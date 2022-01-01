Chapel Hill Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Chapel Hill
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Crispy Green Beans
|$6.00
Flash-fried with soy & garlic.
|Vegetable Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls (3)
|$6.00
Comes with 3 in an order.
|General Tso’s Tofu Bowl
|$14.99
Served with broccoli & steamed rice.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Ultimate Salmon Roll*
|$7.50
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko, eel sauce, wasabi cream
|Crab Wontons
|$5.95
Five crispy fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce
|Sexy Girl Roll
|$6.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy crab mix
Lantern
423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Pea Shoot & Scallion Dumplings - Frozen (12) (V)
|$15.00
black sesame, miso, sesame-miso dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
|Pork & Chive Dumplings - Frozen (12)
|$15.00
Whey fed pork, garlic chives, chile-soy dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
|Clara's Salad
|$12.00
bib lettuce, crispy wontons, grilled pineapple, spicy roasted NC peanuts, secret dressing
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
|Popular items
|Roti Canai
|$3.50
Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce | Some Heat
|Yaki Udon
|$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly