BBQ sauce

Bibimbop

$14.95

Rice topped with spinach, spring mix, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, zucchinis, tomatoes, and pickled raddish. With choice of beef bulgolgi, spicy pork, grilled shrimp, or grilled tofu

Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Assorted vegtables stir fried in a homemade sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Sashimi Sushi Combos

Dinner Sushi Regular*

$18.00

California roll and 7 pieces of nigiri

Dinner Sushi Deluxe*

$21.00

Dragon roll and 9 pieces of nigiri

Dinner Sushi and Sashimi*

$23.00

California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi

Dinner Sashimi Combo*

$25.00

15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice

Rolls Combo*

$13.00

California roll, tuna roll, and salmon roll

Dinner Chirashi*

$21.00

A variety of sashimi arranged sushi rice

Salmon Lover* (gf)

$19.00

Four pieces of nigiri, six pieces of sashimi, and a salmon roll

Unagi Don

$17.00

Eel lovers’ favorite. Eel, lightly fried, and pickled daikon served on top of a bed of sushi rice, masago, and sesame seeds, topped with eel sauce

Poke Bowls

Bowl of the Hill

$11.00

Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Scallions, Nori, Edamame, Sesame Seeds, splashed with our Poke-Sesame sauce

Beautiful View

$11.00

Cucumber, Kiwi, Mango, Orange, Avocado, splashed with our Homemade Poke-Sesame sauce

Spice of Life

$11.00

Masago, Scallions, Chili Pepper, Jalapenos, Sesame Seeds, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, with our Lava Sauce

Mama Said Eat Your Veggies

$11.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, and Radish splashed with our Ponzu Sauce

Sashimi / Nigiri

Baby Octopus

$7.00

Crabstick(kani)

$5.00

Eel(Unagi)

$8.00

Egg (Tamago)

$5.00

Escolar

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe

$6.00

Fried Tofu (Inari)

$6.00

Mackerel(Saba)

$6.00

Octopus(Tako)

$7.00

Salmon(Sake)

$7.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$7.00

Shrimp(Ebi)

$7.00

Smelt Roe(masago)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Squid(Ika)

$7.00

Tuna(Maguro)

$7.00

Yellow Tail(Hamachi)

$7.00

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Tempura Cheesecake

$7.00

Mango with Sticky Rice

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.50

Sides

White Steamed Rice

$1.00

Brown Steamed Rice

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice Side

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$2.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Avocado

$2.00

Slice Avocado

$2.50

Ginger Dress 8oz

$4.50

Kimchi Cup

$3.00

Side Of Kimchi

$0.50

TSHIRT

T-SHIRT

$20.00

No Utensils

Special Rolls (Half Off)

Always Roll My Maybe*

$9.00

Eel, shrimp tempura, asparagus, and avocado topped with seared tuna, tempura flakes, masago, scallions, eel sauce, and kimchee sauce

Bagel Roll (deep fried)

$7.00

Salmon and cream cheese topped with eel sauce

Buster Sword Roll* (gf)

$9.00

Hamachi, tuna, jalapeños, asparagus, and avocado topped with yellow tail, tuna kimchee sauce, spicy mayo, chili powder, masago, and green onions

CaRollina Way*

$9.00

Kani, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon and spicy crab, tempura flakes, eel sauce, kimchee sauce, masago, and scallions

Chef's Special Roll

$8.50

Crispy soft shell crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with crab stick, eel sauce, and wasabi sauce

Crazy Rich Roll*

$7.50

Eel, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, green tobiko, topped with wasabi furikake

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Kani, tempura flakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani

Dragon Roll

$7.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and masago

Dude Where's My Roll

$8.50

Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and masago, topped tempura white fish, wasabi cream and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll* (deep fried)

$7.00

Spicy seafood mixed, prepared tempura style and topped with eel sauce

Fireball Roll*

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce

Flaming Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy kani, avocado, and cream cheese topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago

Flamingo Roll

$8.50

Mango, spicy kani, and avocado topped with kiwi and black berry sauce

Franklin St. Fire Roll*

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy scallops, avocado, and jalapeños topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago, and cilantro

Fresh Off the Roll*(GF)

$9.00

Tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, topped with seared salmon, yuzu miso sauce, masago, and scallions

Hawaiian Roll*

$8.00

Spicy tuna and pineapple topped with salmon, tuna, and spicy mayo

Legend of the 10 Rolls

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy scallop mix, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, tempura flakes, and wasabi cream

Mareko Roll*

$8.00

Spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna, eel sauce, and masago

Philly Roll*

$7.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and tempura flakes, topped with smoked salmon

Rainbow Roll*

$7.50

California roll topped with assorted fish

Rock N' Roll*

$8.50

Spicy kani, avocado, and tempura flakes topped with tuna, spicy mayo, chilli powder, and masago

Rolls Over Flowers*(GF)

$9.00

Yellowtail, jalapeno, shredded radish, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, cilatnro, and yuzu miso sauce

Saved by the Roll*

$8.00

Shrimp, salmon, asparagus, topped with kani, and yuzu miso sauce

Sexy Girl Roll

$7.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy crab mix

Shrimp Wasabi Roll

$7.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce

Sin City Roll*

$9.00

Spicy scallop, salmon, avocado, and cream cheese topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, cilantro, masago and black tobiko

Spicy 9 Roll

$7.50

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with seared beef, ponzu sauce, and scallions

Spider Roll

$7.50

Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, masago, and avocado drizzled with eel sauce

Stop Drop and Roll*

$8.00

Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Super Saiyan Roll*

$7.50

Spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with avocado, dotted with Siracha sauce

Surf's Up Roll*

$7.00

Kani, cucumber, and avocado topped with salmon and thinly sliced lemon

Sweet Ninja Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, red tobiko, and eel sauce

Tar Eel Roll (deep fried)

$7.50

Eel, cream cheese, and avocado prepared tempura-style, drizzled with wasabi sauce and eel sauce

To All The Rolls I've Loved Before*(GF)

$7.50

Spicy tuna, scallops, scallions, shiitake mushrooms, topped with spicy furikake

Tuna Special Roll*

$7.50

Mixed spicy mayo, masago, scallop, and tempura flakes topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo

Ultimate Salmon Roll*

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko, eel sauce, wasabi cream

Volcano Roll

$7.50

Baked California Roll topped with spicy scallops

Yummy Yummy Roll*

$7.50

Yellowtail, white fish, salmon, cream cheese, and panko tempura fried tempura-style, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Regular Rolls (Half Off)

Avocado Roll

$5.00

California Roll

$5.00

Eel Roll

$5.00

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Scallops Roll

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.00

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Veggie Roll

$5.00

Yellowtail Roll

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

140 W Franklin St, Ste 150, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Directions

