Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Perennial 401 W. Franklin St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Direct Relationship coffee, craft coffee beverages, mocktails, artisanal tea, and locally baked pastries in downtown W Franklin St Chapel Hill.
Location
401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil, NC 27516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Namu Restaurant, Coffee Bar, Beer Hall & Garden
No Reviews
5420 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chapel Hil
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant