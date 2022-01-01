Wake Forest restaurants you'll love

Wake Forest restaurants
Toast
  • Wake Forest

Wake Forest's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Wake Forest restaurants

Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout image

 

Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout

1839 S Main St Suite 600, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shotgun Betty 6 pack$9.99
Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.
Gold Dust 6 Pack$9.99
NEW RELEASE! This session is a lightly hopped India Pale Ale showcasing our base 2row and Mosaic hops. 95 calories. 3.8 carbs.
Saloon Style Pilsner 6 pack$9.99
We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.
Gonza Tacos y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos y Tequila

1849 South Main St., Wake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$8.00
avocado / pico de gallo
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$3.00
CARNE$17.00
flour tortilla / grilled steak* / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Cheese$15.99
Classic Roll$13.99
SIde of Fries$2.49
Sushi Siam image

 

Sushi Siam

928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Fried Rice$12.95
Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.
Hibachi$12.95
Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)
Bagel$14.95
deep fried, fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sweet Sauce
Real McCoy's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Real McCoy's

3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Burger$14.49
Our premium Sterling Silver Beef Patty on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese. Add-on to your burger to create your own masterpiece.
Half Tender Platter$11.99
Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
6 Wings Grilled$14.99
Jumbo chicken wings smoked over hickory wood in a Myron Mixon hydro cooker. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.
Asuka image

 

Asuka

2101 S. Main St. STE 104, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crazy Crab$11.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad and cucumber. Topped with shredded kani. Sweet chili and spicy mayo sauce.
Hibachi
Japanese style cooked vegetables with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
Firecracker$9.00
Spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese. Deep Fried. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest image

 

Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest

11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
Fries$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
Lonerider at Wake Forest image

 

Lonerider at Wake Forest

1839 S Main St Suite 600, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fishin' Shrimp image

 

Fishin' Shrimp

11845 Retail Drive #1033, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Unisex T-Shirt$22.00
Blue with white logo outline
Restaurant banner

 

Hale Yeah Kitchen Food Truck

1273 Gilcrest Farm Rd, Wake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
