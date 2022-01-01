Restaurant header imageView gallery
Perennial 401 W. Franklin St

review star

No reviews yet

401 W. Franklin St

Chapel Hil, NC 27516

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha Latte
Spicy Mocha Latte

Espresso

Doppio

$2.75

double shot of espresso

Americano

$3.25

Double shot of espresso and water Hot (8oz), Iced (12oz)

Cortado

$4.00

Double shot espresso with 2oz steamed milk Hot only (4oz)

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double shot espresso with steamed milk Hot only (8oz)

Latte

$4.50

Double shot espresso with steamed milk Hot or Iced (12oz)

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Brewed Coffee

Batch Brewed Coffee

$2.00

8 or 12oz hot brewed coffee

Pour Over

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Hot coffee with steamed milk (12oz)

Red Eye

$4.25

Double shot espresso in a 12oz cup of coffee

Cold Brew

$4.25

Cold brewed Ethiopia Ardi from Carrboro Coffee Roasters

Cold Brew Soda

$5.50

cold brew with your choice of soda water, ginger beer, or tonic

Cold & Stormy

$5.50

cold brew, ginger beer, lime

Seasonal Specials

Cocoa Cappuccino

$5.00

Farewell September

$5.50
Maple Spice Cappuccino

Maple Spice Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup, seasonal spices.

Spicy Mocha Latte

Spicy Mocha Latte

$5.75

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne, house-made cinnamon whip.

Cardamom Rooibos Latte

Cardamom Rooibos Latte

$5.00

Rooibos tea, cardamom syrup, steamed milk.

Harvest "Mule"

Harvest "Mule"

$6.00

Spiced cider, lemon, ginger beer, bitters.

No-Groni

No-Groni

$7.50

Tasta Honey Catuai coffee, herbal tisane blend, simple syrup, bitters.

Sweetbitter Bloom

Sweetbitter Bloom

$6.50

Cranberry-ginger shrub, chamomile, honey, tonic.

Tea Drinks

Chai Latte

$5.50

House-made chai tea concentrate with steamed or cold milk, and a touch of vanilla and honey. Hot or Iced 12oz

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Organic green tea matcha with steamed milk, and a touch of sugar in the raw syrup Hot or Iced 12oz

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

house-squeezed lemonade with green or purple matcha!

Blue Matcha Latte

$6.00

Butterfly Pea Flower with steamed milk, and honey-vanilla syrup Caffeine-free, antioxidant rich Hot or Iced 12oz

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00

Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, pepper, steamed milk.

Tea Latte (12oz)

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Earl Grey (black) or Hibiscus Zest (herbal) 16oz

Perennial Palmer

$4.00

Hot Black Tea

$3.50

12oz cup of hot tea

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

12oz cup of hot green tea

Hot Herbal

$3.50

12oz cup of hot herbal tisane

Coffee Alternatives

Grapefruit Juice

$5.50

Italian Soda

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.75

San Pellegrino sparkling water in a 375mL glass bottle

Still Water

$3.75

375mL Aqua Panna still water in a glass bottle

Q Ginger Beer

$3.50

Q Soda

$3.50

Q Tonic

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

mocha syrup & steamed milk 12oz hot

Steamer

$3.25

12oz steamed milk with a shot of vanilla syrup

Milk

$2.00

Pastries

Banana Bread

$4.00

Banana bread from Ninth Street Bakery. Contains egg and dairy.

Banana Coconut Chocolate Macaroon

$3.50

Banana Coconut Chocolate Macaroon from Ninth Street Bakery. Gluten Free, Vegan, Contains nuts.

Cinnamon Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun from Ninth Street Bakery. Contains dairy.

Cookie

$3.50

Cookie from Deli Edison

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery

Muffin

$3.50

Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery Cranberry Orange Muffin: contains egg and nuts Pumpkin Chai Muffin: contains egg and dairy.

Scone

$3.50

Scone from Ninth Street Bakery. Cranberry Scone: contains egg and dairy. Maple Walnut Scone: contains egg, nuts, and dairy.

Shortbread Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Shortbread Cookie from Ninth Street Bakery

Fruit

Apple

$1.50

Coffee by the Bag

Decaf Colombia

$9.50

Another Flavorful decaf that stands up to the process. This high grade bean has plenty of body, with a spicy and cherry- chocolate flavor and a floral aroma. Bold and wonderful with milk, it is excellent for espresso! 8 oz. whole bean bags

Luis Alberto Balladarez Un Regalo de Dios - El Ganador

$10.50

Nacho Gutierez - Los Pocitos Honey Gesha

$12.50

Edith Meza Finca Tasta Natural Pacamara

$12.00

In 2013 I met Edith Meza as a judge for the National Barista Competition in Peru. She shared coffee from her family farm with me and I was blown away by how clean and fruit forward her natural process coffee was. Since 2015 we have partnered with Edith to offer these unique coffees with you! This particular small lot offering of a Natural process Pacamara varietal is carefully processed and dried to give it a sweet juicy berry and ripe red fruits, as well as a delightful soft and silky mouthfeel that supports those fresh fruit flavors.

Piedmont Blend

$10.00

A blend some of the best beans coming out of the Pacific Rim and East Africa growing regions. This wonderfully fragrant medium and dark roast mélange balances 85% dark chocolate bitters and deep earth tones with a soft caramel and citrus sweetness. A syrupy, robust body delivers this bouquet with aplomb, proving equally delicious as espresso and cappuccino. The spicy finish beckons you back for another sip. Properly prepared, this coffee is highly addictive.8 oz. whole bean bags

Gift Box

$1.00

Short on boxes and gift wrap? We got you covered with our build a box option! Box dimensions are 4"x8"x11". Please let us know in special instructions which coffees (purchased separately) you would like us to include in your box.

Instant Coffee

Finca El Pinabetal - Washed Pacas - Specialty Instant Coffee

$15.00Out of stock

We are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste...Carrboro Coffee Roasters' own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This coffee, from producer partner Saul Melara at Finca El Pinabetal in Honduras, has delicious flavors of melon and green apple with sweet spice and brown sugar. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays!

Finca El Barrancon - Honey Bourbon - Specialty Instant Coffee

$15.00Out of stock

After much effort we are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste...our own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This coffee, from producer partner Nacho Gutierez at Finca El Barrancon in El Salvador, has delicious flavors of plum and berries, a sweet molasses syrupy mouthfeel, and a clean finish. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays! No need to carry around all the gear to enjoy amazing coffee on the run!

Black Tea Bulk

Earl Grey

$10.23

Organic Darjeeling

$16.28

Ginger Peach

$8.37

Winter Blend

$13.00

Green Tea Bulk

Ceremonial Matcha (4oz tin)

$38.00

Arteao Ceremonial Matcha (4oz tin)

China Green

$5.58

China Oolong

$8.37

Fukamushi Sencha

$20.00

Arteao Fukamushi Sencha (4oz bag)

Matcha Genmaicha (4oz bag)

$16.00Out of stock

Arteao Matcha Genmaicha (4oz bag)

Organic Jasmine

$8.37

Tisane (Herbal) Bulk

Egyptian Chamomile

$9.30

Golden Milk (4oz bag)

$15.00Out of stock

Arteao Golden Milk (4oz bag)

Lemon Mint

$7.44

Rooibos

$10.23

Triple Berry

$8.00

Stickers

Perennial Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Direct Relationship coffee, craft coffee beverages, mocktails, artisanal tea, and locally baked pastries in downtown W Franklin St Chapel Hill.

Location

401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil, NC 27516

Directions

