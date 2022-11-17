Real McCoy's

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

12 Wings Fried
Half Tender Platter
Classic Burger

Specials

Prime Rib Dinner

Prime Rib Dinner

$36.99Out of stock

Every Friday from 5-10pm we serve a 12oz cut with a starch and the vegetable of the day.

Falafel

$8.99

Deep Fried Chickpea Balls and served with Cucumber Tomato Relish, and Spicy Tahini Sauce.

Beef & Lamb Shawarma Gyro

$16.99

with choice of side

Pepper Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

with Grape Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Spinach, Linguini, and Parmesan.

Tuna Burger

$17.99

Yellow Fin Tuna with Spring Mix, Tomato, Wasabi-Cilantro Aioli, Pickled Onions on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Side.

Curry Lamb Stew

$19.99

with Butternut Squash, Chickpeas, Vegetables, Coconut Milk, and Basmati Rice.

Eggplant Pie

$21.99

Surf & Turf

$26.99

Grilled Duck Breast and Blue Crab-Goat Cheese Caramelized Fennel Risotto. Served with Seared Spinach and a Thyme Demi-Glaze.

Appetizers

Lemon Ginger Sesame Tuna App

Lemon Ginger Sesame Tuna App

$14.49

6 oz Yellow-fin Sushi Grade Tuna, seared rare unless otherwise specified. Served with Ginger Lemon Soy Reduction and Wasabi Aioli.

Buffalo Shrimp App

Buffalo Shrimp App

$13.99

Big, succulent shrimp fried and tossed in Mild Buffalo with Blue Cheese.

Beer Bucket Nachos Chicken

$14.99

Beer Bucket Nachos Chili

$15.99
Beer Bucket Nachos Veggie

Beer Bucket Nachos Veggie

$11.99

Smoked and pulled chicken, pico de gallo, melty cheddar sauce, jalapeños, mexican black beans, green onions, and sour cream.

Beer Bucket Nachos Steak

$17.99
Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$9.99Out of stock

with Mixed Greens and Balsamic Reduction

Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps

Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps

$13.99

with Red Onion, Pickled Daikon Radish, and Jalapeño tossed in a Chili-Hoisin Sauce. And served with Baby Gem Lettuce

Lobster Rangoon

$13.99

with Lemon-Ginger Sauce.

Bar Snacks

3 Bar Tacos

3 Bar Tacos

$12.99

with Chips & Pico. (Ask server for today’s flavors)

Korean Riblets

Korean Riblets

$14.99

BBQ Riblets with Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$12.99

Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Scallions, and Sour Cream

Chef Eric's Pretzel

Chef Eric's Pretzel

$8.99

Fresh, house-made, pretzel loaf. Served with Cheese Sauce or House made Stout Mustard.

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.99

Thick cut battered fries drizzled with cheese sauce, chipotle ranch, pico, bacon, and scallions.

Buttermilk-Battered Pickle Chips

Buttermilk-Battered Pickle Chips

$9.99

Buffalo marinated thick cut pickle chips. Hand breaded and fried. Served with spicy ranch.

Chips and Pico

$5.99

Chips and Queso\w Pico

$7.99

Soups

Cup Tomato Bisque

Cup Tomato Bisque

$5.99
Bowl Tomato Bisque

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$8.99
Cup French Onion Soup

Cup French Onion Soup

$5.99
Bowl French Onion Soup

Bowl French Onion Soup

$8.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.99

Lunch Cup of Gumbo

$6.99

Salad

King Caesar Salad

King Caesar Salad

$15.99

Grilled Blackened Chicken, bacon, shredded parmesan, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine and croutons. Tossed in Caesar dressing.

Keto King Caesar Salad

Keto King Caesar Salad

$15.99

Smoked & Blackened Chicken, bacon, shredded parmesan, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and romaine. Tossed in Caesar dressing. 0g Carbs

Side Fresh Greens Salad

Side Fresh Greens Salad

$7.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, and croutons.

Full Fresh Greens Salad

Full Fresh Greens Salad

$10.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, and croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, and croutons.

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, and croutons.

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pepitas, Sumac Onions, Green Apple, and Goat Cheese. Tossed in a Candied Ginger Vinaigrette.

Jumbo Wings

6 Wings Grilled

6 Wings Grilled

$10.99

Jumbo chicken wings smoked over hickory wood in a Myron Mixon hydro cooker. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.

6 Wings Fried

6 Wings Fried

$10.99
12 Wings Grilled

12 Wings Grilled

$19.99

Jumbo chicken wings brined, poached, and seasoned. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.

12 Wings Fried

12 Wings Fried

$19.99

6 Boneless Wings

$9.99

Dark Meat boneless and breaded chicken bites. Tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrots.

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$17.49

Dark Meat boneless and breaded chicken bites. Tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrots.

Chicken Tender Platters

Our Famous Hand Breaded and fried Filet of Chicken!! Half order is about 1/2 lb and full order is 3/4-1 lb of meat! Served with sauces and side item.
Half Tender Platter

Half Tender Platter

$12.99

Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.

Full Tender Platter

Full Tender Platter

$18.99

Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 8 Tenders, about 1 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.

Grilled Half Tender Platter

Grilled Half Tender Platter

$12.99

Fresh tenders seasoned and grilled. 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.

Grilled Full Tender Platter

Grilled Full Tender Platter

$18.99

Fresh tenders seasoned and grilled. 8 Tenders, about 1 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.

Keto Half Fried Tender

Keto Half Fried Tender

$13.99

Fresh tenders hand battered in pork rinds and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.

Keto Full Fried Tender

Keto Full Fried Tender

$19.99

Fresh tenders hand battered in pork rinds and fried. Best in Town! 8 Tenders, about 1 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.

Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

$14.99
Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$14.99

House cut Steak, or Smoked Chicken, melted Provolone, sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, and Peppers on a Hoagie Roll.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$18.49
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$17.49

with Balsamic Caramelized Red Onions, Spring Mix, Tomato, and a Horseradish Cream Sauce on Ciabatta

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

BBQ or Buffalo – Fresh battered and fried Chicken sandwich served with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

All White Meat Chicken Breast on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese.

NY Pastrami Sandwich

NY Pastrami Sandwich

$14.99

House made Pastrami with Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese, House Made Stout Mustard, and Chef Eric’s Pretzel Bun

Art's Italian Sandwich

Art's Italian Sandwich

$15.99

Mortadella, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Roasted Peppers, Provolone Cheese, and Red Onion. On a Hoagie Roll.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.49

Our premium Sterling Silver Beef Patty on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese. Add-on to your burger to create your own masterpiece.

Mahi-Mahi Gyro

Mahi-Mahi Gyro

$14.99

with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion and Tzatziki Sauce in Pita Bread. Served with Choice of side.

Fried Grouper Sandwich

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$16.99

with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cajun Tartar Sauce, on a Brioche Bun

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$16.99

with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and a Cajun Tartar Sauce

BLT FULL

$11.00

Dinner Entrees

Gumbo

Gumbo

$16.99

House-made Creole Classic (Chicken, Andouille, & Shrimp) served with Rice.

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$22.99

House-made Creole Classic (Scallops, Andouille, and Shrimp) served with Rice.

Sea Scallop Risotto

Sea Scallop Risotto

$21.99

Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato, Mushroom, and Parmesan. Tossed in a White Wine with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Reduction

Beef Medallions

Beef Medallions

$27.99

with Pesto Gnocchi, Seared Broccolini, and Wild Mushroom Demi-Glaze.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$18.99

with Bow-Tie Pasta, Tasso Ham, Andouille Sausage, Grape Tomatoes, Yellow Onion, Parmesan, and Baby Spinach. Tossed in a Creole Cream Sauce

Vegetarian Pasta

Vegetarian Pasta

$15.99

Sautee Onion, Garlic, Spinach, Mushroom, Grape Tomatoes, and Asparagus. Tossed in Cream Sauce Over Bowtie Pasta

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$19.99

Charleston Style served with Tasso Ham, Onions, Cheesy Stone-Ground Grits, and a BBQ Cream Sauce

12oz NY Strip

12oz NY Strip

$29.99

with a Potato Croquette, Fresh Veggies, and a Fresh Tarragon Compound Butter.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$19.99

with Seared Asparagus and a Parmesan-Goat Cheese Mornay Sauce.

Blackened Grouper Entree

Blackened Grouper Entree

$24.99

with Blue Crab Etouffee, Rice, and Creole Fried Okra

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$23.99

with Garlic Fried Potatoes, Seared Asparagus, Fresh Tomato Bruschetta, and an Essence of Lemongrass

Desserts

butter cake cut into stripes, dipped in coffee, topped with a creamy mascarpone and whipped cream filling, dusted with cocoa powder

Chocolate Fondant

$7.99

with Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Syrup and Powered Sugar.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Mama's best. Home made, very moist, carrot cake with cream cheese icing.

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Triple chocolate fudge brownie topped with chocolate & caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry

Better Than Anything Cake

Better Than Anything Cake

$8.99

Molten Caramel Chocolate Cake with a thick layer of whipped cream, Heath bar topping, and chocolate syrup.

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Keto Carrot Cake

$8.25

Keto Italian Cream Cake

$8.25

Keto Apple Cheesecake

$8.25

Cake Charge per person

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

1/4 pound burger cooked well, with american cheese, served on a slider bun. Come with choice of side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American Cheese on sliced bread. Served with a choice of side.

Kids Hamburger

$7.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

3 hand battered and fried chicken tenders. Served with a choice of side.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

1 cup of our scratch made macaroni and cheese. Served with a choice of side.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

5 ounce grilled chicken breast. Served with a choice of side.

Kids Grill Shrimp

Kids Grill Shrimp

$7.00

1/4 pound grilled shrimp. Served with a choice of side.

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

1/4 pound battered and fried shrimp. Served with a choice of side.

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.00

Breaded Boneless chicken made from dark meat.

Kids Brownie Sundae

$2.00

Sides & Extras

$ BLACKENED

$1.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00
Side Fresh Greens Salad

Side Fresh Greens Salad

$7.00
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.00
Side Homemade Potato Chips

Side Homemade Potato Chips

$3.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Basket French Fries

$5.00

Basket Homemade Potato Chips

$5.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Veg of the Day

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Side Seared Asparagus

$5.99
Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Loaded Cheese Fry

$6.00

Side Celery and Carrots

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Celery

$3.00
Side Keto Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Side Keto Cucumber and Tomato Salad

$3.00

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Green Peppers

$0.50

Side Onions

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Guinness Mustard

$0.50

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Balsamic Viniagrette

$0.50

Side Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Side Sweet Heat Rub

$0.50

Side AuJus

$0.50

Side Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Side Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Side Keto House BBQ

$0.50

Side House BBQ

$0.50

Side Habanero Fire Sauce

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side Cajun Dry Rub

$0.50

Side Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add Fried Chicken

$5.00

Add Burger Patty

$6.00

Add 4 Shrimp

$7.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Steak

$10.00

$ Keto Bun

$2.00

Add Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Cup Pico

$3.50

Side Fried Pickle chips

$6.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

$ Garlic Bread

$2.00

$ Bowl of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Brunch Menu

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$14.99

Real McCoy's Breakfast Plate

$16.99

Avocado Toast

$14.99Out of stock

Breakfast BLT

$14.99

Desayuno

$16.99Out of stock

Cinnamon-Raisin French Toast

$14.99

Steak & Eggs

$23.99Out of stock

Kids Chicken Waffle Sliders

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Kids Real McCoys Breakfast

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99Out of stock

Chorizo Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Chilaquiles

$15.99Out of stock

Mexican Breakfast with Tortillas Chips Tossed with Enchilada Red sauce and Pulled Chicken, Topped with, Queso Fresco, Avocados, Crema and Green Onions

Tuna Melt

$14.99

Breakfast Tacos

$13.99

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

$14.99Out of stock

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Crispy Fried Tortillas, with Fried Black Beans, Sunny side up Eggs, Pico de gallo, Queso Fresco and Guajillo Pepper Sauce.

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.99

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.99

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Water

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Root Beer Float

$2.99

Premium Bar Mixer

$3.99

Ginger Beer

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Your local restaurant and bar! 52 draft beers, full menu, smoker, full bar, patio, dining, cocktail, and game room. Fun for everyone!

Website

Location

3325 Rogers Rd, Ste 112, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Directions

Gallery
Real McCoy's image
Real McCoy's image
Real McCoy's image

