Durham sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Durham

Old North Meats & Provisions Catering image

 

Old North Meats & Provisions Catering

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$13.50
Capicola, salami cotto, Bologna, marinated peppers, stracciatella cheese, salsa verde, castelvetrano olives, arugula, Union Special sesame roll
Old North Pantry Salad$13.50
Hearty lettuce mix, smoked carrots, roasted squash, marinated beets, radishes, seed crunch, lemon-tahini dressing
The BLT$13.50
House-cured herbs de provence bacon, local heirloom tomato, bibb lettuce, basil mayo on Union Special Bread
More about Old North Meats & Provisions Catering
Old North Meats & Provisions image

 

Old North Meats & Provisions

530 Foster Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pastrami$12.50
House-Made pastrami, pickled green tomato, dill, Union Special caraway roll
Fried Mushroom Sandwich$11.50
The vegetarian version of our fried chicken sandwich featuring smoked and fried Fox Farm and Forage oyster mushrooms, green garlic ranch, charred spring onions, shredduce and celery on a Union Special brioche roll
The Rachel$9.50
House-smoked turkey breast, caramelized cabbage and kraut slaw, swiss, special sauce, buttery toasted Union Special bread
More about Old North Meats & Provisions
Picnic image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.3 (1551 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pound of Barbecue$18.00
*feeds 2-3 people
The Family Combo - Feeds 4$60.00
Choice of Whole Hog Barbecue or Smoked Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dinner for Four: 2 pounds (2 packed pints + 4 buns) of barbecue or 4 fried chicken quarters (white meat) served with slaw, cornbread and 2 pints of sides - feeds 4
NC Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich$11.00
NC pulled pork with slaw
More about Picnic
Chelsea Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Chelsea Cafe

1007 Slater Rd, Durham

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$8.95
Premium sliced ham, oven roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat toast with choice of side
Two Egg Sandwich$4.95
Two eggs, prepared as you like. Your choice of bread and add ons
Coffee
Counter culture fast forward blend. A local Durham roaster.
More about Chelsea Cafe
Eastcut Sandwich Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eastcut Sandwich Bar

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham

Avg 4.6 (674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buff Chick$8.50
Southern-Fried Chicken Breast, House Buffalo Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch, Potato Roll
Torta Milanesa
Chicken or Eggplant Cutlet, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado Smash, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Sesame Roll
Balboa's Beefsteak$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli (nut-free), Sesame Hero Roll
More about Eastcut Sandwich Bar
Toast at Five Points image

 

Toast at Five Points

345 W Main St, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Warm goat cheese$3.00
Local honey, black pepper
Tuscan Kale$9.25
Ricotta salata, pickled sweet and hot peppers v
Crostini Combo$11.50
Choose three crostini with a soup or salad!
More about Toast at Five Points
Tomato Jake's image

 

Tomato Jake's

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY, DURHAM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
Specialty Slice$4.35
More about Tomato Jake's
Ideal's Sandwich and Grocery image

 

Ideal's Sandwich and Grocery

2108 Angier Avenue, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
San Pellegrino$1.50
More about Ideal's Sandwich and Grocery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Durham

Burritos

Tacos

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Samosa

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston