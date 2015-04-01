Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coco Bistro & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180

CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
London Fog

Scone

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$7.00Out of stock

Served with butter and choice of jam Absolutely delicious scratch-made scones!

Strawberry Scone

Strawberry Scone

$7.00Out of stock

Served with butter and choice of jam Absolutely delicious scratch-made scones!

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$7.00Out of stock

Served with butter and choice of jam Absolutely delicious scratch-made scones!

Blueberry Scone (GF)

Blueberry Scone (GF)

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten-free and served with butter and choice of jam. Absolutely delicious gluten-free scones made from scratch!

Strawberry Scone (GF)

Strawberry Scone (GF)

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten-free and served with butter and choice of jam. Absolutely delicious gluten-free scones made from scratch!

Chocolate Chip Scone (GF)

Chocolate Chip Scone (GF)

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten-free and served with butter and choice of jam. Absolutely delicious gluten-free scones made from scratch!

Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$5.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$5.50
Cinnamon Nutmeg Muffin

Cinnamon Nutmeg Muffin

$5.50
GF Apple Cinnamon Muffin

GF Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$5.50

Bars

PB Crisp Bar

PB Crisp Bar

$5.00
Pumpkin Oat Bar

Pumpkin Oat Bar

$5.50

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Loaf

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.25Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$4.25Out of stock

Pastry

Banana Oat Mound- GF

Banana Oat Mound- GF

$3.75

Coffee / Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.85+

Our americano is made by diluting espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Brew Coffee

Brew Coffee

$2.75+

Our brew coffee is a medium roast made by using Carrboro Coffee Roaster Guatemalan Blend. Grown at over 1500m high, this coffee from the Santiago region around Lake Atitlan, Guatemala is grown in rich, black volcanic soil. It has hints of floral, sweet and spice aromatics.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25+

Our cafe au lait is made by combining our drip coffee and a steamed milk of your choice in equal ratios.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Our cappuccino is made by combining 2oz espresso and a layer of steamed milk topped with microfoam.

French Press

French Press

$3.00+

Our French press is made with our medium roast blend, Carrboro Coffee Roasters Guatemalan Blend, while capturing the oils in a concentrated form to create a deep, full flavored cup of joe.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Our cold brew is made chilled, never heated, by steeping Carrboro Coffee Roasters Guatemalan Blend in cold water for 24 hours resulting in a delicious, mild iced coffee.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

Our cortado is served in an 8oz cup, combining 2oz of espresso and 2oz of a milk of your choice.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

Perfect for a get up and go, our espresso is pulled from Carrboro Coffee Roasters Piedmont Blend.

Espresso Spritzer

Espresso Spritzer

$4.75+

Our espresso spritzer is made by combining espresso, carbonated water and ice.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50+

A flat white lets the espresso do the talking in your beverage. It is made with espresso, but less milk and less foam than a latte. Ours is served in a 8oz cup for a double shot of espresso or a 12oz cup for a triple shot of espresso.

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Our latte is made with espresso and your milk of choice to create a creamy, delicious coffee beverage.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Our macchiato is served in an 8oz cup with a double shot of espresso and a layer of foam on top. Macchiatos are great for a small pick me up!

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

Our mocha is made with espresso, milk of your choice and our delectable mocha sauce.

Mushroom Coffee

Mushroom Coffee

$5.00

Mushroom coffee is served in an 8oz cup using Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee Mix combined with hot water. It has half the caffeine content of a regular cup of joe (energy boost without jitters) and is loaded with health benefits such as helping digestion and balancing your immune system.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.25+

Our pour over is made with a freshly ground medium roast - Carrboro Coffee Roasters Guatemalan Blend. Hot water is poured over the coffee grounds to create a vibrant taste and smooth brew.

Specialty Latte

Agave Cinnamon Latte

Agave Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Our agave cinnamon latte is made with espresso, your choice of milk, agave syrup and cinnamon powder.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Our brown sugar cinnamon latte is made with espresso, your choice of milk, brown sugar and cinnamon powder.

Maple Brown Sugar Latte

Maple Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50+

Our maple brown sugar latte is made with espresso, your choice of milk, maple syrup and brown sugar.

Mexican Spice Mocha

Mexican Spice Mocha

$5.50+

Our Mexican spice mocha is made with espresso, your choice of milk, mocha sauce, cayenne pepper and cinnamon powder.

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Our peppermint mocha is made with espresso, your choice of milk, mocha sauce and peppermint syrup.

Raspberry Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

$5.50+

Our raspberry mocha is made with espresso, your choice of milk, mocha sauce and raspberry syrup.

Cinnamon Bun Latte

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.50+

Our cinnamon bun latte is made with espresso, your choice of milk, mocha sauce and cinnamon bun syrup.

Strawberry Mocha

Strawberry Mocha

$5.50+

Our strawberry mocha is made with espresso, your choice of milk, mocha sauce and strawberry syrup.

Blueberry Scone Latte

Blueberry Scone Latte

$5.50+

Our blueberry scone latte is made with espresso, your choice of milk, vanilla and blueberry syrup.

Samoa Cookie Latte

Samoa Cookie Latte

$5.50+

Our samoa cookie latte is made with espresso, your choice of milk, mocha sauce, coconut syrup and caramel syrup.

Coconut Caramel Latte

Coconut Caramel Latte

$5.50+Out of stock

Our coconut caramel latte is made with espresso, your choice of milk, coconut syrup and caramel syrup.

Iced S'mores Latte with Oat Cold Foam

$5.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Toffee Nut Mocha

$5.50+

Irish Cream Latte

$5.50+

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Our chai latte is made using a chai concentrate combined with your choice of milk, resulting in a sweet and spicy beverage.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25+

We have over 20 teas to choose from, enjoy an iced tea prepared with Harney and Sons tea bags.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25+

Our london fog is made by combining earl gray tea and steamed milk of your choice. Lavender or vanilla syrup can be added for an extra kick.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Our matcha latte is made by combining matcha powder and hot water with a milk of your choice. Our matcha powder is naturally unsweetened, but vanilla can be added to make it sweeter.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Choose from our handpicked collection of delicious teas, can be made hot or iced.

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Our strawberry matcha latte is made by combining matcha powder, hot water with a milk of your choice and strawberry syrup. Our matcha powder is naturally unsweetened.

Iced Tea Lemonade

Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.25+

We have over 20 teas to choose from, enjoy an iced tea prepared with Harney and Sons tea bags.

Gingerbread Vanilla Tea Latte

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Our hot chocolate is made with our decadent, rich mocha sauce and your choice of steamed milk.

Mexican Spice Hot Chocolate

Mexican Spice Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Our Mexican spice hot chocolate is made with your choice of milk, mocha sauce, cayenne pepper and cinnamon powder.

Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Our hot chocolate is made with our decadent, rich mocha sauce and your choice of steamed milk.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.25+

Our peppermint hot chocolate is made with your choice of milk, mocha sauce and peppermint syrup.

Irish Cream Hot Chocolate

$5.25+

Hot Apple Steamer

$5.25+

Specialty Beverage

Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.00+

Our golden latte is made using a turmeric chai concentrate combined with your choice of milk, resulting in a sweet and spicy beverage.

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$5.00+

Our italian soda is made using carbonated water and your choice of syrup. We recommend using a fruity syrup such as mango or raspberry!

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50+

Our steamer is made with steamed milk and a syrup of your choice.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75
Sparkling Lemonade

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.75

Soft Drinks

Juice Box

$1.59Out of stock

La Croix

$2.25

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.75Out of stock

Retail

Coffee Beans

$19.95+

Locally roasted retail coffee and espresso beans. (whole or ground)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Espresso, Bistro & Bar Fueled by kindness. 100% Plant-based! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517

Directions

Gallery
Coco Bistro image
Coco Bistro image
Coco Bistro image
Coco Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101 Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Jujube
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
NoDa Brewing Company Tapas - 1118 Environ Way
orange star5.0 • 50
1118 Environ Way Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Merritt's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1009 South Columbia Street Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Market and Moss
orange star4.1 • 15
700 Market St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill - 128 East Franklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
128 East Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in CHAPEL HILL

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CHAPEL HILL
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston