Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Caffe Driade

524 Reviews

$

1215 E Franklin St

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Popular Items

Latte
Cappuccino (8 oz.)
Harvest Spice Latte

Brewed Coffee

Batch Brewed Coffee

$2.75

Choose a size 8oz, 12 oz. Price based on choices selected.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$4.00

Finca Tasta, Natural Pacamara from Farmer Edith Meza This delicious Natural process Pacamara is a small lot offering from Farmer Edith Meza in Peru. This unique Pacamara is carefully processed and dried to perfection, and has a delightful soft and silky body that perfectly complements the sweet juicy berry and ripe red fruit flavors of this coffee. Enjoy it hot or iced, and don’t miss this limited time offering!

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi. Choice of Iced, Sparkling. Price based on choices selected.

Sparkling Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold brew concentrate mixed with Q soda water. Add a flavor syrup for a refreshing coffee soda experience! We love it with Vanilla or Hazelnut!

Ginger Beer Cold Brew

$5.50

A sparkling coffee soda made with ginger beer and cold brew

Cafe Au Lait (12 oz.)

$4.00

brewed coffee w/ steamed milk

Red Eye

$4.25

Double shot of Piedmont espresso in a 12oz brewed coffee.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Your choice of Piedmont Blend or Decaf Colombian. Single or Doppio. Price based on choices selected.

Americano

$3.50

8oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 12 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice

Macchiato (3 oz.)

Macchiato (3 oz.)

$3.50

Double shot of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.

Cortado (4 oz.)

Cortado (4 oz.)

$4.25

double shot of espresso w/ 2oz steamed milk

Cappuccino (8 oz.)

$4.50

double shot espresso w/ steamed milk

Latte

$5.00

Choice of 12oz hot or 14 oz iced, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.

Brown Sugar Oat Latte

$6.50

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Choice of 12oz hot or 14oz iced, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.

Red Eye

$4.25

Double shot of Piedmont espresso in a 12oz brewed coffee.

Driade Shake

$6.50

vanilla ice cream, two shots of espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate, and a splash of milk blended to deliciousness!

Affogato

Affogato

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream, with a scoop of Ghirardelli chocolate, and two shots of espresso!

Harvest Spice Latte

Harvest Spice Latte

$6.00

Try our Harvest Spice latte while supplies last! A 12oz latte made with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin puree, raw sugar & pumpkin spice!

Spicy Mocha Latte

$6.00

Ghirardelli chocolate, cinnamon, and cayenne blended with espresso and steamed milk.

Coffee Alternatives

Acqua Panna Still Water (500 mL)

$3.00

500 mL glass bottle

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Ghirardelli chocolate with Homeland Creamery milk!

Homebucha Kombucha

Homebucha Kombucha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Ghirardelli chocolate with steamed Homeland Creamery milk!

Italian Soda (14 oz.)

$4.50

Q soda & a flavor syrup over ice

Milk

$1.50

Cup of Homeland Creamery Milk, or choose one of our non-dairy options: Pacific Soy, Pacific Almond, or Oatly Oat

Q Club Soda

$2.75

7.5 fl oz can of Q Club Soda

Q Ginger Beer

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500 mL)

$3.00

500 mL glass bottle

Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider

$5.25

Apple cider spiced with our chai tea blend. *contains small amount of caffeine from chai tea

Steamer

$3.50

Steamed Homeland Creamery milk w/ a shot of syrup

Golden Milk Latte (12oz)

Golden Milk Latte (12oz)

$5.00

ARTEAO’s Organic Golden Milk Powder blended with steamed milk! We serve this unsweetened by default but recommend Sugar in the Raw simple syrup or honey if you'd like a touch of sweet. Golden milk is a powerful and nutritious blend of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and cracked black pepper inspired by the Ayurveda traditions. Great for the immune system! No sugar added Caffeine Free Boosting the immune system Reducing inflammation USDA Organic / Non-GMO / Vegan / No Added Sugar / No Artificial Colors

Tea

Chai Latte (12 oz.)

$5.25

House-made, Unsweetened, cold brewed chai tea w/ steamed milk. **Contains caffeine.

Golden Milk Latte (12oz)

Golden Milk Latte (12oz)

$5.00

ARTEAO’s Organic Golden Milk Powder blended with steamed milk! We serve this unsweetened by default but recommend Sugar in the Raw simple syrup or honey if you'd like a touch of sweet. Golden milk is a powerful and nutritious blend of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and cracked black pepper inspired by the Ayurveda traditions. Great for the immune system! No sugar added Caffeine Free Boosting the immune system Reducing inflammation USDA Organic / Non-GMO / Vegan / No Added Sugar / No Artificial Colors

Hot Black & Oolong Tea (12 oz.)

$3.50

Your choice of Chai Blend, Darjeeling, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Ginger Peach, Oolong, Tropical Fruit Blend, & Winter Blend.

Hot Green & White Tea (12 oz.)

$3.50

Your choice of China Green, Gunpowder Green, ImmortaliTEA, Jasmine, Sencha Hanase, Dragonwell, or White Peony.

Hot Herbal & Tisane (12 oz)

$3.50

Your choice of Egyptian Chamomile, Eight Herb, Hibiscus Zest, Lemon Mint, Avena Dream, Get Smart, Triple Berry, Rooibos

Iced Black Tea

$2.00

Iced Herbal Tea

$2.50
London Fog (12 oz)

London Fog (12 oz)

$4.50

Earl Grey Tea with Steamed Milk, and Vanilla Syrup

Matcha Latte (12 oz.)

Matcha Latte (12 oz.)

$5.25

Matcha from Arteao with steamed milk and a touch of house-made sugar in the raw syrup.

Tea Latte (12oz)

$4.50

Build your own hot tea latte!

Food

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Almond Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, and nuts

Asiago Cheese Scone

Asiago Cheese Scone

$4.00

Asiago Cheese Scone from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs

Banana Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie Ball (gf/v)

$4.00

Banana Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie Ball from Ninth Street Bakery. **Gluten Free **Vegan **Contains NUTS (almonds)

Big Spoon Energy Bar (gf)

Big Spoon Energy Bar (gf)

$4.00

Handcrafted Nut Butter Bar from Durham, NC. Free from Dairy, Gluten, Soy & Palm

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains and eggs

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Butter Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery. **Contains dairy

Chickpea Tartine (v)

Chickpea Tartine (v)

$6.50

Chickpea Filling: Chickpeas, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Tahini, Salt, Pepper, Oregano. Puff Pastry: Organic All Purpose Flour, Water, Non-Dairy Margarine, Salt.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Ninth Street Bakery chocolate chip cookie **Contains dairy, eggs

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate croissant from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy

Crackers (Olive Oil Sea Salt)

$2.50

Add-on to your chicken or egg salad for a perfect picnic snack!

Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.75

Cream Cheese Danish from Ninth Street Bakery. **Contains dairy and eggs

Curry Chicken Salad

$6.00

Chicken Salad from Ninth Street Bakery. Add crackers or butter croissant to make it a meal! Ingredients: Boiled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Shredded Carrot, Green Onion, Salt, White Pepper.

D'Arbo Strawberry Jam (16oz)

$6.50
Doggie Biscotti

Doggie Biscotti

A treat for your furry friends baked fresh at Ninth Street Bakery! First one is on us, and 25 cents for 5 more!

Egg Salad

$6.00

Egg Salad from Ninth Street Bakery. Add crackers or a butter croissant to make it a meal! Ingredients: Eggs, Mayo, Celery, Pickles, Mustard, Salt, Pepper.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery

Hazelnut Biscotti

Hazelnut Biscotti

$3.50

Hazelnut Biscotti from Ninth Street Bakery. ** Contains Eggs, Dairy, and Nuts

Ice Cream (2oz scoop)

$2.00
Maple Walnut Scone

Maple Walnut Scone

$4.00

Scone from Ninth Street Bakery Contains dairy, eggs, and nuts

Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.75

Morning Bun from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs

Pumpkin Bar (vegan/gf)

Pumpkin Bar (vegan/gf)

$5.50

Pumpkin Bars from Ninth Street Bakery Vegan/ Gluten Free

Pumpkin Chai Muffin

Pumpkin Chai Muffin

$4.50

Pumpkin Chai Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, and eggs

Coffee by the Bag

Blue Ridge Blend

Blue Ridge Blend

$9.50

This blend incorporates the best of full bodied Indonesian coffee and the wonderful lush acidity from Central & South America coffees to create a complex medium to full body coffee full of chocolate, spice and a hint of earthiness, plus a wonderful bright floral acidity that is enjoyable anytime of the day. 8 oz. whole bean bags

Decaf Colombia

Decaf Colombia

$9.50

Another Flavorful decaf that stands up to the process. This high grade bean has plenty of body, with a spicy and cherry- chocolate flavor and a floral aroma. Bold and wonderful with milk, it is excellent for espresso! 8 oz. whole bean bags

El Salvador Finca San Nicolas Honey Pacamara

El Salvador Finca San Nicolas Honey Pacamara

$9.75
Honduras Arnold Paz La Perla

Honduras Arnold Paz La Perla

$10.50

8 oz. whole bean bags

Piedmont Blend

Piedmont Blend

$10.00

A blend some of the best beans coming out of the Pacific Rim and East Africa growing regions. This wonderfully fragrant medium and dark roast mélange balances 85% dark chocolate bitters and deep earth tones with a soft caramel and citrus sweetness. A syrupy, robust body delivers this bouquet with aplomb, proving equally delicious as espresso and cappuccino. The spicy finish beckons you back for another sip. Properly prepared, this coffee is highly addictive.8 oz. whole bean bags

Peru Edith Meza Finca Tasta Natural Pacamara

$12.00Out of stock

This small lot, Natural process Pacamara has a delightful soft and silky body, with clean and fresh notes of sweet juicy berry, and ripe red fruits.

Beer

Narragansett Lager (16oz)

$3.00

Must be 21+ and show valid ID with order

Bell's Lager of the Lakes

$5.00

Must be 21+ and show valid ID with order

Stone IPA

$5.00

Must be 21+ and show valid ID with order

Unibroue Trois Pistoles

$7.00

Steel String No Quarter Stout

$6.00

Steel String No Quarter Stout - a seasonal stout made with Carrboro Coffee Roasters' cold brewed Ethiopia Ardi!

Wine

Segura Viudas Sparkling Cava (Organic)

Segura Viudas Sparkling Cava (Organic)

$8.50

Segura Viudas Spanish Sparkling Cava! Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID.

Java Blanc

$8.00

Famile Fezas-Domaine Chiroulet "Java" 2020 White South-West Wine - IGP Cotes de Gascongne "Colombard, Sauvignon, Ugni Blanc"

Java Red Blend

$8.00

Java Red Blend Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID.

Black & Oolong

Chai Blend

Chai Blend

$18.25

A traditional black tea blend of herbs and spices. Full-bodied and invigorating with black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, allspice, cloves, & black pepper

Darjeeling

Darjeeling

$17.50

Finest tippy golden flowery pekoe. From the Himalayan hills, a light amber body with a delicate floral nose and nuttiness

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$11.00

An aromatic blend of fine black teas and cornflower petals which are misted with pure bergamot oil for a spicy, citrus flavor

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$13.00

A tippy golden flowery orange pekoe with a smooth taste and medium color

Ginger Peach

Ginger Peach

$9.00

Medium bodied black tea blended with citrus, fruit and ginger root

Oolong

Oolong

$9.00

Oolongs are partially fermented tea leaves that are distinctive and balanced between black and green tea. This tea is particularly fragrant, sweet and wonderfully floral

Winter Blend

Winter Blend

$13.00

Fragrant black tea with orange peel, cinnamon, almond, rose petals, fruit and spice

Green & White

China Green

China Green

$6.00

Chun Mee is a twisted leaf tea which is clean and crisp with a hint of citrus

Gunpowder

Gunpowder

$7.00

A full bodied green tea that takes its name from its tightly rolled pellet appearance

ImmortaliTea

ImmortaliTea

$12.00

This green tea blend is composed of lemon peel, rosemary, sage and safflower

Jasmine

Jasmine

$9.00

This green tea scented with Jasmine petals has a light pungency with a striking and delicate sweet perfume

White Peony

White Peony

$18.00

Light and delicate. The subtle flavors come through with longer steeping or with a second infusion

Tisane (Herbal)

Avena Dream

Avena Dream

$15.00

A rich calming blend of traditional nerve-soothing herbs. Chamomile, oat straw, linden flower, skullcap, catnip, lemon verbena, fennel, wild lettuce, nutmeg, and calendula

Egyptian Chamomile

Egyptian Chamomile

$10.00

Sweet whole chamomile flowers. Aromatic and soothing

Eight Herb

Eight Herb

$8.00

Contains spearmint, rosemary, lemon balm, linden flower, eucalyptus, wood betony, blackberry leaf and ginseng

Hibiscus Zest

Hibiscus Zest

$10.00

Contains hibiscus petals, orange zest, lemon balm, cloves, lavender, licorice root and sweet Stevia leaf

Lemon Mint

Lemon Mint

$8.00

Contains peppermint leaf lemongrass, spearmint leaf, lemon verbena and lemon balm

Rooibos

Rooibos

$11.00

South African red bush “tea” from the Capetown area, proven to contain many flavonoids and free- radical fighting antioxidants. A good alternative to coffee that holds up well with milk and sweetened with a touch of honey.

Triple Berry

Triple Berry

$8.00

A fruity, Soothing melody of herbs and dried fruit. Strawberry leaf, myrtle leaf, blueberry leaf, hibiscus flower, rose hips and juniper berry

Gift Boxes

Build-A-Box

Build-A-Box

$1.00

Short on boxes and gift wrap? We got you covered with our build a box option! Box dimensions are 4"x8"x11", so items that will fit include the following categories: Apparel, Accessories, Miscellaneous, Mugs, and Bagged Coffee. Please let us know in the special instructions what items from your cart you would like included in your Build-a Box.

Apparel

Driade Green Heather T-Shirt

Driade Green Heather T-Shirt

$20.00

Driade Team Purple T-Shirt

$20.00

Accessories

CCR Beanie

CCR Beanie

$16.00

Warm up with our embroidered Carrboro Coffee Roasters beanie!

Bird Tote - Black

Bird Tote - Black

$17.00

Perfectly sized tote with the Carrboro Coffee Roasters logo on one side and the Open eye Bird on the other. Fill one of these totes with your favorite CCR coffee and wares for a friend or yourself!

Miscellaneous

Carrboro Coffee Roasters Bumper Sticker

Carrboro Coffee Roasters Bumper Sticker

$1.00

Let everyone who is following too closely to your car know you buy the best coffee (and know the coolest people). Weather resistant vinyl stickers that are easily removable (for those with commitment fears) and won’t damage your car. 4" Circle.

Espresso Lip Balm

Espresso Lip Balm

$8.00

Our collaboration with Durham-based handmade body care company, Lo & Behold, is here! An all-natural espresso lip balm – created by infusing freshly ground Carrboro Coffee Roasters coffee in coconut oil and other natural moisturizers.

Finca San Nicolas - Honey Pacamara Specialty Instant Coffee

Finca San Nicolas - Honey Pacamara Specialty Instant Coffee

$15.00Out of stock

After much effort we are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste…our own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This honey pacamara coffee, from producer partner Nacho Gutierez at Finca San Nicolas in El Salvador, has delicious flavors of tropical fruit, toffee and hibiscus. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays! No need to carry around all the gear to enjoy amazing coffee on the run!

Finca El Pinabetal - Washed Pacas - Specialty Instant Coffee

Finca El Pinabetal - Washed Pacas - Specialty Instant Coffee

$15.00Out of stock

We are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste...Carrboro Coffee Roasters' own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This coffee, from producer partner Saul Melara at Finca El Pinabetal in Honduras, has delicious flavors of melon and green apple with sweet spice and brown sugar. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays!

Decaf Colombia - Harvest Selection - Specialty Instant Coffee

Decaf Colombia - Harvest Selection - Specialty Instant Coffee

$15.00

Convenience never tasted so good! Our Quick Coffee packets now come in Decaf. Instantly dissolving in water, milk, or really any milk alternatives , this Colombia coffee keeps its delicious flavors of red fruit, dark caramel sweetness and a lush mouthfeel. Now you can easily make that late night coffee and not worry about it keeping you awake! Take it camping, traveling or give as a gift to friends and family without coffee brewing equipment.

Face Mask

Face Mask

$1.00

Forgot your face mask? We got you covered. *One per customer please. Made of an outer layer of non woven fabric, a middle layer made of a filter fabric, and an inner layer made of a soft, skin gentle facial tissue. Fluid resistant, unlike cloth masks, to provide protection against large droplets.

Mugs

Carrboro Coffee Ceramic Diner Mug

Carrboro Coffee Ceramic Diner Mug

$12.00
Carrboro Coffee Enamel Camp Mug

Carrboro Coffee Enamel Camp Mug

$18.00
Kleen Kanteen Travel Mug

Kleen Kanteen Travel Mug

$35.00

Brewing Equipment

Bodum 12oz French Press

Bodum 12oz French Press

$30.00

Bodum 12oz glass Chambord French Press Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.

Bodum 17oz French Press

Bodum 17oz French Press

$35.00

Bodum 17oz glass Chambord Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.

Bodum 34oz French Press

Bodum 34oz French Press

$40.00

Bodum 34oz glass Chambord Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.

Chemex 3 Cup Brewer

Chemex 3 Cup Brewer

$38.00

Chemex 3 cup (1 pint) Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Unfolded Half Moon Filters

Chemex 6 Cup Brewer

Chemex 6 Cup Brewer

$44.00

Chemex 6 Cup Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Pre-Folded Filters

Chemex 8 Cup Brewer

Chemex 8 Cup Brewer

$48.00Out of stock

Chemex 8 Cup Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Pre-Folded Filters

Filters

Chemex Filters for 6-10 cup

Chemex Filters for 6-10 cup

$13.00

Chemex 6 cup pre-folded filters Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor Prefolded for convenience 100 filters per pack

Chemex Half Moon Filters for 3 cup

Chemex Half Moon Filters for 3 cup

$10.00

Chemex unfolded filters (Pint) Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor 100 filters per pack Pair with Chemex 3-cup Coffee Maker

Melitta Filter Cone #4

Melitta Filter Cone #4

$12.00

Melitta Filter cone #4 used with Bonavita drippers

Water Kettles & Scales

Bonavita 1L Electric Kettle

Bonavita 1L Electric Kettle

$105.00

1 Liter Variable Temp Kettle by Bonavita Gooseneck spout for precise pour control Easy hold handle with comfort grip Hold Button heats and holds at temperatures between 140˚-208˚F for up to 60 minutes Temperature Set Button for quick access to preset brewing temperatures Adjustable in one-degree increments between 140˚-212˚F (60˚- 98˚C) 1000 watts for quick heating Brushed stainless steel and BPA-free plastic The Bonavita 1.0 Liter Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle allows you to adjust temperature in one degree increments from 140° to 212°F. Set the ideal temperature for your beverage whether you're preparing pour-over coffee or steeping your favorite tea. The digital display lets you monitor temperature in real time.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving freshly roasted Direct-Relationship coffee by Carrboro Coffee Roasters, tea, wine, beer, and more!

Website

Location

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Directions

Gallery
Caffe Driade image
Caffe Driade image
Caffe Driade image

Map
