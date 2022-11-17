- Home
Real McCoy's
437 Reviews
$$
3325 Rogers Rd
Ste 112
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Popular Items
Specials
Prime Rib Dinner
Every Friday from 5-10pm we serve a 12oz cut with a starch and the vegetable of the day.
Falafel
Deep Fried Chickpea Balls and served with Cucumber Tomato Relish, and Spicy Tahini Sauce.
Beef & Lamb Shawarma Gyro
with choice of side
Pepper Chicken Alfredo
with Grape Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Spinach, Linguini, and Parmesan.
Tuna Burger
Yellow Fin Tuna with Spring Mix, Tomato, Wasabi-Cilantro Aioli, Pickled Onions on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Side.
Curry Lamb Stew
with Butternut Squash, Chickpeas, Vegetables, Coconut Milk, and Basmati Rice.
Eggplant Pie
Surf & Turf
Grilled Duck Breast and Blue Crab-Goat Cheese Caramelized Fennel Risotto. Served with Seared Spinach and a Thyme Demi-Glaze.
Appetizers
Lemon Ginger Sesame Tuna App
6 oz Yellow-fin Sushi Grade Tuna, seared rare unless otherwise specified. Served with Ginger Lemon Soy Reduction and Wasabi Aioli.
Buffalo Shrimp App
Big, succulent shrimp fried and tossed in Mild Buffalo with Blue Cheese.
Beer Bucket Nachos Chicken
Beer Bucket Nachos Chili
Beer Bucket Nachos Veggie
Smoked and pulled chicken, pico de gallo, melty cheddar sauce, jalapeños, mexican black beans, green onions, and sour cream.
Beer Bucket Nachos Steak
Bacon Wrapped Dates
with Mixed Greens and Balsamic Reduction
Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps
with Red Onion, Pickled Daikon Radish, and Jalapeño tossed in a Chili-Hoisin Sauce. And served with Baby Gem Lettuce
Lobster Rangoon
with Lemon-Ginger Sauce.
Bar Snacks
3 Bar Tacos
with Chips & Pico. (Ask server for today’s flavors)
Korean Riblets
BBQ Riblets with Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Loaded Potato Skins
Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Scallions, and Sour Cream
Chef Eric's Pretzel
Fresh, house-made, pretzel loaf. Served with Cheese Sauce or House made Stout Mustard.
Loaded Cheese Fries
Thick cut battered fries drizzled with cheese sauce, chipotle ranch, pico, bacon, and scallions.
Buttermilk-Battered Pickle Chips
Buffalo marinated thick cut pickle chips. Hand breaded and fried. Served with spicy ranch.
Chips and Pico
Chips and Queso\w Pico
Soups
Salad
King Caesar Salad
Grilled Blackened Chicken, bacon, shredded parmesan, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine and croutons. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
Keto King Caesar Salad
Smoked & Blackened Chicken, bacon, shredded parmesan, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and romaine. Tossed in Caesar dressing. 0g Carbs
Side Fresh Greens Salad
Romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, and croutons.
Full Fresh Greens Salad
Romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, and croutons.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, and croutons.
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, and croutons.
Seasonal Salad
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pepitas, Sumac Onions, Green Apple, and Goat Cheese. Tossed in a Candied Ginger Vinaigrette.
Jumbo Wings
6 Wings Grilled
Jumbo chicken wings smoked over hickory wood in a Myron Mixon hydro cooker. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.
6 Wings Fried
12 Wings Grilled
Jumbo chicken wings brined, poached, and seasoned. Have them tossed how you like, served with Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Alabama White Sauce. Come with Celery and Carrots.
12 Wings Fried
6 Boneless Wings
Dark Meat boneless and breaded chicken bites. Tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrots.
12 Boneless Wings
Dark Meat boneless and breaded chicken bites. Tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrots.
Chicken Tender Platters
Half Tender Platter
Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
Full Tender Platter
Fresh tenders hand battered and fried. Best in Town! 8 Tenders, about 1 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
Grilled Half Tender Platter
Fresh tenders seasoned and grilled. 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
Grilled Full Tender Platter
Fresh tenders seasoned and grilled. 8 Tenders, about 1 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
Keto Half Fried Tender
Fresh tenders hand battered in pork rinds and fried. Best in Town! 4 Tenders, about 1/2 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
Keto Full Fried Tender
Fresh tenders hand battered in pork rinds and fried. Best in Town! 8 Tenders, about 1 pound of meat. Served with your choice of sauce and side.
Sandwiches
Philly Steak Sandwich
Chicken Philly
House cut Steak, or Smoked Chicken, melted Provolone, sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, and Peppers on a Hoagie Roll.
Bison Burger
Steak Sandwich
with Balsamic Caramelized Red Onions, Spring Mix, Tomato, and a Horseradish Cream Sauce on Ciabatta
Fried Chicken Sandwich
BBQ or Buffalo – Fresh battered and fried Chicken sandwich served with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
All White Meat Chicken Breast on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese.
NY Pastrami Sandwich
House made Pastrami with Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese, House Made Stout Mustard, and Chef Eric’s Pretzel Bun
Art's Italian Sandwich
Mortadella, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Roasted Peppers, Provolone Cheese, and Red Onion. On a Hoagie Roll.
Classic Burger
Our premium Sterling Silver Beef Patty on a toasted Brioche Bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, with your choice of Cheese. Add-on to your burger to create your own masterpiece.
Mahi-Mahi Gyro
with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion and Tzatziki Sauce in Pita Bread. Served with Choice of side.
Fried Grouper Sandwich
with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cajun Tartar Sauce, on a Brioche Bun
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and a Cajun Tartar Sauce
BLT FULL
Dinner Entrees
Gumbo
House-made Creole Classic (Chicken, Andouille, & Shrimp) served with Rice.
Seafood Gumbo
House-made Creole Classic (Scallops, Andouille, and Shrimp) served with Rice.
Sea Scallop Risotto
Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato, Mushroom, and Parmesan. Tossed in a White Wine with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Reduction
Beef Medallions
with Pesto Gnocchi, Seared Broccolini, and Wild Mushroom Demi-Glaze.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
with Bow-Tie Pasta, Tasso Ham, Andouille Sausage, Grape Tomatoes, Yellow Onion, Parmesan, and Baby Spinach. Tossed in a Creole Cream Sauce
Vegetarian Pasta
Sautee Onion, Garlic, Spinach, Mushroom, Grape Tomatoes, and Asparagus. Tossed in Cream Sauce Over Bowtie Pasta
Shrimp and Grits
Charleston Style served with Tasso Ham, Onions, Cheesy Stone-Ground Grits, and a BBQ Cream Sauce
12oz NY Strip
with a Potato Croquette, Fresh Veggies, and a Fresh Tarragon Compound Butter.
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
with Seared Asparagus and a Parmesan-Goat Cheese Mornay Sauce.
Blackened Grouper Entree
with Blue Crab Etouffee, Rice, and Creole Fried Okra
Crab Cakes
with Garlic Fried Potatoes, Seared Asparagus, Fresh Tomato Bruschetta, and an Essence of Lemongrass
Desserts
Chocolate Fondant
with Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Syrup and Powered Sugar.
Carrot Cake
Mama's best. Home made, very moist, carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
Brownie Sundae
Triple chocolate fudge brownie topped with chocolate & caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry
Better Than Anything Cake
Molten Caramel Chocolate Cake with a thick layer of whipped cream, Heath bar topping, and chocolate syrup.
Banana Bread Pudding
1 Scoop Ice Cream
Keto Carrot Cake
Keto Italian Cream Cake
Keto Apple Cheesecake
Cake Charge per person
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
1/4 pound burger cooked well, with american cheese, served on a slider bun. Come with choice of side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
American Cheese on sliced bread. Served with a choice of side.
Kids Hamburger
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 hand battered and fried chicken tenders. Served with a choice of side.
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
1 cup of our scratch made macaroni and cheese. Served with a choice of side.
Kids Grilled Chicken
5 ounce grilled chicken breast. Served with a choice of side.
Kids Grill Shrimp
1/4 pound grilled shrimp. Served with a choice of side.
Kids Fried Shrimp
1/4 pound battered and fried shrimp. Served with a choice of side.
Kids Boneless Wings
Breaded Boneless chicken made from dark meat.
Kids Brownie Sundae
Sides & Extras
$ BLACKENED
Side Caesar Salad
Side Fresh Greens Salad
Side French Fries
Side Homemade Potato Chips
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Basket French Fries
Basket Homemade Potato Chips
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Veg of the Day
Side Green Beans
Side Seared Asparagus
Side Rice
Side Loaded Cheese Fry
Side Celery and Carrots
Side Fruit
Side Celery
Side Keto Cucumber and Tomato Salad
Side Mushrooms
Side Green Peppers
Side Onions
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Spicy Ranch
Side Honey Mustard
Side Mayo
Side Guinness Mustard
Side Pico
Side Sour Cream
Side Balsamic Viniagrette
Side Ceasar Dressing
Side Sweet Heat Rub
Side AuJus
Side Mild Buffalo
Side Hot Buffalo
Side Keto House BBQ
Side House BBQ
Side Habanero Fire Sauce
Side Mango Habanero
Side Cajun Dry Rub
Side Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
Side Cheese Sauce
Extra Cheese
Add Grilled Chicken
Add Fried Chicken
Add Burger Patty
Add 4 Shrimp
Add Bacon
Add Steak
$ Keto Bun
Add Jalapenos
Side Cup Pico
Side Fried Pickle chips
Side Shredded Cheese
$ Garlic Bread
$ Bowl of Tortilla Chips
Brunch Menu
Chicken & Waffle Sliders
Real McCoy's Breakfast Plate
Avocado Toast
Breakfast BLT
Desayuno
Cinnamon-Raisin French Toast
Steak & Eggs
Kids Chicken Waffle Sliders
Kids French Toast
Kids Real McCoys Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo Burger
Chilaquiles
Mexican Breakfast with Tortillas Chips Tossed with Enchilada Red sauce and Pulled Chicken, Topped with, Queso Fresco, Avocados, Crema and Green Onions
Tuna Melt
Breakfast Tacos
Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)
Huevos Rancheros
Crispy Fried Tortillas, with Fried Black Beans, Sunny side up Eggs, Pico de gallo, Queso Fresco and Guajillo Pepper Sauce.
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mellow Yellow
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Root Beer
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Water
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer Float
Premium Bar Mixer
Ginger Beer
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Your local restaurant and bar! 52 draft beers, full menu, smoker, full bar, patio, dining, cocktail, and game room. Fun for everyone!
3325 Rogers Rd, Ste 112, Wake Forest, NC 27587