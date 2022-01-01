Caffe Driade

Bonavita 1L Electric Kettle

$105.00

1 Liter Variable Temp Kettle by Bonavita Gooseneck spout for precise pour control Easy hold handle with comfort grip Hold Button heats and holds at temperatures between 140˚-208˚F for up to 60 minutes Temperature Set Button for quick access to preset brewing temperatures Adjustable in one-degree increments between 140˚-212˚F (60˚- 98˚C) 1000 watts for quick heating Brushed stainless steel and BPA-free plastic The Bonavita 1.0 Liter Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle allows you to adjust temperature in one degree increments from 140° to 212°F. Set the ideal temperature for your beverage whether you're preparing pour-over coffee or steeping your favorite tea. The digital display lets you monitor temperature in real time.