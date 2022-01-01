Wake Forest restaurants you'll love
More about Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout
Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout
1839 S Main St Suite 600, Wake Forest
|Popular items
|Shotgun Betty 6 pack
|$9.99
Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.
|Gold Dust 6 Pack
|$9.99
NEW RELEASE! This session is a lightly hopped India Pale Ale showcasing our base 2row and Mosaic hops. 95 calories. 3.8 carbs.
|Saloon Style Pilsner 6 pack
|$9.99
We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.
More about Gonza Tacos y Tequila
Gonza Tacos y Tequila
1849 South Main St., Wake Forest
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$8.00
avocado / pico de gallo
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$3.00
|CARNE
|$17.00
flour tortilla / grilled steak* / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
1000 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest
|Popular items
|16" Cheese
|$15.99
|Classic Roll
|$13.99
|SIde of Fries
|$2.49
More about Sushi Siam
Sushi Siam
928 Gateway Commons Cir, Wake Forest
|Popular items
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.
|Hibachi
|$12.95
Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)
|Bagel
|$14.95
deep fried, fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sweet Sauce
More about Real McCoy's
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Real McCoy's
3325 Rogers Rd, Wake Forest
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$14.49
Our premium Sterling Silver Beef Patty on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese. Add-on to your burger to create your own masterpiece.
|Half Tender Platter
|$11.99
Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
|6 Wings Grilled
|$14.99
Jumbo chicken wings smoked over hickory wood in a Myron Mixon hydro cooker. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.
More about Asuka
Asuka
2101 S. Main St. STE 104, Wake Forest
|Popular items
|Crazy Crab
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad and cucumber. Topped with shredded kani. Sweet chili and spicy mayo sauce.
|Hibachi
Japanese style cooked vegetables with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
|Firecracker
|$9.00
Spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese. Deep Fried. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest
Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
|1/2# Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|Fries
|$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
More about Fishin' Shrimp
Fishin' Shrimp
11845 Retail Drive #1033, Wake Forest
|Popular items
|Unisex T-Shirt
|$22.00
Blue with white logo outline
More about Hale Yeah Kitchen Food Truck
Hale Yeah Kitchen Food Truck
1273 Gilcrest Farm Rd, Wake Forest