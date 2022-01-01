- Home
Caffe Driade
524 Reviews
$
1215 E Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Popular Items
Brewed Coffee
Batch Brewed Coffee
Choose a size 8oz, 12 oz. Price based on choices selected.
Pour Over
Finca Tasta, Natural Pacamara from Farmer Edith Meza This delicious Natural process Pacamara is a small lot offering from Farmer Edith Meza in Peru. This unique Pacamara is carefully processed and dried to perfection, and has a delightful soft and silky body that perfectly complements the sweet juicy berry and ripe red fruit flavors of this coffee. Enjoy it hot or iced, and don’t miss this limited time offering!
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi. Choice of Iced, Sparkling. Price based on choices selected.
Sparkling Cold Brew
Cold brew concentrate mixed with Q soda water. Add a flavor syrup for a refreshing coffee soda experience! We love it with Vanilla or Hazelnut!
Ginger Beer Cold Brew
A sparkling coffee soda made with ginger beer and cold brew
Cafe Au Lait (12 oz.)
brewed coffee w/ steamed milk
Red Eye
Double shot of Piedmont espresso in a 12oz brewed coffee.
Espresso
Espresso
Your choice of Piedmont Blend or Decaf Colombian. Single or Doppio. Price based on choices selected.
Americano
8oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 12 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice
Macchiato (3 oz.)
Double shot of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.
Cortado (4 oz.)
double shot of espresso w/ 2oz steamed milk
Cappuccino (8 oz.)
double shot espresso w/ steamed milk
Latte
Choice of 12oz hot or 14 oz iced, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.
Brown Sugar Oat Latte
Mocha Latte
Choice of 12oz hot or 14oz iced, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.
Driade Shake
vanilla ice cream, two shots of espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate, and a splash of milk blended to deliciousness!
Affogato
Vanilla ice cream, with a scoop of Ghirardelli chocolate, and two shots of espresso!
Harvest Spice Latte
Try our Harvest Spice latte while supplies last! A 12oz latte made with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin puree, raw sugar & pumpkin spice!
Spicy Mocha Latte
Ghirardelli chocolate, cinnamon, and cayenne blended with espresso and steamed milk.
Coffee Alternatives
Acqua Panna Still Water (500 mL)
500 mL glass bottle
Chocolate Milk
Ghirardelli chocolate with Homeland Creamery milk!
Homebucha Kombucha
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli chocolate with steamed Homeland Creamery milk!
Italian Soda (14 oz.)
Q soda & a flavor syrup over ice
Milk
Cup of Homeland Creamery Milk, or choose one of our non-dairy options: Pacific Soy, Pacific Almond, or Oatly Oat
Q Club Soda
7.5 fl oz can of Q Club Soda
Q Ginger Beer
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500 mL)
500 mL glass bottle
Spiced Apple Cider
Apple cider spiced with our chai tea blend. *contains small amount of caffeine from chai tea
Steamer
Steamed Homeland Creamery milk w/ a shot of syrup
Golden Milk Latte (12oz)
ARTEAO’s Organic Golden Milk Powder blended with steamed milk! We serve this unsweetened by default but recommend Sugar in the Raw simple syrup or honey if you'd like a touch of sweet. Golden milk is a powerful and nutritious blend of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and cracked black pepper inspired by the Ayurveda traditions. Great for the immune system! No sugar added Caffeine Free Boosting the immune system Reducing inflammation USDA Organic / Non-GMO / Vegan / No Added Sugar / No Artificial Colors
Tea
Chai Latte (12 oz.)
House-made, Unsweetened, cold brewed chai tea w/ steamed milk. **Contains caffeine.
Hot Black & Oolong Tea (12 oz.)
Your choice of Chai Blend, Darjeeling, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Ginger Peach, Oolong, Tropical Fruit Blend, & Winter Blend.
Hot Green & White Tea (12 oz.)
Your choice of China Green, Gunpowder Green, ImmortaliTEA, Jasmine, Sencha Hanase, Dragonwell, or White Peony.
Hot Herbal & Tisane (12 oz)
Your choice of Egyptian Chamomile, Eight Herb, Hibiscus Zest, Lemon Mint, Avena Dream, Get Smart, Triple Berry, Rooibos
Iced Black Tea
Iced Herbal Tea
London Fog (12 oz)
Earl Grey Tea with Steamed Milk, and Vanilla Syrup
Matcha Latte (12 oz.)
Matcha from Arteao with steamed milk and a touch of house-made sugar in the raw syrup.
Tea Latte (12oz)
Build your own hot tea latte!
Food
Almond Croissant
Almond Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, and nuts
Asiago Cheese Scone
Asiago Cheese Scone from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs
Banana Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie Ball (gf/v)
Banana Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie Ball from Ninth Street Bakery. **Gluten Free **Vegan **Contains NUTS (almonds)
Big Spoon Energy Bar (gf)
Handcrafted Nut Butter Bar from Durham, NC. Free from Dairy, Gluten, Soy & Palm
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains and eggs
Butter Croissant
Butter Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery. **Contains dairy
Chickpea Tartine (v)
Chickpea Filling: Chickpeas, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Tahini, Salt, Pepper, Oregano. Puff Pastry: Organic All Purpose Flour, Water, Non-Dairy Margarine, Salt.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Ninth Street Bakery chocolate chip cookie **Contains dairy, eggs
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate croissant from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy
Crackers (Olive Oil Sea Salt)
Add-on to your chicken or egg salad for a perfect picnic snack!
Cream Cheese Danish
Cream Cheese Danish from Ninth Street Bakery. **Contains dairy and eggs
Curry Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad from Ninth Street Bakery. Add crackers or butter croissant to make it a meal! Ingredients: Boiled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Shredded Carrot, Green Onion, Salt, White Pepper.
D'Arbo Strawberry Jam (16oz)
Doggie Biscotti
A treat for your furry friends baked fresh at Ninth Street Bakery! First one is on us, and 25 cents for 5 more!
Egg Salad
Egg Salad from Ninth Street Bakery. Add crackers or a butter croissant to make it a meal! Ingredients: Eggs, Mayo, Celery, Pickles, Mustard, Salt, Pepper.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery
Hazelnut Biscotti
Hazelnut Biscotti from Ninth Street Bakery. ** Contains Eggs, Dairy, and Nuts
Ice Cream (2oz scoop)
Maple Walnut Scone
Scone from Ninth Street Bakery Contains dairy, eggs, and nuts
Morning Bun
Morning Bun from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs
Pumpkin Bar (vegan/gf)
Pumpkin Bars from Ninth Street Bakery Vegan/ Gluten Free
Pumpkin Chai Muffin
Pumpkin Chai Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, and eggs
Coffee by the Bag
Blue Ridge Blend
This blend incorporates the best of full bodied Indonesian coffee and the wonderful lush acidity from Central & South America coffees to create a complex medium to full body coffee full of chocolate, spice and a hint of earthiness, plus a wonderful bright floral acidity that is enjoyable anytime of the day. 8 oz. whole bean bags
Decaf Colombia
Another Flavorful decaf that stands up to the process. This high grade bean has plenty of body, with a spicy and cherry- chocolate flavor and a floral aroma. Bold and wonderful with milk, it is excellent for espresso! 8 oz. whole bean bags
El Salvador Finca San Nicolas Honey Pacamara
Honduras Arnold Paz La Perla
8 oz. whole bean bags
Piedmont Blend
A blend some of the best beans coming out of the Pacific Rim and East Africa growing regions. This wonderfully fragrant medium and dark roast mélange balances 85% dark chocolate bitters and deep earth tones with a soft caramel and citrus sweetness. A syrupy, robust body delivers this bouquet with aplomb, proving equally delicious as espresso and cappuccino. The spicy finish beckons you back for another sip. Properly prepared, this coffee is highly addictive.8 oz. whole bean bags
Peru Edith Meza Finca Tasta Natural Pacamara
This small lot, Natural process Pacamara has a delightful soft and silky body, with clean and fresh notes of sweet juicy berry, and ripe red fruits.
Beer
Narragansett Lager (16oz)
Must be 21+ and show valid ID with order
Bell's Lager of the Lakes
Must be 21+ and show valid ID with order
Stone IPA
Must be 21+ and show valid ID with order
Unibroue Trois Pistoles
Steel String No Quarter Stout
Steel String No Quarter Stout - a seasonal stout made with Carrboro Coffee Roasters' cold brewed Ethiopia Ardi!
Wine
Segura Viudas Sparkling Cava (Organic)
Segura Viudas Spanish Sparkling Cava! Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID.
Java Blanc
Famile Fezas-Domaine Chiroulet "Java" 2020 White South-West Wine - IGP Cotes de Gascongne "Colombard, Sauvignon, Ugni Blanc"
Java Red Blend
Java Red Blend Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID.
Black & Oolong
Chai Blend
A traditional black tea blend of herbs and spices. Full-bodied and invigorating with black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, allspice, cloves, & black pepper
Darjeeling
Finest tippy golden flowery pekoe. From the Himalayan hills, a light amber body with a delicate floral nose and nuttiness
Earl Grey
An aromatic blend of fine black teas and cornflower petals which are misted with pure bergamot oil for a spicy, citrus flavor
English Breakfast
A tippy golden flowery orange pekoe with a smooth taste and medium color
Ginger Peach
Medium bodied black tea blended with citrus, fruit and ginger root
Oolong
Oolongs are partially fermented tea leaves that are distinctive and balanced between black and green tea. This tea is particularly fragrant, sweet and wonderfully floral
Winter Blend
Fragrant black tea with orange peel, cinnamon, almond, rose petals, fruit and spice
Green & White
China Green
Chun Mee is a twisted leaf tea which is clean and crisp with a hint of citrus
Gunpowder
A full bodied green tea that takes its name from its tightly rolled pellet appearance
ImmortaliTea
This green tea blend is composed of lemon peel, rosemary, sage and safflower
Jasmine
This green tea scented with Jasmine petals has a light pungency with a striking and delicate sweet perfume
White Peony
Light and delicate. The subtle flavors come through with longer steeping or with a second infusion
Tisane (Herbal)
Avena Dream
A rich calming blend of traditional nerve-soothing herbs. Chamomile, oat straw, linden flower, skullcap, catnip, lemon verbena, fennel, wild lettuce, nutmeg, and calendula
Egyptian Chamomile
Sweet whole chamomile flowers. Aromatic and soothing
Eight Herb
Contains spearmint, rosemary, lemon balm, linden flower, eucalyptus, wood betony, blackberry leaf and ginseng
Hibiscus Zest
Contains hibiscus petals, orange zest, lemon balm, cloves, lavender, licorice root and sweet Stevia leaf
Lemon Mint
Contains peppermint leaf lemongrass, spearmint leaf, lemon verbena and lemon balm
Rooibos
South African red bush “tea” from the Capetown area, proven to contain many flavonoids and free- radical fighting antioxidants. A good alternative to coffee that holds up well with milk and sweetened with a touch of honey.
Triple Berry
A fruity, Soothing melody of herbs and dried fruit. Strawberry leaf, myrtle leaf, blueberry leaf, hibiscus flower, rose hips and juniper berry
Gift Boxes
Build-A-Box
Short on boxes and gift wrap? We got you covered with our build a box option! Box dimensions are 4"x8"x11", so items that will fit include the following categories: Apparel, Accessories, Miscellaneous, Mugs, and Bagged Coffee. Please let us know in the special instructions what items from your cart you would like included in your Build-a Box.
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Carrboro Coffee Roasters Bumper Sticker
Let everyone who is following too closely to your car know you buy the best coffee (and know the coolest people). Weather resistant vinyl stickers that are easily removable (for those with commitment fears) and won’t damage your car. 4" Circle.
Espresso Lip Balm
Our collaboration with Durham-based handmade body care company, Lo & Behold, is here! An all-natural espresso lip balm – created by infusing freshly ground Carrboro Coffee Roasters coffee in coconut oil and other natural moisturizers.
Finca San Nicolas - Honey Pacamara Specialty Instant Coffee
After much effort we are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste…our own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This honey pacamara coffee, from producer partner Nacho Gutierez at Finca San Nicolas in El Salvador, has delicious flavors of tropical fruit, toffee and hibiscus. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays! No need to carry around all the gear to enjoy amazing coffee on the run!
Finca El Pinabetal - Washed Pacas - Specialty Instant Coffee
We are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste...Carrboro Coffee Roasters' own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This coffee, from producer partner Saul Melara at Finca El Pinabetal in Honduras, has delicious flavors of melon and green apple with sweet spice and brown sugar. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays!
Decaf Colombia - Harvest Selection - Specialty Instant Coffee
Convenience never tasted so good! Our Quick Coffee packets now come in Decaf. Instantly dissolving in water, milk, or really any milk alternatives , this Colombia coffee keeps its delicious flavors of red fruit, dark caramel sweetness and a lush mouthfeel. Now you can easily make that late night coffee and not worry about it keeping you awake! Take it camping, traveling or give as a gift to friends and family without coffee brewing equipment.
Face Mask
Forgot your face mask? We got you covered. *One per customer please. Made of an outer layer of non woven fabric, a middle layer made of a filter fabric, and an inner layer made of a soft, skin gentle facial tissue. Fluid resistant, unlike cloth masks, to provide protection against large droplets.
Mugs
Brewing Equipment
Bodum 12oz French Press
Bodum 12oz glass Chambord French Press Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.
Bodum 17oz French Press
Bodum 17oz glass Chambord Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.
Bodum 34oz French Press
Bodum 34oz glass Chambord Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.
Chemex 3 Cup Brewer
Chemex 3 cup (1 pint) Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Unfolded Half Moon Filters
Chemex 6 Cup Brewer
Chemex 6 Cup Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Pre-Folded Filters
Chemex 8 Cup Brewer
Chemex 8 Cup Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Pre-Folded Filters
Filters
Chemex Filters for 6-10 cup
Chemex 6 cup pre-folded filters Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor Prefolded for convenience 100 filters per pack
Chemex Half Moon Filters for 3 cup
Chemex unfolded filters (Pint) Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor 100 filters per pack Pair with Chemex 3-cup Coffee Maker
Melitta Filter Cone #4
Melitta Filter cone #4 used with Bonavita drippers
Water Kettles & Scales
Bonavita 1L Electric Kettle
1 Liter Variable Temp Kettle by Bonavita Gooseneck spout for precise pour control Easy hold handle with comfort grip Hold Button heats and holds at temperatures between 140˚-208˚F for up to 60 minutes Temperature Set Button for quick access to preset brewing temperatures Adjustable in one-degree increments between 140˚-212˚F (60˚- 98˚C) 1000 watts for quick heating Brushed stainless steel and BPA-free plastic The Bonavita 1.0 Liter Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle allows you to adjust temperature in one degree increments from 140° to 212°F. Set the ideal temperature for your beverage whether you're preparing pour-over coffee or steeping your favorite tea. The digital display lets you monitor temperature in real time.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Serving freshly roasted Direct-Relationship coffee by Carrboro Coffee Roasters, tea, wine, beer, and more!
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514