Cookies in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve cookies
More about Merritt's Grill
Merritt's Grill
1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill
|Medium Merritts Cookie
|$2.50
|Small Merritts Cookie
|$2.00
|Large Merritts Cookie
|$3.00
More about Coco Bistro
Coco Bistro
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
More about Perennial
Perennial
401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil
|Mmm Hmm Cookie
|$1.25
mini mmm hmmm cookies: flourless double chocolate cookie
|Shortbread Cookie
|$1.00
Shortbread Cookie from Ninth Street Bakery
More about Breakaway Cafe
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.35
|Gluten Free Monster Cookie
|$3.75
More about Caffe Driade
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Ninth Street Bakery chocolate chip cookie
**Contains dairy, eggs
|Banana Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie Ball (gf/v)
|$4.00
Banana Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie Ball from Ninth Street Bakery.
**Gluten Free
**Vegan
**Contains NUTS (almonds)
|Monster M&M Cookie (gf)
|$4.25
Gluten Free M&M Oatmeal Cookie from 9th Street Bakery.
**Gluten Free, Contains nuts, and eggs