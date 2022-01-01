Clayton restaurants you'll love

Clayton restaurants
Toast
  • Clayton

Clayton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Clayton restaurants

Clayton Bakery & Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Clayton Bakery & Cafe

8970 US 70 Bus. Hwy. W, Clayton

Avg 4.2 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham Sam$7.75
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a toasted kaiser roll.
Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Apple Gobbler Panini$8.25
Turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, apple butter, tomato,
& pesto aioli on garlic & herb bread.
Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Assorted Cookies
Our famous made from scratch cookies. We will choose an assortment of our most popular varieties we think you'll enjoy. We bake many flavors that are sure to please your sweet tooth.
More about Clayton Bakery & Cafe
Brew to Brew image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brew to Brew

50 Neuse River Parkway Ste 1, Clayton

Avg 4.2 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breads with Spreads$2.95
Freshly toasted or warmed house bread with options of house sweet jelly spreads.
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and very little foam. Can be served hot, iced or frozen. Flavors and toppings can be added.
Brew Coffee
Dark roast blend from Indonesia and South America. Cupping notes of dark chocolate and toffee.
More about Brew to Brew
Vinson's Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Vinson's Pub

800 E Main St, Clayton

Avg 4.1 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$13.50
8 hand breaded chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce or honey mustard dressing and a side item of your choice.
Chicken Avocado Club$10.75
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a brioche bun.
Cobb Salad$13.25
Golden-fried popcorn shrimp, diced grilled chicken, diced applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, and cheddar cheese served on top of a bed of fresh greens and delicious cilantro lime dressing.
More about Vinson's Pub
