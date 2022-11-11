Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Chapel Hill

review star

No reviews yet

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Order Again

Popular Items

Roti Canai
Pad Thai
Yaki Udon

CURBSIDE NOW AVAILABLE!

CURBSIDE PICKUP

Please click here to enjoy Hawkers Curbside Pickup. Simply add this option to your order "cart". The restaurant will text you when your order is about 10 minutes away from completion. See you soon!

Small Plates

Chicken Egg Rolls

Chicken Egg Rolls

$8.00

Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

With curry dipping.

Curry Dipping Sauce

$11.00

Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING

Edamame Chili Garlic

Edamame Chili Garlic

$8.00

Wok-fired with chili and garlic.

Five-Spice Green Beans

Five-Spice Green Beans

$7.00

Lightly battered, fried to a crisp, tossed in our signature five-spice seasoning.

Golden Wontons

Golden Wontons

$9.00

Handmade daily, filled with chicken, shrimp and mushrooms, fried to a crisp and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Hawkers Delight

Hawkers Delight

$10.00

Saucy blend of wok-seared tofu, broccoli, carrots, napa, bell peppers, shiitake and straw mushrooms, served with jasmin rice.

Hawkers Wings

Hawkers Wings

$12.00

BATTERED or NAKED. Choice of sauce: sweet Thai chili, honey sriracha, hainanese, spring onion ginger or rub: five-spice, chuan jerk.

Spicy Kimchi

Spicy Kimchi

$4.00

Fermented veggies with a kick.

Korean Twice Fried Wings

Korean Twice Fried Wings

$13.00

Sauced in garlic gochujang and topped with peanuts, sesame and cilantro.

Po Po Lo's Curry

Po Po Lo's Curry

$13.00

Our hearty familly recipe that has been shared for generations with veggies and chicken, served with jasmine rice.

Chinese BBQ Pork Bao

Chinese BBQ Pork Bao

$11.00

Sweet & saucy roasted pork shoulder, wok-fired with hoisin sauce and caramelized onions. Topped with spring onions.

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$11.00

Thick-sliced pork belly, topped with pickled mustard greens, hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts and brown sugar.

Roast Duck Bao

Roast Duck Bao

$12.00

Five-spice hand-pulled duck and crispy skin with housemade black vinegar hoisin, cucumbers, spring onions and cilantro.

Seoul Hot Chicken Bao

Seoul Hot Chicken Bao

$11.00

24-hour brined chicken thigh, deep-fried and sauced in garlic gochujang. Topped with a spicy housemade pickle.

Roti Canai

Roti Canai

$8.00

(row·tee jen·nai) Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce. 

Shrimp Summer Rolls

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$8.00

Chilled rice wrap, jumbo shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts. Peanut dipping sauce.

Sichuan Wontons

Sichuan Wontons

$10.00

Chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, brown sauce and peanut chili sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Crisp wrap, shredded veggies. Vietnamese vinaigrette dipping sauce.

Street Skewers - Bulgogi Steak

Street Skewers - Bulgogi Steak

$12.00

Korean BBQ marinated steak, glazed with sweet and savory bulgogi sauce, served with a side of housemade kimchi.

Crispy Tofu Bites

Crispy Tofu Bites

$7.00

Tossed in our signature five-spice seasoning.

Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings

Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings

$10.00

Our Auntie's classic recipe, wok-seared or steamed, served with a sweet soy dipping sauce.

Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap

Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Chicken, fried tofu, egg, shiitake mushrooms and veggies, wok-fired in Pad Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, spring onions and toasted peanuts.

Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wrap

Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wrap

$15.00

Korean BBQ steak, five-spice tofu, shiitake mushrooms and veggies. Served with housemade kimchi, bean sprout banchan and gochujang.

Rice

Chow Faan

Chow Faan

$14.00

Classic fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce.

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Gluten Friendly | Veggie Friendly

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$9.00

An herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, fresh basil and soy sauce.

Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice

Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.

Noodles

Beef Haw Fun

Beef Haw Fun

$14.00

Hey, wok hei! Fresh wide rice noodles, steak, spring onions, bean sprouts, onions and soy sauce.

C.K.T.

C.K.T.

$13.00

Chef Lo's signature Char Kway Teow. Wok-fired shrimp, chicken, lap cheong, egg, veggies and fresh wide rice noodles in a soy and pork sauce.

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$11.00

Our Main Mein. Chicken, fresh veggies and egg noodles tossed in a traditional sauce.

Kid's Chicken Lo Mein

$7.50

Chicken and egg noodles tossed in a traditional sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.

Singapore Mei Fun

Singapore Mei Fun

$13.00

Thin rice noodles dusted with yellow curry and wok-fired with chicken, shrimp, eggs and veggies.

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$13.00

Ridiculously satisfying thick udon noodles with chicken, eggs and veggies in a savory sauce with a chili finish. Fire.

Noodle Soups

Curry Laksa Ramen

Curry Laksa Ramen

$15.00

Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.

Hong Kong Wonton

Hong Kong Wonton

$13.00

Handmade wontons swimming in homestyle chicken bone broth, char siu, egg noodles and seasonal greens.

Salads

Green Papaya & Shrimp

Green Papaya & Shrimp

$11.00Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp, green papaya and veggies, tossed in a bird's eye Thai chili sauce. Served with crispy tofu, fried shallots and toasted peanuts.

Sweets

Jo-He Bag O’ Donuts

Jo-He Bag O’ Donuts

$7.00

Served with a coconut salted caramel sauce.

Beverages

Water

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50Out of stock
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

TO-GO MARGARI-THAI MIXER

$14.00Out of stock

Add your own tequila & orange liqueur! Serves 4. Fun & tangy, with mangosteen, Bird’s Eye Chili simple, coconut water, and lemon-lime juice.

TO-GO THAT’S MY BAG BABY MIXER

$14.00Out of stock

Add your own tequila & orange liqueur! Serves 4. Fun & tangy, with mangosteen, Bird’s Eye Chili simple, coconut water, and lemon-lime juice.

TO-GO O.G. PAIN KILLER MIXER

$14.00Out of stock

Add your own tequila & orange liqueur! Serves 4. Fun & tangy, with mangosteen, Bird’s Eye Chili simple, coconut water, and lemon-lime juice.

Bag of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Directions

Gallery
Hawkers Asian Street Food image
Hawkers Asian Street Food image
Hawkers Asian Street Food image
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

Search similar restaurants

