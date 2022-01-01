Perennial 401 W. Franklin St

Edith Meza Finca Tasta Natural Pacamara

$12.00

In 2013 I met Edith Meza as a judge for the National Barista Competition in Peru. She shared coffee from her family farm with me and I was blown away by how clean and fruit forward her natural process coffee was. Since 2015 we have partnered with Edith to offer these unique coffees with you! This particular small lot offering of a Natural process Pacamara varietal is carefully processed and dried to give it a sweet juicy berry and ripe red fruits, as well as a delightful soft and silky mouthfeel that supports those fresh fruit flavors.