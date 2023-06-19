Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Toast at Five Points

review star

No reviews yet

345 W Main St

Durham, NC 27701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Large Green Salad with Protein

Large Green Salad with Protein

$12.00

mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano and your choice of protein

Chicken

Chicken

$10.00

With roasted peppers, mozzarella, and salsa verde

Herb Pesto

Herb Pesto

$9.50

With fresh mozzarella, and roasted tomato v, *pesto contains nuts

FOOD

Do you need disposables?

click once to save yourself extra trash AND save the planet to boot!

No disposables needed for this order :)

Click once to save paper and plastic disposables on your entire order!

Green to Go member & no disposables needed

Green to Go member & no disposables needed

Let us know how many boxes you'll be checking out in the Special Instructions box below. To check out your containers before arriving, use our restaurant code NUF4LY in the GreenToGo app. We will also have the code available when you pick up your order. If you are not a GreenToGo member, you can join at getgreentogo.com to learn more about their zero waste program!

I need disposables!

We'll supply what you will need for your order!

Panini: hot grilled sandwiches

Tuscan Kale

Tuscan Kale

$9.50

Ricotta salata, pickled sweet and hot peppers v

Rapini & Sweet Italian sausage

Rapini & Sweet Italian sausage

$10.00

With roasted garlic, asiago fresca

Soppressata

Soppressata

$10.00

with fontina, arugula, and Dijon mustard

Three Cheese

Three Cheese

$9.50

Grana padano, asiago fresca, pecorino, truffle oil v

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$10.00

With fresh mozzarella and roasted tomato

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$10.00

olivada, fennel, lemon

Mortadella

Mortadella

$10.00

with provolone, pickled red onion, and aioli *mortadella is made with pistachios

Local Farm Egg

Local Farm Egg

$9.50

Taleggio, chives v

Portobello

Portobello

$9.50

With fontina, arugula, roasted tomato (v, can be vegan upon request)

Chicken

Chicken

$10.00

With roasted peppers, mozzarella, and salsa verde

Herb Pesto

Herb Pesto

$9.50

With fresh mozzarella, and roasted tomato v, *pesto contains nuts

Special Panino

$10.00

Turkey meatballs, house marinara, fresh basil, provolone, and parmesan

Kid's Panini

$5.00

Fresh mozzarella grilled cheese sandwich

Tramezzini: Crustless, soft bread sandwiches

We make aioli for the tramezzini rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw egg may increase your risk of food born illness.
Pancetta

Pancetta

$9.50

Arugula, roasted tomatoes, lemon aioli. We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.

Shrimp & Sunchoke salad

Shrimp & Sunchoke salad

$10.00

Watercress, lemon aioli. We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$9.50

Capers, chives, lemon aioli. We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.

Cured Salmon

Cured Salmon

$10.00

With pickled red onion, watercress, cream cheese, lemon aioli. Salmon is cured only, and cooked no further. Aioli is homemade mayo made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Roasted garlic aioli. We make aioli rather than use a processed mayo. Aioli is made with raw egg yolks. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.

Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Crostini: small toasted bread, topped, enjoyed in two or three bites. Two of the same flavor per order.

Crostini Combo

Crostini Combo

$12.00

Choose three crostini with a soup or salad!

Avocado, lemon, grana padano

Avocado, lemon, grana padano

$3.00

(v)

Roasted beets

Roasted beets

$3.00

Orange, mint, robiola (v)

Warm goat cheese

Warm goat cheese

$3.00

Local honey, black pepper (v)

Merguez sausage

Merguez sausage

$3.00

Chickpea-tomato puree, herbs

Sicilian caponata

Sicilian caponata

$3.00

Goat cheese, pine nuts (v, can be vegan upon request)

Chicken liver pâté

Chicken liver pâté

$3.00

Pancetta, pickled fennel

Herb Pesto

Herb Pesto

$3.00

Mozzarella, roasted tomato (v)

Garlicky mushrooms

Garlicky mushrooms

$3.00

Thyme, red wine, gorgonzola (v, can be vegan upon request)

Peperonata, pecorino romano

Peperonata, pecorino romano

$3.00

(v, can be vegan upon request)

Special #1 Crostini

Special #1 Crostini

$3.00

Sugar Snap peas with lemon, pecorino, and mint (v)

Special #2 Crostini

Special #2 Crostini

$3.00

Cherry wood smoked salmon spread with robiola, capers, dill, and pickled shallots

Avocado crostini kit

Avocado crostini kit

$15.00

Our avocado spread made with lemon, olive oil, and grana padano, with 20 crostini

Goat Cheese crostini kit

Goat Cheese crostini kit

$15.00

Our goat cheese, local honey, black pepper crostini turned into an easy spread for you, with 20 crostini

Garlicky mushroom crostini kit

Garlicky mushroom crostini kit

$15.00

Our garlicky mushroom crostini topping with red wine & thyme, and gorgonzola on the side, and a bag of 20 crostini.

Soup and Salad

Cup of homemade soup

Cup of homemade soup

$5.00

8 ounce cup of homemade soup with 2 olive oil crostini on the side.

Bowl of homemade soup

Bowl of homemade soup

$8.00

12 ounce bowl of homemade soup with 4 olive oil crostini on the side.

Pint of homemade soup

Pint of homemade soup

$8.00

16 ounce pint

Quart of homemade soup

Quart of homemade soup

$12.00

32 ounce quart

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

$8.00+

with roasted artichokes & red onions, Castelvetrano olives, Pecorino Romano, lemon vinaigrette v, gf

Small Green Salad (no protein)

Small Green Salad (no protein)

$5.00

mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano

Large Green Salad (no protein)

Large Green Salad (no protein)

$8.00

mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano

Large Green Salad with Protein

Large Green Salad with Protein

$12.00

mixed lettuces, fresh herbs, house red wine vinaigrette, shaved grand padano and your choice of protein

Cup of Soup & Small Green Salad

Cup of Soup & Small Green Salad

$9.00

(no protein)

Cup of Soup & Large Green Salad

Cup of Soup & Large Green Salad

$12.00

(no protein)

Bowl of Soup & Small Green Salad

Bowl of Soup & Small Green Salad

$12.00

(no protein)

Bowl of Soup & Large Green Salad

Bowl of Soup & Large Green Salad

$14.00

(no protein)

Cup of Soup & Small Salad

Cup of Soup & Small Salad

$13.00

With Protein

Cup of Soup & Large Salad

Cup of Soup & Large Salad

$16.00

With Protein

Bowl of Soup & Small Salad

Bowl of Soup & Small Salad

$16.00

With Protein

Bowl of soup & Large salad

Bowl of soup & Large salad

$18.00

With Protein

Small Green Salad with Protein

Small Green Salad with Protein

$9.00

Odds, Ends, Whatnot

Kettle Chips

$2.50
Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$6.50

half pint of italian olives marinated in olive oil, garlic, rosemary, orange peel, and chilis

Creamy Lemon Custard

Creamy Lemon Custard

$4.50Out of stock

with strawberries, gf, v, egg free

Olive oil brownie with sea salt

Olive oil brownie with sea salt

$4.50

rich and real chocolatey

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.50

Five cookies

Fresh Raspberry & Sour Cream Crumb Cake

Fresh Raspberry & Sour Cream Crumb Cake

$4.50

Toast Market

Prepared Salads by the Pint

Prepared Salads by the Pint

Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, Spicy Tuna Salad, and Shrimp Salad * We make our own aioli using local egg yolks, to use in the egg salad, chicken salad, and shrimp salad. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.

Prepared Salads by the Half Pint

Prepared Salads by the Half Pint

Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, Spicy Tuna Salad, and Shrimp Salad * We make our own aioli using local egg yolks, to use in the egg salad, chicken salad, and shrimp salad. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food born illness.

Bottle of House Vinaigrette

Bottle of House Vinaigrette

$7.50

It really is the most delicious vinaigrette, liquid gold!

Vinaigrette Bottle Exchange

Vinaigrette Bottle Exchange

$6.50

Bring back your empty Toast vinaigrette bottle for the ol' switcharoo and get $1 off a new bottle!

Toast T-shirt

Toast T-shirt

$25.00
Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$25.00+
Avocado crostini kit

Avocado crostini kit

$15.00

Our avocado spread made with lemon, olive oil, and grana padano, with 20 crostini

Goat Cheese crostini kit

Goat Cheese crostini kit

$15.00

Our goat cheese, local honey, black pepper crostini turned into an easy spread for you, with 20 crostini

Garlicky mushroom crostini kit

Garlicky mushroom crostini kit

$15.00

Our garlicky mushroom crostini topping with red wine & thyme, and gorgonzola on the side, and a bag of 20 crostini.

BEVERAGE

Beverages

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00

counter culture #46 brewed over ice

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Counter Culture #46 12 oz cup

Homebucha

Homebucha

$5.00

Kombucha made in Durham!

Jabin

Jabin

$5.00

Cucumber-mint Persian beverage with apple cider vinegar. Locally made. Flavor is similar to a shrub.

Boylan

Boylan

$3.00
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.50
Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Have your ID ready when you pick up!
Ponysaurus Pilsner

Ponysaurus Pilsner

$4.00
Ponysaurus IPA

Ponysaurus IPA

$4.00

Ponysaurus Blackberry Peach Sour

$4.00

Ponysaurus Mango Guava Wit

$4.00
Peroni

Peroni

$4.00

Italian blue ribbon!

Highland Gaelic Ale

Highland Gaelic Ale

$4.00

Highland Brewing's flagship beer! "Amber ale with exceptional balance between malty sweetness and delicate hop bitterness" -Highland Brewing

Bull City Cider Works, Off Main

Bull City Cider Works, Off Main

$4.00

The original cider from Bull City Ciderworks, semi-dry apple blend.

Glass of tasty Italian wine

$5.00

Available for dine-in only :) Sant Evasio Cortese or Barbera

Quartino of tasty Italian wine

$8.00

Available for dine-in only :) Sant Evasio Cortese or Barbera

Ciàcola Prosecco, Tenuta Degli Ultimi

Ciàcola Prosecco, Tenuta Degli Ultimi

$14.00

This producer specializes in prosecco made with their organic grapes. This is a dry and lively one, with apple, pear, lemon, and mineral.

Cascina Barisel "Perdisné" rosato

Cascina Barisel "Perdisné" rosato

$14.00

made from Dolcetto to create a full bodied, round, versatile food friendly wine.

Castello di Torre in Pietra, Elephas bianco

Castello di Torre in Pietra, Elephas bianco

$13.00

Green apples and pears with citrus and great mineral notes. So fresh and so clean!

Centorame "Scuderie Ducali" Pecorino

Centorame "Scuderie Ducali" Pecorino

$13.00

Organic Pecorino from central Italy, floral nose with citrus and stone fruit notes.

La Mesma "le rose" Gavi

La Mesma "le rose" Gavi

$16.00

Organic Cortese grape with lots of meyer lemons, grapefruit, peaches and pears, and a great mineral finish.

Famoso, Rubicone IGT

Famoso, Rubicone IGT

$13.00

Aromatic and rich, floral and citrus notes, plenty of tropical fruits and nice acidic finish

La Casaccia "Poggeto" Grignolino

La Casaccia "Poggeto" Grignolino

$15.00

Light bodied with strawberry, raspberry, and spices, with great acidity perfect for pairing with cheeses and cured meats. Also great with a light chill!

Carussin Completo

Carussin Completo

$20.00

A full liter of certified biodynamically farmed, naturally fermented, delicious red from the Piedmont region. We love a little chill on this one, too!

Les Chemins de Bassac

Les Chemins de Bassac

$15.00

Les Champs des Maures. It's French Cabernet, y'all! Certified organic and biodynamic, medium bodied, black fruits, and easy going tannins

Cascina Barisel, Monferrato Dolcetto

Cascina Barisel, Monferrato Dolcetto

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian sandwich shop with homemade soups and salads

Website

Location

345 W Main St, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Toast at Five Points image
Toast at Five Points image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eastcut Sandwich Bar
orange star4.6 • 674
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Vici Ristobar POS - Vici Ristobar
orange starNo Reviews
1125 W NC 54 Suite 804 & 805 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Chelsea Cafe
orange star4.5 • 101
1007 Slater Rd Durham, NC 27703
View restaurantnext
NoDa Brewing Company Tapas - 1118 Environ Way
orange star5.0 • 50
1118 Environ Way Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Merritt's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1009 South Columbia Street Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Harvest Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston