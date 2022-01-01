Chapel Hill Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Chapel Hill

Lucha Tigre image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Green Beans$6.00
Flash-fried with soy & garlic.
Vegetable Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls (3)$6.00
Comes with 3 in an order.
General Tso’s Tofu Bowl$14.99
Served with broccoli & steamed rice.
More about Lucha Tigre
Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ultimate Salmon Roll*$7.50
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko, eel sauce, wasabi cream
Crab Wontons$5.95
Five crispy fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
Sexy Girl Roll$6.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy crab mix
More about Spicy 9 Sushi
Lantern image

 

Lantern

423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (895 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pea Shoot & Scallion Dumplings - Frozen (12) (V)$15.00
black sesame, miso, sesame-miso dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
Pork & Chive Dumplings - Frozen (12)$15.00
Whey fed pork, garlic chives, chile-soy dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
Clara's Salad$12.00
bib lettuce, crispy wontons, grilled pineapple, spicy roasted NC peanuts, secret dressing
More about Lantern
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roti Canai$3.50
Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce | Some Heat
Yaki Udon$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Spring Rolls$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Dumplings

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Wontons

Pad Thai

Pork Dumplings

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston