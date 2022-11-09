Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Merritt's Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1009 South Columbia Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Order Again

Popular Items

Single BLT
Double BLT
Baby BLT

Lunch

Baby BLT

$7.35

A perfectly sized stack of lettuce, tomato, and 4 slices of warm, crispy bacon! Served on toasted sour dough with mayo, salt, and pepper as always.

Single BLT

$8.95

For those in the mood for something a bit bigger this BLT hosts a hearty 7 slices of bacon with two layers of lettuce and tomato. Mayo, salt, and pepper as always.

Double BLT

$12.35

More is always better, especially when it comes to bacon...9 slices of bacon and 3 layers of lettuce and tomato served on toasted sourdough with mayo, salt, and pepper.

Triple BLT

$15.95

Not for the faint of heart, a full 1 pound of bacon with 4 layers of lettuce and tomato between two slices of toasted sourdough with mayo, salt, and pepper. A true undertaking for those up to the task.

The Notorious TBG

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, fresh Guacamole, Lettuce, and Tomato, this sandwich will have you believe it’s all a dream. Want something a little cooler? Try avocado instead of guacamole at no charge.

The Veggie

$6.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Guacamole, Red Onion, and house-made Balsamic Mayo. A garden fresh sandwich!

Perfectly Pulled Pork

$8.75

A heaping portion of Brookwood's Pulled Pork, with house-made Slaw, and BBQ Sauce, all served on a Brioche Bun.

All American Club

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, and Bacon with American cheese on Sour Dough bread. Classic through and through.

Ham Sandwich

$6.75

Sliced ham, Lettuce and Tomato, served on sourdough!

Pimento Cheese

$5.95

House made cheddar Pimento Cheese atop a bed of Lettuce and Tomato with Mayo, Salt, and Pepper.

Linda Woods Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

House-made traditional southern Chicken Salad, atop a bed of Lettuce and Tomato, with Mayo, Salt, and Pepper.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.95

Our house made dill-icious egg salad sitting on fresh lettuce and tomato in between two slices of white bread.

Toasted Cheese

$3.95

3 slices of melty cheese grilled between two crisp pieces of toast... add tomatoes to take this simple sandwich up a notch!

Grandpa's Tomato Sandwich

$4.50

5 slices of perfectly vine-ripened Tomatoes, Salt, Pepper, and plenty of Mayo between two slices of toasted sourdough… sweet, salty, and refreshing!

Turkey

$7.75

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Salt and Pepper. Try adding cheese for something a little extra!

Fried Bologna

$5.00

Two thick slices of fried Bologna, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Salt, and Pepper.

Bacon Sandwich

$7.00

4 slices of Bacon with Mayo on your choice of toasted bread! What's Better?!

Jalapeno Melt

$7.50

A tantalizing Toasted Cheese with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeno Slices, Tomatoes, Salt and Pepper!

Burgers and Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$5.25

Quarter Pound Dog

Carolina Dog

$6.95

Quarter Pound dog, grilled and loaded with house-made slaw, chili, red onions, and mustard!

Cheeseburger

$7.75

4oz. All-Beef patty, and melty american cheese

Hamburger

$7.75

4oz. All-Beef Patty

Merritt's Burger

$8.25

4oz. All-Beef Patty, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, onion, pickle, jalapeno, mustard, and ketchup

BLT Burger

$10.50

4oz. All-Beef Patty, Piled high with lettuce, tomato, and Bacon

Carolina Burger

$8.25

4oz. all-beef patty, chilli, housemade slaw, onion, and mustard!

Soups and Salads

BLT Salad

$10.00

Loads of Bacon and tomato over crisp lettuce

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.00

Our southern chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Tossed Salad LG

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and cucumber. Order it as a side or entree

Tossed Salad SM

$5.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and cucumber. Order it as a side or entree

Large Tomato Soup

$5.95

House-made Tomato soup

Small Tomato Soup

$3.25

Large Bean Chili Soup

$6.95

Hearty beans, beef, and tomato in a flavorful soup

Small Bean Chili Soup

$3.75

Large Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.95

Creamy cheddar soup, with hearty broccoli

Small Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$3.25

Chicken Salad 1/2 LB

$6.50

Chicken Salad 1 LB

$11.95

Egg Salad 1/2 LB

$5.50

Egg Salad 1 LB

$9.00

Pimento Cheese 1/2 LB

$6.50

Pimento Cheese 1 LB

$11.95

Chips

Original Sea Salt

$2.00

Deep River Snacks

Cracked Pepper

$2.00

Deep River Snacks

Messquite BBQ

$2.00

Deep River Snacks

Jalapeno CHIP

$2.00

Deep River Snacks

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00

Deep River Snacks

Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Deep River Snacks

Maui Onion

Sides

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Side of Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side of Bolonga

$2.50

Side of Chicken Salad

$3.25

Side of Chili

$1.50

Side of Cucumber

$1.00

Side of Egg Salad

$2.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Side of Ham

$2.75

Side of Pimento

$2.50

Side of Sauage

$2.25

Side of Slaw

$1.25

Side of Tomato

$1.00

Side of Turkey

$3.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Blondie

$2.50

Loaf of Sourdough

$7.50

Rice Krispy Treat

$1.00

Merritts Cookie

$2.75

Cake Pops

$3.00

Coconut Cake

$4.00

Lemon Poppy-Seed Muffin

$2.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Pineapple Coconut Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry White Chocolate Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.50

4 slices of our Famous Bacon, 2 Eggs, 2 slices of American cheese, mayonnaise, and salt and pepper.

Bacon Sandwich

$7.00

5 slices of Bacon and Mayo on your choice of toasted bread! What's Better?!

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$7.50

2 Smithfield sausage patties, 2 eggs, and 2 slices of American cheese

Cajun Chicken, Egg, and Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

1 sliced cajun chicken filet, 2 eggs, and 2 slices of American cheese

Bologna, Egg, and Cheese

$7.50

2 thick slices of Fried Bologna, 2 eggs, and 2 slices of American cheese

Egg, and Cheese

$5.00

2 Eggs, and 2 slices of American Chese

Egg Sandwich

$4.50

2 Eggs on your choice bread!

Baby BLT

$7.35

A perfectly sized stack of lettuce, tomato, and 4 slices of warm, crispy bacon! Served on toasted sour dough with mayo, salt, and pepper as always.

Single BLT

$8.95

For those in the mood for something a bit bigger this BLT hosts a hearty 7 slices of bacon with two layers of lettuce and tomato. Mayo, salt, and pepper as always.

Double BLT

$12.35

More is always better, especially when it comes to bacon...9 slices of bacon and 3 layers of lettuce and tomato served on toasted sourdough with mayo, salt, and pepper.

Triple BLT

$15.95

Not for the faint of heart, a full 1 pound of bacon with 4 layers of lettuce and tomato between two slices of toasted sourdough with mayo, salt, and pepper. A true undertaking for those up to the task.

Hot Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$7.50

2 slices of Grilled Ham, 2 perfectly cooked Eggs, and 2 slices of American Cheese

Breakfast Specials

Your choice of a small breakfast sandwich served on a brioche bun. Comes with a coffee or fountain drink!

**Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Combo**

$5.50

One egg, one slice of cheese, 2 pieces of bacon, served on a Brioche Bun with mayo! Comes with a small coffee or fountain drink!

**Bologna, Egg, & Cheese Combo**

$5.50

One egg, one slice of cheese, 1 piece of thick sliced Bologna, served on a Brioche Bun with mayo! Comes with a small coffee or fountain drink!

**Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Combo**

$5.50

One egg, one slice of cheese, 1 piece of Sausage, served on a Brioche Bun with mayo! Comes with a small coffee or fountain drink!

**Avocado, Egg, & Cheese Combo**

$5.50

One egg, one slice of cheese, half of an Avocado, served on a Brioche Bun with mayo! Comes with a small coffee or fountain drink!

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Coke

$2.50

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.50

Fountain Coke Zero

$2.50

Fountain Lemonade

$2.50

Fountain Sprite

$2.50

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fountain Root Beer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half/Half Tea

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Bottle Coke

$2.75

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.75

Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Bottle Ginger Ale

$2.75

Bottle Lemonade

$2.75

Bottle Mountain Dew

$2.75

Bottle Perrier

$2.75

Bottle Sprite

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.75

Glass Cheerwine

$2.75

Glass Coke

$2.75

Glass Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

Glass Mountain Dew

$2.75Out of stock

Glass Pepsi

$2.75Out of stock

Glass Sprite

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

OJ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.75

Large Coffee

$2.45

Joe Van Gogh Merritt's Blend Coffee Beans

$15.99

Merritt's House Blend Coffee Beans 12oz bag of Whole Bean local Joe Van Gogh Coffee

Elaine Oneal Art

Framed Print LARGE

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

