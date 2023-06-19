- Home
Toast at Five Points
345 W Main St
Durham, NC 27701
FOOD
Panini: hot grilled sandwiches
Tuscan Kale
Ricotta salata, pickled sweet and hot peppers v
Rapini & Sweet Italian sausage
With roasted garlic, asiago fresca
Soppressata
with fontina, arugula, and Dijon mustard
Three Cheese
Grana padano, asiago fresca, pecorino, truffle oil v
Prosciutto
With fresh mozzarella and roasted tomato
Spicy Tuna
olivada, fennel, lemon
Mortadella
with provolone, pickled red onion, and aioli *mortadella is made with pistachios
Local Farm Egg
Taleggio, chives v
Portobello
With fontina, arugula, roasted tomato (v, can be vegan upon request)
Chicken
With roasted peppers, mozzarella, and salsa verde
Herb Pesto
With fresh mozzarella, and roasted tomato v, *pesto contains nuts
Special Panino
Turkey meatballs, house marinara, fresh basil, provolone, and parmesan
Kid's Panini
Fresh mozzarella grilled cheese sandwich
Tramezzini: Crustless, soft bread sandwiches
Pancetta
Arugula, roasted tomatoes, lemon aioli. We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.
Shrimp & Sunchoke salad
Watercress, lemon aioli. We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.
Egg Salad
Capers, chives, lemon aioli. We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.
Cured Salmon
With pickled red onion, watercress, cream cheese, lemon aioli. Salmon is cured only, and cooked no further. Aioli is homemade mayo made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.
Chicken Salad
Roasted garlic aioli. We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.
Kids PB&J
Crostini: small toasted bread, topped, enjoyed in two or three bites. Two of the same flavor per order.
Crostini Combo
Choose three crostini with a soup or salad!
Avocado, lemon, grana padano
(v)
Roasted beets
Orange, mint, robiola (v)
Warm goat cheese
Local honey, black pepper (v)
Merguez sausage
Chickpea-tomato puree, herbs
Sicilian caponata
Goat cheese, pine nuts (v, can be vegan upon request)
Chicken liver pâté
Pancetta, pickled fennel
Herb Pesto
Mozzarella, roasted tomato (v)
Garlicky mushrooms
Thyme, red wine, gorgonzola (v, can be vegan upon request)
Peperonata, pecorino romano
(v, can be vegan upon request)
Special #1 Crostini
Sugar Snap peas with lemon, pecorino, and mint (v)
Special #2 Crostini
Cherry wood smoked salmon spread with robiola, capers, dill, and pickled shallots
Avocado crostini kit
Our avocado spread made with lemon, olive oil, and grana padano, with 20 crostini
Goat Cheese crostini kit
Our goat cheese, local honey, black pepper crostini turned into an easy spread for you, with 20 crostini
Garlicky mushroom crostini kit
Our garlicky mushroom crostini topping with red wine & thyme, and gorgonzola on the side, and a bag of 20 crostini.
Soup and Salad
Cup of homemade soup
8 ounce cup of homemade soup with 2 olive oil crostini on the side.
Bowl of homemade soup
12 ounce bowl of homemade soup with 4 olive oil crostini on the side.
Pint of homemade soup
16 ounce pint
Quart of homemade soup
32 ounce quart
Chickpea Salad
with roasted artichokes & red onions, Castelvetrano olives, Pecorino Romano, lemon vinaigrette v, gf
Small Green Salad (no protein)
mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano
Large Green Salad (no protein)
mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano
Large Green Salad with Protein
mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano and your choice of protein
Cup of Soup & Small Green Salad
(no protein)
Cup of Soup & Large Green Salad
(no protein)
Bowl of Soup & Small Green Salad
(no protein)
Bowl of Soup & Large Green Salad
(no protein)
Cup of Soup & Small Salad
With Protein
Cup of Soup & Large Salad
With Protein
Bowl of Soup & Small Salad
With Protein
Bowl of soup & Large salad
With Protein
Small Green Salad with Protein
Odds, Ends, Whatnot
Kettle Chips
Marinated Olives
half pint of italian olives marinated in olive oil, garlic, rosemary, orange peel, and chilis
Creamy Lemon Custard
with strawberries, gf, v, egg free
Olive oil brownie with sea salt
rich and real chocolatey
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Five cookies
Fresh Raspberry & Sour Cream Crumb Cake
Toast Market
Prepared Salads by the Pint
Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, Spicy Tuna Salad, and Shrimp Salad * We make our own aioli using local egg yolks, to use in the egg salad, chicken salad, and shrimp salad. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.
Prepared Salads by the Half Pint
Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, Spicy Tuna Salad, and Shrimp Salad * We make our own aioli using local egg yolks, to use in the egg salad, chicken salad, and shrimp salad. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.
Bottle of House Vinaigrette
It really is the most delicious vinaigrette, liquid gold!
Vinaigrette Bottle Exchange
Bring back your empty Toast vinaigrette bottle for the ol' switcharoo and get $1 off a new bottle!
Toast T-shirt
Gift Certificate
BEVERAGE
Beverages
San Pellegrino
Iced Tea
Iced Coffee
counter culture #46 brewed over ice
Hot Coffee
Counter Culture #46 12 oz cup
Homebucha
Kombucha made in Durham!
Jabin
Cucumber-mint Persian beverage with apple cider vinegar. Locally made. Flavor is similar to a shrub.
Boylan
Spring Water
Canned Soda
Hot Tea
Alcoholic Beverages
Ponysaurus Pilsner
Ponysaurus IPA
Ponysaurus Blackberry Peach Sour
Ponysaurus Mango Guava Wit
Peroni
Italian blue ribbon!
Highland Gaelic Ale
Highland Brewing's flagship beer! "Amber ale with exceptional balance between malty sweetness and delicate hop bitterness" -Highland Brewing
Bull City Cider Works, Off Main
The original cider from Bull City Ciderworks, semi-dry apple blend.
Glass of tasty Italian wine
Available for dine-in only :) Sant Evasio Cortese or Barbera
Quartino of tasty Italian wine
Available for dine-in only :) Sant Evasio Cortese or Barbera
Ciàcola Prosecco, Tenuta Degli Ultimi
This producer specializes in prosecco made with their organic grapes. This is a dry and lively one, with apple, pear, lemon, and mineral.
Cascina Barisel "Perdisné" rosato
made from Dolcetto to create a full bodied, round, versatile food friendly wine.
Castello di Torre in Pietra, Elephas bianco
Green apples and pears with citrus and great mineral notes. So fresh and so clean!
Centorame "Scuderie Ducali" Pecorino
Organic Pecorino from central Italy, floral nose with citrus and stone fruit notes.
La Mesma "le rose" Gavi
Organic Cortese grape with lots of meyer lemons, grapefruit, peaches and pears, and a great mineral finish.
Famoso, Rubicone IGT
Aromatic and rich, floral and citrus notes, plenty of tropical fruits and nice acidic finish
La Casaccia "Poggeto" Grignolino
Light bodied with strawberry, raspberry, and spices, with great acidity perfect for pairing with cheeses and cured meats. Also great with a light chill!
Carussin Completo
A full liter of certified biodynamically farmed, naturally fermented, delicious red from the Piedmont region. We love a little chill on this one, too!
Les Chemins de Bassac
Les Champs des Maures. It's French Cabernet, y'all! Certified organic and biodynamic, medium bodied, black fruits, and easy going tannins
Cascina Barisel, Monferrato Dolcetto
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Italian sandwich shop with homemade soups and salads
345 W Main St, Durham, NC 27701