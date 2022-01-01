Durham sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Durham
Old North Meats & Provisions Catering
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Italian
|$13.50
Capicola, salami cotto, Bologna, marinated peppers, stracciatella cheese, salsa verde, castelvetrano olives, arugula, Union Special sesame roll
|Old North Pantry Salad
|$13.50
Hearty lettuce mix, smoked carrots, roasted squash, marinated beets, radishes, seed crunch, lemon-tahini dressing
|The BLT
|$13.50
House-cured herbs de provence bacon, local heirloom tomato, bibb lettuce, basil mayo on Union Special Bread
Old North Meats & Provisions
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Popular items
|Pastrami
|$12.50
House-Made pastrami, pickled green tomato, dill, Union Special caraway roll
|Fried Mushroom Sandwich
|$11.50
The vegetarian version of our fried chicken sandwich featuring smoked and fried Fox Farm and Forage oyster mushrooms, green garlic ranch, charred spring onions, shredduce and celery on a Union Special brioche roll
|The Rachel
|$9.50
House-smoked turkey breast, caramelized cabbage and kraut slaw, swiss, special sauce, buttery toasted Union Special bread
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham
|Popular items
|Pound of Barbecue
|$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
|The Family Combo - Feeds 4
|$60.00
Choice of Whole Hog Barbecue or Smoked Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dinner for Four: 2 pounds (2 packed pints + 4 buns) of barbecue or 4 fried chicken quarters (white meat) served with slaw, cornbread and 2 pints of sides - feeds 4
|NC Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich
|$11.00
NC pulled pork with slaw
SANDWICHES
Chelsea Cafe
1007 Slater Rd, Durham
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$8.95
Premium sliced ham, oven roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat toast with choice of side
|Two Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
Two eggs, prepared as you like. Your choice of bread and add ons
|Coffee
Counter culture fast forward blend. A local Durham roaster.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham
|Popular items
|Buff Chick
|$8.50
Southern-Fried Chicken Breast, House Buffalo Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch, Potato Roll
|Torta Milanesa
Chicken or Eggplant Cutlet, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado Smash, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Sesame Roll
|Balboa's Beefsteak
|$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli (nut-free), Sesame Hero Roll
Toast at Five Points
345 W Main St, Durham
|Popular items
|Warm goat cheese
|$3.00
Local honey, black pepper
|Tuscan Kale
|$9.25
Ricotta salata, pickled sweet and hot peppers v
|Crostini Combo
|$11.50
Choose three crostini with a soup or salad!
Tomato Jake's
8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM
|Popular items
|18" BYO Pizza
|14" BYO Pizza
|Specialty Slice
|$4.35