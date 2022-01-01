Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve cookies

Merritt's Grill image

 

Merritt's Grill

1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Merritts Cookie$2.50
Small Merritts Cookie$2.00
Large Merritts Cookie$3.00
More about Merritt's Grill
Item pic

 

Coco Bistro

101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Coco Bistro
Perennial image

 

Perennial

401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mmm Hmm Cookie$1.25
mini mmm hmmm cookies: flourless double chocolate cookie
Shortbread Cookie$1.00
Shortbread Cookie from Ninth Street Bakery
More about Perennial
Banner pic

 

Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.35
Gluten Free Monster Cookie$3.75
More about Breakaway Cafe
Item pic

 

Caffe Driade

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Ninth Street Bakery chocolate chip cookie
**Contains dairy, eggs
Banana Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie Ball (gf/v)$4.00
Banana Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie Ball from Ninth Street Bakery.
**Gluten Free
**Vegan
**Contains NUTS (almonds)
Monster M&M Cookie (gf)$4.25
Gluten Free M&M Oatmeal Cookie from 9th Street Bakery.
**Gluten Free, Contains nuts, and eggs
More about Caffe Driade

