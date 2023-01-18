Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lantern

895 Reviews

$$$

423 W Franklin St

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markQR Codes
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lantern is implementing curbside pickup for to-go orders. Pull up in front of the restaurant, check in with the host stand, and we'll bring your food to you! Lantern is a marriage of Asian flavors and North Carolina ingredients sourced mainly from local farms and fisheries.

Website

Location

423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Directions

Gallery
Lantern image
Lantern image
Lantern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Perennial - 401 W. Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
401 W. Franklin St Chapel Hil, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Franklin Motors
orange starNo Reviews
601 West Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS
orange starNo Reviews
140 W Franklin St #110 Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Cham Thai
orange starNo Reviews
370 E. Main St. Ste 190 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
/sôst/ Chapel Hill
orange starNo Reviews
133 W FRANKLIN ST SUITE 120 CHAPEL HILL, NC 27516
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chapel Hill
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston