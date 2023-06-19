Toast at Five Points

Green to Go member & no disposables needed

Let us know how many boxes you'll be checking out in the Special Instructions box below. To check out your containers before arriving, use our restaurant code NUF4LY in the GreenToGo app. We will also have the code available when you pick up your order. If you are not a GreenToGo member, you can join at getgreentogo.com to learn more about their zero waste program!